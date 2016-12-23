Letters to Santa

Individual Letters

Dear Santa,

My name is Bradyn Thomas. I have been pretty good this year. I want you to leave my toys in Union, SC this year at my Aunt’s house. I live in Georgia with my parents and sisters. Please bring my sisters some surprises. My Ma & Dad some fruit & candy.

Love you,

Bradyn Thomas

P.S. Merry Christmas and Much Love

Dear Santa Claus,

My name is Zy’Quez Tucker. I am in the first grade at Buffalo Elementary School. My teacher is Ms. Franklin. I have been a very, very good boy this year and I have been making good grades. And I have been a big boy helping my mom around the house. This year for Christmas I would like for you to bring me a black motorcycle, IPhone 6, remote control car, and another helicopter with the camera, and lots of shoes and clothes. I will make sure that I am sleep early Christmas eve night. My brother and I leave your cookies and milk under the tree.

Love,

Zy’Quez Tucker

Dear Santa,

My name is Landyn Tucker. I am four years old and you are my best friend. I have been a good boy this year. Will you bring me a blue/white dirt bike, tablet, a flying helicopter like my brothers and some drums, lots and lots of presents. I will leave you your favorite cookies and milk under the tree.

Love you Santa,

Landyn Tucker

Dear Santa, I have been good!! Can I still get a hoverboard but I want it to be red. I want a hoverboard, a Wii that comes with a game called pokken tournament, a red football, a bike, a Pokémon book, a minecraft book, those are the things I want for Christmas. Santa you are the best.

Love,

Ne Zhay Jeter

Dear Santa,

I am I the first grade at Foster Park School and have been very good this year. Please bring me a dollhouse, a Baby Alive doll, Dinosaur Book, Chia Pet, Zoomer Kitty, and maybe some surprises Thank you!

Love,

Taylor Burnett

Dear Santa,

I am in 4-k at Foster Park School and have been a good boy this year. Please bring me a Brain Saw Nerf Gun, a train set, some dinosaurs, and maybe some surprises. Thank you!

Love, Maddox

Love,

Michael Burnett

Dear Santa, My name is Maddox Anthony, and I am two years old. I am very excited for Christmas this year. I love trains, puppies, and candy! I can’t wait to see what you bring me! Please don’t forget about my brother Colton or my dog Bella! I will leave you lots of cookies and milk in the kitchen! I love you Santa!

Dear Santa,

My name is Layla Graham, I am 5 years old. I have been good all year long and for Christmas I would like a lot of Paw patrol. They are my favorite.

I would also like lots of surprises too. I will also leave you some milk and cookies under the tree.

Love, Layla

Dear Santa, My name is Samuel Williford and I am 1 year old, I have been a real good boy this year, please bring me some cars and trucks,a tricycle,and lots of surprizes, please dont forget my mommy she takes very good care of me and shes a special lady and dont forget mamaw,doughdough,and all my cousins,I will leave you a snack, Love, Samuel Todd Williford ps. dont forget my mim,papa,mimi,big poppy,and nana

Dear Santa, my name is Ayden Eubanks I am 1 year old, Ive been a super good boy this year,could you bring me trucks and cars and lots of surprizes and dont forget my sister Ava, my great mommy,mamaw,doughdough, daddy, and all my cousins,I will leave you a snack. Love, Ayden Eubanks

dear santa,my name is Ava and i am 3 almost 4,I tried to be good this year and I was some days but i hope you will still come see me, I would like some dolls,clothes,teasets,shoes and lots of surprizes,dont forget my little brother Ayden,mommy daddy,mamaw,doughdough and all my cousins. Love Ava Eubanks ps I will leave you milk and cookies and im sorry i ran from you

Foster Park Elementary School

5K

Mrs. J. Styles’ Class

Dear Santa, I would like electronics.

Love,

AJ

Dear Santa, I would like a iPhone

Love,

tos Lua McAhoo

Dear Santa, I would like a kitten

Love,

Sonia

Dear Santa, I would like a toy A9.

Love,

Unsigned

Dear Santa, I would like a dog.

Love,

Jax

Dear Santa, I would like an Xbox6

Jim

Dear Santa, I would like a whole V2veJDCOb.

Unsigned

Dear Santa, I would like Mario games.

Love,

Caden

Dear Santa, I would like a dog.

