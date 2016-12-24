Civitans celebrate Christmas

GT Arts Nominations Sought

The nomination period for Gifted/Talented Arts Classes is now open. Gifted and Talented Arts Classes are offered in Drama, Visual Arts, and Music. Students may be nominated by teachers, parents, or friends. Students may nominate themselves. Forms may be picked up in your school’s guidance office or the school’s fine arts teachers.

The form must be turned in to the guidance office at the nominee’s school no later than 3:30 p.m. on January 5, 2017. School screenings will take place during the week of January 9-13, 2017. Final district screenings will be held on February 11, 2017 at Union County High School. This arts screening is a four-step process which includes nomination, arts teacher screening, school audition, and final district audition.

New Year’s At Rose Hill

Rose Hill Plantation State Historic Site will have a special event to celebrate News Year’s.

After the holidays are over and you have made your New Year’s resolutions, start out on the right foot (or the left) with a First Day Hike. Meet with the ranger on Sunday, January 1, 2017 to hike the ½-mile Nature Trail at Rose Hill. Along the way, we’ll stop and explore the nature and history on the park. This walk promises to be refreshing for the mind and body so join us for an exhilarating start to your New Year! Meet at the park office. The tour begins promptly at 10 a.m. $2 per person age 16 and older. Age 15 and under are free. Please dress for the weather and wear comfortable hiking shoes. Binoculars, insect repellent and a camera are optional, but you never know what we might see.

For more information contact Rose Hill Plantation State Historic Site, 2677 Sardis Road, Union, SC, 29379 at 864-427-5966 or E-mail rosehill@scprt.com or go on the web at www.southcarolinaparks.com/rosehill.

‘December At The UCAC

The following activities and events will take place this month at the Union County Arts Council Art Gallery at 116 E. Main Street in Union.

Painting with Coffee — Whether you are a beginner, or a lifelong artists join us every Tuesday morning at 10 a.m.!

Local Artists Showcase — Are you looking for the perfect Christmas gift? Stop by UCAC today to find it! We have jewelry, pottery, ornaments, woodcarving, hand painted shutters and signs, and so much more! Local Union Artists created everything!

The Union County Arts Council is calling for entries for the 2016 Local Artists Showcase to be held at the UCAC gallery through Dec. 31. This annual showcase features the work of local artists in a variety of media.

The show gives local artists the chance to show their work in a gallery setting and to also sell their work.

The goal of the show is to include as many artists as possible. The show will feature not only paintings and photography, but also wood carving, hand made jewelry, ornaments, signs, clothing, scarves, pottery, soaps and lotions, and works in other mediums.

All artists wanting to take part in this exhibit are asked to drop off their work during UCAC’s normal business hours. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Special arrangements can be made for after hour or weekend drop offs.

All local artists are encouraged to participate in this showcase.

This is a great way for new and seasoned artists to show their work to our community!

The UCAC Office/Gallery is located at 116 E. Main Street in Union. For more information about the Local Artists Showcase, please call 864-429-2817 or email ucac@bellsouth.net., www.facebook.com/UnionArts.

Community Prayer Meeting

The Community Prayer Meeting will be observed at noon on Thursday, January 5 at the USC-U gazebo. Please come and join with fellow citizens of Union County, and with others in other places as we pray for our country, our community, our state, and also for our world, and for the Church.

Let us give thanks for our country, and pray fervently for its future. Pray for God’s guidance for our leaders, new and old. Please pray for our military, our police, firefighters, EMS personnel, and others who risk their lives to serve and protect us.

ALL ARE WELCOME. If you can’t get to the gazebo, please take some time for special prayer during the day.

Lions Club

Lions Brooms for sale every Friday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Friends on Main, 126 East Main Street, Union.

Alzheimer’s Support Group

The Alzheimer’s Support Group meets the first Tuesday of each month at Grace United Methodist Church at 5:30 p.m.

For more information contact Penny Adamo at 864-427-8322.

Bereavement Program

Medi Home Hospice is sponsoring a Bereavement Program. Anyone who has lost a loved one and needs guidance with their loss is invited to attend.

2017 Union County School Board Meeting Dates

These are the 2017 Union County School Board of Trustees meeting dates. All meetings will be held at 6 p.m.

1. January 23, 2017 — Lockhart School

2. February 27, 2017 — Sims Middle School

3. March 27, 2017 — Union County High School (Teacher of the Year Recognition)

4. April 24, 2017 — Union County Career and Technology Center (Academic Recognition)

5. May 22, 2017 — Union County Career and Technology Center (Retiree Banquet)

6. June 12, 2017 — Union County Career and Technology Center

7. June 26, 2017 — Union County Career and Technology Center

(Meet if Budget has not been approved)

8. July 24, 2017 — Union County Career and Technology Center

9. August 28, 2017 — Monarch Elementary School

10. September 25, 2017 — Buffalo Elementary School

11. October 23, 2017 — Foster Park Elementary School

12. November 27, 2017 — Jonesville Elementary Middle School

13. December 11, 2017 — Union County Career and Technology Center

Additional meetings can be scheduled if needed.

The public and media will be notified if location or times change 24 hours prior to meetings.

Photo courtesy of the Union Civitan Club The Union Civitan Club recently held their annual Christmas party at the home of Civitan President Tommy Sinclair. Civitan members participated in an ornament exchange.