‘The Light of the World’ is born

Church Holiday Worship Schedules

These are Holiday Worship Schedules for the following churches:

• Grace United Methodist Church

— Saturday, Dec. 24 — Christmas Eve — Candlelight Communion Service at 7 p.m.

— Sunday, Dec. 25 — Christmas Day — There will be NO Sunday School. Worship Service at 10:30 a.m.

• New Emanuel Chapel

— Dec. 25 Christmas Day Worship Service will be at 9 a.m. (No Sunday School)

— Jan. 1 New Year’s Day Worship Service will be at 9 a.m. (No Sunday School)

Dr. James L. Mason, Pastor.

• Wyatt’s Chapel Baptist Church, Buffalo.

— Sunday, Dec. 25 Worship Service at 10:30 a.m. No Sunday School.

Rev. Elijah Ray, Pastor.

• New Hope United Methodist Church, Jonesville

— Sunday, Dec. 25 Worship Service at 10 a.m. No Sunday School.

Saturday, Dec. 31

10 p.m.: Combined Watch Night Services will be fellowshipped with Bethany AME, Bethel Baptist Church, and New Emanuel Chapel will be held at Bethel Baptist Church. The guest speaker will be Pastor Ronald McFadden of Bethany AME Church. All are welcome to attend.

10:30 p.m.: Joint Watch-Night Services will be held at Galilee Baptist Church in the Sedalia Community. The message will be delivered by Rev. Charlie Jennings, Associate Pastor of Macedonia Christian Church. The public is invited. Rev. Malochia Rodgers, Sr., Pastor, and the Galilee Church Family.

Wednesday, Jan. 4

5:30 p.m.: Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church will have their Poor Man’s supper. The menu will include vegetable soup, cornbread, drink, and dessert. Singing starts at 6 p.m. Everyone welcome.

Thursday, Jan. 5

The Community Prayer Meeting will be observed at noon at the USC-U gazebo. Please come and join with fellow citizens of Union County, and with others in other places as we pray for our country, our community, our state, and also for our world, and for the Church.

Let us give thanks for our country, and pray fervently for its future. Pray for God’s guidance for our leaders, new and old. Please pray for our military, our police, firefighters, EMS personnel, and others who risk their lives to serve and protect us.

All are welcome. If you can’t get to the gazebo, please take some time for special prayer during the day.

Saturday, Jan. 7

5 p.m.: St. Luke Baptist Church will host a Relay for Life program. Rev. George Shell, Pastor.

Charles Warner | The Union Times This Sunday, Christmas Day, will mark the anniversary of the day 'The Light of the World,' the Lord Jesus Christ, was born more than 2,000 years ago. No other day in history has been so significant, so important, so life-changing and world-changing as Christmas Day, the day Christ was born, the day He began to change everything so that the world would never be again as it had been before. His birth marks the greatest turning point in human history and in humanity's relationship — both collectively and individually — with God. Within 33 years of that first Christmas Day and the miracle of Christ's birth, the first Easter would witness the even greater miracle of His resurrection, of His triumph over death, hell, and the grave. The 33 years that began on the first Christmas and came, not to an ending, but instead to a new and even greater continuation of the life and ministry of Christ, changed all things forever. This Christmas Day, think about the true meaning of Christmas, a meaning that transcends all others. Think on that true meaning, embrace it and receive the greatest Christmas gift of all: Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior and eternal life with Him.