Love,

Mariah

Dear Santa, I would like an iPhone.

Shiasia

Dear Santa, I would like a edr santdid siway, like

Bentick

Dear Santa, I would like a qc nvcky doll.

Love,

Ngshanli

Dear Santa, I would like a Playstation.

Love,

Noah

Dear Santa, I would like a Baby Alive .

Love,

Jalasia

Dear Santa, I would like a four wheeler.

Love,

Ariyah

Dear Santa, I would like toi santa Chucky.

Love,

Myra

Dear Santa, I would like an Xbox.

Love,

Jaylen

Dear Santa, I would like a choclate Pen!

Love,

Vekaiyia Salter

Dear Santa, I would like an air bike.

Love,

JaQuarius

Dear Santa, I would like a bike.

Love,

Yabrela

Dear Santa, I would like a toy airplane.

Love, Hvooter

Dear Santa, I would like a Bat Cave.

Love, Jacob

Mrs. J. Silvey’ Class

Dear Santa,

My name is Tiana. I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice. For Christmas I would like Applapas Neckalace Ba Brba. Merry Christmas Santa!

P.S. I hope you and the reindeer enjoy the cookiks we left out for you.

Dear Santa,

My name is Amoy Davis. I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice. For Christmas I would like a doll. Merry Christmas Santa!

P.S. I hope you and the reindeer enjoy the candy we left out for you.

Dear Santa,

My name is William Dix. I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice. For Christmas I would like Wrestling Rave, toy 2 DiNosaur, toy 2 phone. Merry Christmas Santa!

P.S. I hope you and the reindeer enjoy the cookies and melk we left out for you.

Dear Santa,

My name is Tripp Fox. I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice. For Christmas I would like a Torlyy TebdybForf Merry Christmas Santa!

P.S. I hope you and the reindeer enjoy the cookies we left out for you.

Dear Santa,

My name is Makayleigh. I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice. For Christmas I would like Frozen game Hutodens games and a bike. Merry Christmas Santa!

P.S. I hope you and the reindeer enjoy the cookies we left out for you.

Dear Santa,

My name is Ispipa. I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice. For Christmas I would like hobet, BB gun, reindee. Merry Christmas Santa!

P.S. I hope you and the reindeer enjoy the note we left out for you.

Dear Santa,

My name is Quandaris Jeter. I am 6 years old. This year I have been nice. For Christmas I would like airplane, Xbox, Jet. Merry Christmas Santa!

P.S. I hope you and the reindeer enjoy the cookies and milk we left out for you.

Dear Santa,

My name is Varpauhkehrodt. I am 6 years old. This year I have been nice. For Christmas I would like Barbie doll house, a Barbie doll and a Frozen car. Merry Christmas Santa!

P.S. I hope you and the reindeer enjoy the milk and cookies we left out for you.

Dear Santa,

My name is MaA’ayla. I am 6 years old. This year I have been nice. For Christmas I would like Mogb facts stickets, and a kitten. Merry Christmas Santa!

P.S. I hope you and the reindeer enjoy the cookies and carrots we left out for you.

Dear Santa,

My name is Alden Nance I am 6 years old. This year I have been nice. For Christmas I would like a four wheeler and BB gun ahd Hezz truck and dirt bike. Merry Christmas Santa!

P.S. I hope you and the reindeer enjoy the cupcake and chocolate milk we left out for you.

Dear Santa,

My name is Nakia. I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice. For Christmas I would like Seag, frozen. Merry Christmas Santa!

P.S. I hope you and the reindeer enjoy the cookies we left out for you.

Dear Santa,

My name is Tristan Price. I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice. For Christmas I would like Airhogs Fnuafrax. Merry Christmas Santa!

P.S. I hope you and the reindeer enjoy the 10 star cookies and milk we left out for you.

Dear Santa,

My name is Reid Smith. I am 6 years old. This year I have been nice. For Christmas I would like cars, trucks, bikes, shoes. Merry Christmas Santa!

P.S. I hope you and the reindeer enjoy the cake and milk we left out for you.

1st Grade

Mrs. S. Bates’ Class

Dear Santa,

I have been kind of good this year. I would like some Legos for Christmas.

Love,

Cameron

Dear Santa,

I have been kind of good this year and for Christmas I would like a tablit and a hot weels jdt wityh 48 cars in the hot weels set and a go car.

