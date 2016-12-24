Five file to run in Lockhart

LOCKHART — The races for Mayor of the Town of Lockhart and two seats on the Lockhart Town Council in the town’s upcoming municipal elections will be contested after a total of five candidates filed to run for the offices this past Thursday.

Filing for candidates interested in running in the March 7, 2017 elections ended at noon Thursday. Union County Voter Registrar Darlene Pettit said Thursday that as of noon the following persons had filed to run for the following offices:

Mayor

• Ailene Ashe (incumbent)

• Ray Duncan

Town Council

• Wanda Stein

• Mallory Thomas

• Stephanie Duncan

The two council seats that will be on the ballot are currently held by Councilman Barry Canupp and Council Member Beverly Shrader, neither of whom filed to run for reelection.

Voting

The filing period to run for town office is over, but Lockhart residents can still participate in the electoral process in their town by registering to vote by Feb. 5, 2017.

On election day, Lockhart residents who go to the polls will be asked to provide one of the following pieces of photographic identification in order to cast their ballot:

• SC Driver’s License

• Identification card issued by the SC Department of Motor Vehicles

• SC Voter Registration Card with photo

• Federal military identification

• US Passport

Residents who have one of these pieces of identification with them on election day will be able to vote are advised to make sure they have it with them when they go to the polls.

A voter who is unable to get photographic identification should bring their paper voter registration card with a photo with them to the polls. They can then sign an affidavit swearing to their identity and the obstacle that prevented them from obtaining their photographic identification. They will then be allowed to vote using a provisional ballot.

The provisional ballot cast by the voter will count unless the Union County Election Commission has grounds to believe it is false.

For more information about photographic identification, visit scVOTES.org or contact the Union County Voter Registrar’s Office at 864-429-1616.

Voting Absentee

Lockhart residents who will not be able to vote in person on March 7, may do so by absentee ballot.

Absentee voting will be under way Feb. 7, 2017 and continue until March 6. Absentee ballots must be cast the Union County Voter Registrar’s Office at 1246 S. Duncan Bypass, Union.

Persons who want to vote absentee must bring the same photographic identification they would to the polls on election day.

Absentee votes may be cast at the Voter Registrar’s Office or voters can also opt to vote absentee by mail. They can call and have one sent to them or they can pick up one. All absentee ballots cast by mail must be received by the Voter Registrar’s Office by 7 p.m. election day.

Election Day

Voters in Lockhart will cast their ballots at the Lockhart Town Hall. Polls will be open Election Day, March 7 from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

By Charles Warner cwarner@civitasmedia.com

