8 win ‘Twelve Days of Christmas’

UNION — Another eight people are enjoying a merrier Christmas as the latest winners of UCARE’s “Twelve Days of Christmas.”

For more than a decade, the employees of Union County have worked to help the less fortunate through UCARE. Organized and operated by county employees, UCARE raises funds at Christmas and uses them throughout the year to help those in need.

UCARE’s main fundraising event is the “Twelve Days of Christmas” in which rafffle tickets are sold by county employees and other charitable groups. Each person who purchased a ticket gained a chance to have their name drawn and win $100 during the Twelve Days of Christmas daily drawinsg on WBCU Radio from Dec. 12-23.

The first four winners of the Twelve Days of Christmas were announced last week and their names and photos published in last Saturday edition of The Union Times. The remaining eight winners were announced this week and they are:

• Angie Bright

• Cindy Langley

• Wesley Toland

• Billy Lawson

• Abigail Horne

• Barbara Crayne

• Michael Gault

• Phil Crayne

As part of its Twelve Days of Christmas campaign, UCARE seeks to partner with other organizations splitting the funds raised 50-50 with the other groups. UCARE member and Union County Airport and Stadium Director Ronnie Wade said that this year, UCARE partnered with the Union County High School Cheerleaders and Monarch Elementary School. Wade said that both the cheerleaders and MES sold tickets, their efforts paralleling those of the UCARE members themselves. He said that the cheerleaders raised $2,000 while the UCARE members raised up to $600, and MES raised $200 for a total of $2,800. UCARE will receive $1,400 of the money raised for its efforts to assist the less fortunate during the year.

Angie Bright http://uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_thumbnail_Angie-Bright-12-17-16.jpg Angie Bright Cindy Langley http://uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_thumbnail_Cindy-Langley-12-18-16.jpg Cindy Langley Wesley Toland http://uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_thumbnail_Wesley-Toland-12-16-16.jpg Wesley Toland Billy Lawson http://uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_thumbnail_Billy-Lawson-12-19-16.jpg Billy Lawson Abigail Horne http://uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_thumbnail_Abigail-Horne-12-20-16.jpg Abigail Horne Barbara Crayne http://uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_thumbnail_Barbara-Crayne-12-21-16.jpg Barbara Crayne Michael Gault http://uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_thumbnail_Michael-Gault-12-22-12.jpg Michael Gault Phil Crayne http://uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_thumbnail_Phil-Crayne-12-23-16.jpg Phil Crayne

UCARE, cheerleaders, MES raise $2,800

By Charles Warner cwarner@civitasmedia.com

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.