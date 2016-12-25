Library Notes

Library Hours
Monday, Tuesday & Thursday 9 a.m.-7 p.m.
Wednesday and Friday 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
Saturday 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
864-427-7140
www.unionlibrary.org
Closed For Christmas
The library will be closed Friday, Saturday, Monday and Tuesday, Dec.ember 23-27, 2016 for the Christmas Holidays. The library will reopen Wednesday, Dec. 28.
Closed For New Year’s
The library will be closed Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016 and Jan. 2, 2017 for New Years. Reopening on Tuesday, January 3, 2016.
Fine Forgiveness During December
The Library will be forgiving fines for anyone who brings in their library card or photo ID during the month of December. Patrons will still need to pay for lost or damaged items, but if they return items or stop in, we will be waving any overdue fines on their accounts.
Restoration Brick Project
The Friends of the Union County Library are pleased to offer the Union County residents an opportunity to participate in a unique engraved brick project. The proceeds of this project will go to the library renovation. Engraved bricks may be purchased as a way to honor family members, friends, organizations, and special groups. These beautiful memorials will be placed in a walkway of honor on the library grounds. Please stop by or contact the library for additional information.
New Books — Available Now
Young Adult Fiction
Kids Of Appetite by David Arnold
Three Dark Crowns by Kendare Blake
Moon Chosen by P. C. Cast
Tales From The Shadowhunter Academy by Cassandra Clare
Jess, Chunk, And The Road Trip To Infinity by Kristin Elizabeth Clark
Gutless by Carl Deuker
Fall Of Hades by Richard Paul Evans
A Million Worlds With You by Claudia Gray
Stay With Me by Mila Gray
Children of Exile by Margaret Peterson Haddix
Hawkwing’s Journey by Erin Hunter
Into The Wild: Warriors by Erin Hunter
Thunder And Shadow by Erin Hunter
Alienated by Melissa Landers
United by Melissa Landers
My Sister Rosa by Justine Larbalestier
When The Moon Was Ours by Anna-Marie McLemore
Going Wild by Lisa McMann
Heartless by Marissa Meyer
Impyrium by Henry H. Neff
Goldenhand by Garth Nix
Wrecked by Maria Padian
Cradle And All by James Patterson
Fate Of Flames by Sarah Raughley
Ghostly Echoes by William Ritter
Scythe by Neal Shusterman
Dark Horses by Cecily Von Ziegesar
Swarm by Scott Westerfeld
Young Adult Non-Fiction
Tales From The Arabian Nights by Donna Jo Napoli
Juvenile Fiction
Eva Sees A Ghost by Rebecca Elliott
Eva’s Treetop Festival by Rebecca Elliott
A Woodland Wedding by Rebecca Elliott
Eva And The New Owl by Rebecca Elliott
Warm Hearts Day by Rebecca Elliott
Double Down by Jeff Kinney
Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them by J. K. Rowling
Tales From A Not-So-Friendly Frenemy by Rachel Renée Russell
Juvenile Non-Fiction
Harry Potter: Cinematic Guide by Felicity Baker
The Unofficial Harry Potter Cookbook by Dinah Bucholz
Scholastic Year In Sports 2017 by Inc Scholastic
Children
Because I Stubbed My Toe by Shawn Byous