Officials to be sworn-in Jan. 3

UNION COUNTY — Six public officials — both reelected and newly-elected — will take their oaths of office on Jan. 3 in the Main Courtroom of the Union County Courthouse in a ceremony that will also see the deputies of Union County Sheriff’s Office sworn-in.

The Union County Supervisor’s Office announced this week that the swearing-in ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017 in the Main Courtroom of the Union County Courthouse with Judge John C. Hayes III of York administering the oath of office to the following individuals for the following offices:

• Melanie Lawson — Union County Clerk of Court

• David Taylor — Union County Sheriff

• Ralph Tucker — Union County Council District 2

• David Sinclair — Union County Council District 3

• Tommie Hill — Union County Council District 5

• Kacie Petrie — Union County Council District 6

Taylor, Tucker, and Petrie were each reelected to their respective offices in the November general election, while Lawson, Sinclair and Hill were elected to their first terms in their respective offices.

After they take the oath of office, each official is scheduled to speak. Also speaking during the ceremony will be Supervisor Frank Hart who will welcome those attending at the beginning of the ceremony.

The swearing-in of the elected officials will then be followed by the swearing-in of the deputies of the Union County Sheriff’s Office who will have their oaths of office administered to them by Lawson in her first official act as Clerk of Court.

Rev. Charlie Jennings will deliver the opening and closing prayers.

A reception will then be held following the ceremony.

http://uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_web1_Union-County-Logo-3.jpg

Sheriff’s deputies to also be sworn-in

By Charles Warner cwarner@civitasmedia.com

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

