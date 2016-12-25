Henderson on ‘The Price is Right’

UNION — Even though she didn’t get to be a contestant a Union woman nevertheless came away $100 richer from her participation in “The Price is Right” TV show.

Queen Henderson said that she traveled out to Los Angeles, California, to visit her son, Keith Wilkes, and while there, she, her son, her brother Harry Henderson, and cousins Shirley Brock and Elzie Goode Jr. decided to try and get tickets to the show and get a chance to be a contestant.

“We went online and got the tickets, we didn’t have to pay, we just downloaded them,” Henderson said. “We went to the studio and we went through a five- to six-hour preparation process.”

Henderson said that during that process, everyone had to turn in their cellphones as no one in the audience can have one while the show is taping. She said that people who got tickets had to first meet a dress code before they would be allowed in such as not wearing white clothing or wearing flip-flops. All those who were admitted were given a t-shirt with The Price is Right logo on it. In addition, Henderson those taking part were given the opportunity to get their pictures taken in front of a Price is Right backdrop by a professional photographer and she and her family posed for one together.

“I enjoyed it,” Henderson said of the preparation process.

That enjoyment continued when she and her family got to be in the audience during the filming of the show. While neither she nor any of the members of her family got to be one of the contestants, Henderson was $100 richer by the end of the day.

“When we went through the preparation process everyone was given a number and my number was 219,” Henderson said. “They announced that they would hold a special drawing and that the person whose number they called would receive $100. When they did the drawing they called my number.”

Henderson said she doesn’t know if the drawing will be shown when the show airs Tuesday, Dec. 27 as the taping of that episode had been completed and host Drew Carey had already left. She said she and her family are in the audience, however, and might be seen when the camera pans out into the studio.

While she won the $100, Henderson said she won’t receive it until January and has to fill out a great deal of paperwork. Even with this and even though neither she nor the members of the family actually go to compete, Henderson said she still enjoyed getting to be a part of the taping of The Price is Right.

“It was an awesome experience,” Henderson said. “The experience of being on The Price is Right was awesome and something I think other people should do if they can.”

Photo courtesy of Queen Henderson Union resident Queen Henderson (front, left), and the members of her family all let out a cheer during their participation in the taping of the Tuesday, Dec. 27 episode of “The Price is Right” TV show. Henderson and her family got to be in the audience in the episode, and though they didn’t get to compete, she won $100 in a special drawing after the episode was taped. Taking part in the taping with Henderson was her cousin, Shirley Brock (front, right); her cousin, Elzie Goode Jr. (back, left); her brother, Harry Henderson (back, center); and her son, Keith Wilkes (back, right). http://uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_thumbnail_Lady-from-Price-Is-Right-page-0.jpg Photo courtesy of Queen Henderson Union resident Queen Henderson (front, left), and the members of her family all let out a cheer during their participation in the taping of the Tuesday, Dec. 27 episode of “The Price is Right” TV show. Henderson and her family got to be in the audience in the episode, and though they didn’t get to compete, she won $100 in a special drawing after the episode was taped. Taking part in the taping with Henderson was her cousin, Shirley Brock (front, right); her cousin, Elzie Goode Jr. (back, left); her brother, Harry Henderson (back, center); and her son, Keith Wilkes (back, right).

Wins $100 during special drawing

By Charles Warner cwarner@civitasmedia.com

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.