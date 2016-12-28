UCHS beats Buford, Northwestern

UNION COUNTY — The Union County Yellow Jackets wrestling team defeated Buford and Northwestern high schools but fell to Chester in last week’s duals hosted by Chester.

During last week’s high school wrestling duals held last Wednesday in Chester Union County defeated Northwestern in a score of 44-34. The individual results were as follows:

106: Jamey Nelson (NORT) over Andrew Treadway (UNCO) (Fall 0:00); 113: Zac Valentine (UNCO) over Jayshon Williams (NORT) (Fall 0:00); 120: Marquiz Cherry (NORT) over Leevon Thompson (UNCO) (DQ); 126: Jarvis Stewart (UNCO) over John Lathan (NORT) (TF 16-1 0:00); 132: Jakeem Crawford (NORT) over Connor Harris (UNCO) (Fall 0:00); 138: Alan Chumsawang (NORT) over Travon Hill (UNCO) (Fall 0:00); 145: Derek Covington (NORT) over Dakota Howard (UNCO) (MD 17-4); 152: Dontaye Brandon (UNCO) over Shamar Dye (NORT) (Fall 0:00); 160: Jarvis McBeth (UNCO) over (NORT) (For.); 170: Cain Foster (UNCO) over (NORT) (For.); 182: Jaxon Stock (NORT) over Justin Pettit (UNCO) (Fall 0:00); 195: Jerome Henry (UNCO) over Gavon Mahony (NORT) (Dec 9-6); 220: Nate Lindsay (UNCO) over (NORT) (For.); 285: Terrance Hill (UNCO) over (NORT) (For.).

Union County also defeated Buford High School in a final score of 43-21. Individual results were as follows:

170: Trey Bobbit (BUFO) over Cain Foster (UNCO) (Fall 0:00); 182: Justin Pettit (UNCO) over Zack Parker (BUFO) (Fall 0:00); 195: Jerome Henry (UNCO) over Thomas Smith (BUFO) (Fall 0:00); 220: Dakota Barton (BUFO) over Nate Lindsay (UNCO) (Fall 0:00); 285: Terrance Hill (UNCO) over Tanner Funderburk (BUFO) (Fall 0:00); 106: David James (BUFO) over Jeffery Sinclair (UNCO) (Dec 5-0); 113: Zac Valentine (UNCO) over AJ George (BUFO) (MD 12-1); 120: Jarvis Stewart (UNCO) over (BUFO) (For.); 126: Jarvis Stewart (UNCO) over (BUFO) (For.); 132: Connor Harris (UNCO) over Brandon Jordan (BUFO) (Dec 8-3); 138: Travon Hill (UNCO) over (BUFO) (For.); 145: Blake Bailey (BUFO) over Dakota Howard (UNCO) (Dec 10-4); 152: Dontaye Brandon (UNCO) over Phillip Bryson (BUFO) (Fall 0:00); 160: Webber Moore (BUFO) over Jarvis McBeth (UNCO) (Dec 11-6).

Union County fell to Chester in a final score of 63-18. Those individual results are as follows:

195: Jeriel McClurkin (CHSR) over Jerome Henry (UNCO) (Dec 3-2); 220: Kamryn Evans (CHSR) over Nate Lindsay (UNCO) (Fall 0:00); 285: Chris Turner (CHSR) over Weston Foster (UNCO) (Fall 0:00); 106: Payton Stillwell (CHSR) over Andrew Treadway (UNCO) (Fall 0:00); 113: Zac Valentine (UNCO) over (CHSR) (For.); 120: Leevon Thompson (UNCO) over (CHSR) (For.); 126: Javier Gonzales (CHSR) over Jarvis Stewart (UNCO) (Fall 0:00); 132: Alex Jones (CHSR) over Connor Harris (UNCO) (Fall 0:00); 138: Ly’Terrence Mills (CHSR) over Travon Hill (UNCO) (Fall 0:00); 145: Dustin Helms (CHSR) over Dakota Howard (UNCO) (Fall 0:00); 152: Dontaye Brandon (UNCO) over Terrence Mills (CHSR) (Fall 0:00); 160: Chauldray Evans (CHSR) over Jarvis McBeth (UNCO) (Fall 0:00); 170: Ty Simpson (CHSR) over Cain Foster (UNCO) (Fall 0:00); 182: Antwan Patton (CHSR) over Justin Pettit (UNCO) (Fall 0:00).

JV Wrestling

There are 14 Union County JV wrestlers who qualified to compete for the JV Upper State Championship. At the JV area qualifier, each of the wrestlers placed in their respective weight classes. Ja Ruth placed 1st; Isaiah Massey placed 4th; CJ Currington placed 2nd; Omar Glenn placed 4th; Qua Dawkins placed 4th; Ty Jackson placed 6th; Rico Thomas placed 3rd; AJ Foster placed 4th; Justin Pettit placed 2nd; Tyler Davis placed 4th; Nate Lindsay placed 3rd; Logan Mills placed 5th; Cain Foster placed 1st; and Weston Foster placed 1st.

Coach Jon Langenfeld said he is very proud of these future varsity wrestlers.

Courtesy photo Andrew Treadway controls his opponent. http://uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Andrew-Treadway.jpg Courtesy photo Andrew Treadway controls his opponent. Courtesy photo Zac Valentine gets his hand raised in victory. http://uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_zac-valentine.jpg Courtesy photo Zac Valentine gets his hand raised in victory.

But falls to Chester in wrestling duals

By Derik Vanderford dvanderford@civitasmedia.com

Derik Vanderford can be reached at 864-762-4128.

Derik Vanderford can be reached at 864-762-4128.