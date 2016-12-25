Library Notes

Library Hours

Monday, Tuesday & Thursday 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

Wednesday and Friday 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Saturday 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

864-427-7140

www.unionlibrary.org

Closed For Christmas

The library will be closed Friday, Saturday, Monday and Tuesday, Dec.ember 23-27, 2016 for the Christmas Holidays. The library will reopen Wednesday, Dec. 28.

Closed For New Year’s

The library will be closed Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016 and Jan. 2, 2017 for New Years. Reopening on Tuesday, January 3, 2016.

Fine Forgiveness During December

The Library will be forgiving fines for anyone who brings in their library card or photo ID during the month of December. Patrons will still need to pay for lost or damaged items, but if they return items or stop in, we will be waving any overdue fines on their accounts.

Restoration Brick Project

The Friends of the Union County Library are pleased to offer the Union County residents an opportunity to participate in a unique engraved brick project. The proceeds of this project will go to the library renovation. Engraved bricks may be purchased as a way to honor family members, friends, organizations, and special groups. These beautiful memorials will be placed in a walkway of honor on the library grounds. Please stop by or contact the library for additional information.

New Books — Available Now

Young Adult Fiction

Kids Of Appetite by David Arnold

Three Dark Crowns by Kendare Blake

Moon Chosen by P. C. Cast

Tales From The Shadowhunter Academy by Cassandra Clare

Jess, Chunk, And The Road Trip To Infinity by Kristin Elizabeth Clark

Gutless by Carl Deuker

Fall Of Hades by Richard Paul Evans

A Million Worlds With You by Claudia Gray

Stay With Me by Mila Gray

Children of Exile by Margaret Peterson Haddix

Hawkwing’s Journey by Erin Hunter

Into The Wild: Warriors by Erin Hunter

Thunder And Shadow by Erin Hunter

Alienated by Melissa Landers

United by Melissa Landers

My Sister Rosa by Justine Larbalestier

When The Moon Was Ours by Anna-Marie McLemore

Going Wild by Lisa McMann

Heartless by Marissa Meyer

Impyrium by Henry H. Neff

Goldenhand by Garth Nix

Wrecked by Maria Padian

Cradle And All by James Patterson

Fate Of Flames by Sarah Raughley

Ghostly Echoes by William Ritter

Scythe by Neal Shusterman

Dark Horses by Cecily Von Ziegesar

Swarm by Scott Westerfeld

Young Adult Non-Fiction

Tales From The Arabian Nights by Donna Jo Napoli

Juvenile Fiction

Eva Sees A Ghost by Rebecca Elliott

Eva’s Treetop Festival by Rebecca Elliott

A Woodland Wedding by Rebecca Elliott

Eva And The New Owl by Rebecca Elliott

Warm Hearts Day by Rebecca Elliott

Double Down by Jeff Kinney

Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them by J. K. Rowling

Tales From A Not-So-Friendly Frenemy by Rachel Renée Russell

Juvenile Non-Fiction

Harry Potter: Cinematic Guide by Felicity Baker

The Unofficial Harry Potter Cookbook by Dinah Bucholz

Scholastic Year In Sports 2017 by Inc Scholastic

Children

Because I Stubbed My Toe by Shawn Byous