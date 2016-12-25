UNION — The generosity of the people of Union County enabled this year’s “Truck Full of Toys” campaign to collect nearly twice the number of toys it has in previous years.

Each Christmas season for the past 20 years, WBCU Radio has conducted its “Truck Full of Toys for Union County Girls and Boys” toy drive. The drive collects donations of new, unwrapped toys and monetary donations which can be used to purchase toys for distribution by the Salvation Army. All of the toys collected through the drive go to children in Union County.

As in years past, donations to the drive were made by individuals, churches, civic groups, and businesses and WBCU President and CEO Chris Woodson said this year’s donors have been exceptionally generous.

“The campaign went very well,” Woodson said earlier this week. “In previous years we’ve taken 2 1/2 trucks full of toys to the Salvation Army. This year we took 4 1/2 trucks full of toys and that’s in addition to the trailer full of bikes.”

Woodson thanked all those groups and organizations that collected toys for the campaign along with those that served as its sponsors including:

• Junior Charity League

• Union County Council on Aging

• USC Union Student Government Association

• Union Medical Center & Volunteers

• Union Healthcare Foundation

• WT’s of Jonesville

• Union Qwik Lube & Tire

• Buffalo Car Wash

• Dollar General

• Union County Sheriff’s Office

• City of Union

• Walmart

• Union County

• Arthur State Bank

• Mike’s Auction

Woodson also gave a special thanks to Broad River Electric Cooperative for its donation of $1,000 to the Truck Full of Toy toy drive.

The toys delivered to the Salvation Army by Truck Full of Toys have been distributed to approximately 200 needy families according to Salvation Army officials.

Photo courtesy of Broad River Electric Cooperative Broad River Electric Cooperative CEO Terry Mallard (right) presents WBCU Radio President and CEO Chris Woodson (left) with a check for $1,000 for the station’s “Truck Full of Toys for Union County Girls and Boys” toy drive. This year’s toy drive collected 4 1/2 trucks full of toys which were turned over to the Salvation Army which distributed them to approximately 200 needy families in Union County.

Photo courtesy of WBCU These toys were donated to WBCU Radio’s “Truck Full of Toys for Union County Girls and Boys” toy drive by the runners in the Junior Charity League’s Jingle Jog. This year’s toy drive collected 4 1/2 trucks full of toys which were turned over to the Salvation Army which distributed them to approximately 200 needy families in Union County.

Photo courtesy of WBCU Participants in the Junior Charity League’s Jingle Jog donated toys to WBCU Radio’s “Truck Full of Toys for Union County Girls and Boys” toy drive. his year’s toy drive collected 4 1/2 trucks full of toys which were turned over to the Salvation Army which distributed them to approximately 200 needy families in Union County.

Photo courtesy of WBCU These are among the toys collected by WBCU Radio’s “Truck Full of Toys for Union County Girls and Boys” toy drive. They were delivered to the Salvation Army for distribution to needy families in Union County. This year’s toy drive was exceptionally successful with a total of 4 1/2 trucks full of toys collected along with a trailer full of bicycles. The large number of toys and bicycles enabled the Salvation Army to make distributions to approximately 200 needy families.

Photo courtesy of WBCU These toys filling one of the pews at the Salvation Army Church were among the toys collected by WBCU Radio’s “Truck Full of Toys for Union County Girls and Boys” toy drive. They were delivered to the Salvation Army for distribution to needy families in Union County. This year’s toy drive was exceptionally successful with a total of 4 1/2 trucks full of toys collected along with a trailer full of bicycles. The large number of toys and bicycles enabled the Salvation Army to make distributions to approximately 200 needy families.

Photo courtesy of WBCU Boxes full of toys fill the sanctuary of the Salvation Army Church as they await distribution to needy families in Union County. The toys were collected through WBCU Radio’s “Truck Full of Toys for Union County Girls and Boys” toy drive. A total of 4 1/2 trucks full of donated toys and a trailer full of bicycles were delivered to the Salvation Army which in turn distributed them to approximately 200 families.

Photo courtesy of WBCU A box full of toys awaits distribution by the Salvation Army to needy families in Union County. The toys were collected through WBCU Radio’s “Truck Full of Toys for Union County Girls and Boys” toy drive. A total of 4 1/2 trucks full of donated toys and a trailer full of bicycles were delivered to the Salvation Army which in turn distributed them to approximately 200 families.

Photo courtesy of WBCU A whole trailer full of bicycles like these were delivered to the Salvation Army by WBCU Radio through its “Truck Full of Toys for Union County Girls and Boys” toy drive. Along with 4 1/2 truck full of toys donated through the toy drive, the trailer of bicycles were delivered to the Salvation Army for distribution to the needy families of Union County. The Salvation Army was able to distribute the toys and bicycles to approximately 200 needy families.

Charles Warner | The Union Times Union Medical Center Volunteer Coordinator and Healthcare Foundation Director Greta Bailey and WBCU Radio President and CEO Chris Woodson stand among the toys collected for the station’s “Truck Full of Toys for Union County Girls and Boys” toy drive by the Volunteers and the Foundation. The Volunteers and the Foundation, were among the many groups, churches, and individuals to donate to the toy drive. The toys were in then turned over to the Salvation Army which, because of the number of toys received, were able to make distributions to approximately 200 needy families.