Love,

Avita

Dear Santa,

I have been kind of bad for Christmas I want a Playstation for Christmas.

Love,

Ja’Kenzo

Dear Santa,

I have been a nice boy. I want Mr Pokrt 8 for Christmas.

Love,

Andrew

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like: washer and dryer.

Love,

Robert Betterton

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. For Christmas would like PJ Mask and the Villans and Spongebod. Tracto. and Eo Diveogo.

Love,

CJ

Dear Santa,

I have been very bad. I wot a Gocrat. I wot a try Harbe.

Love,

John

Dear Santa,

I have been bad because I dot no I wot a met catch Bot I dot no wot I wot For chimsmix. I fi Lego no wot I wot for Chlmas I wot bot no.

Love,

Gabriel

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year I hope you can bring me a new electric scooter and Baby alive.

Love,

Zyciara

Dear Santa,

I have been Good. I would like: some Bood and some new coseu I would some Shopkesns, chub Pupes and Burbes. And for my Buthir he would like some crus. and some Nom Nom.

Love,

Brylie

Dear Santa,

I have been good. I wed like old toy Sofdol, a toy Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, a toy Cadmen, a toy Mow, a hopak of toy in SeS.

Love,

Kamalina

Dear Santa,

I have been kind of good I wut: a Big Textuwnkun a pup or clou and a Mowey and Mona bol.

Love,

Marissa

Dear Santa,

I have ben very good this year Ples I wot BrBe dol house I wot BiBBe dois to and I wot a Being Playpan in my Bok Ypo to I wot some Play go and I wot a Boby a iiv Wethe School.

Love,

Zioa

Dear Santa,

I have been a nice girl. I wot a ba by doll.

Love,

Ella

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. And For Crstmas I would like a sleigh and a talking Reindeer and unlimatied Prezens and a nw camra and I wont a Santa toy.

Love,

Ryder

2nd Grade

Dear Santa,

My name is Kamrin. I am 7 years old. I have been very nice this year. Some of the nice things I have done are I put up the tree and helped eat candy. My wish list is a sewing machine, a crochet Christmas tree, needle, felting tools and felting sets.

Thank you, Santa,

Kamrin

Dear Santa,

I am a second grader in Mrs. Prince’s class at Foster Park. I am 8 years old. I have been very nice this year. Some of the nice things I have done are help friends andplay with friends at recess. My wish list is a pink hoverboard, a phone and some pink boots.

Thank you, Santa,

A second grade student

Dear Santa,

My name is Rihanna. I am 9 years old. I have been very nice this year. Some of the nice things I have done are help my teacher and saying nice words. My wish list is to have a purple hoverboard.

Thank you, Santa,

Rihanna

Dear Santa,

My name is Marley. I am 7 years old. I have been very nice this year. Some of the nice things I have done are pick up trash at recess and pick up my toys at home. My wish list is a Barbie car, new baby dolls, and a Clemson cover for my bed.

Thank you, Santa,

Marley

Dear Santa,

My name is Charlie. I am 7 years old. I have been very nice this year. Some of the nice things I have done are I made my papa a present. My wish list is for a green lightsaber.

Thank you, Santa,

Charlie

Dear Santa,

My name is Ayden. I am 7 years old. I have been very nice this year. Some of the nice things I have done are let people use my crayons. My wish list is an iPhone 7, a computer, a tablet and my own room.

Thank you, Santa,

Ayden

Dear Santa,

My name is Payton. I am 8 years old. I have been very nice this year. Some of the nice things I have done are I helped my grandma do the dishes. My wish list is for a Wubble Bubble Ball.

Thank you, Santa,

Payton

Dear Santa,

My name is Maddox. I am 8 years old. I have been very nice this year. Some fo the nice things I have done are helping my baby sister speak words. My wish list is a X-Box 360, A LeBron James jersey, some KD’s and a Jake Bentley Jersey.

Thank you, Santa,

Maddox

Dear Santa,

My name is Deontae. I am 7 years old. I have been very nice this year. Some of the nice things I have done are looking for good in other people even when they don’t act good. My wish list is a guinea pig holder, a robot, a Zoomer kitty, and a tablet.

Thank you, Santa,

Deontae

Dear Santa,

My name is Ethan. I am 8 years old. I have been very nice this year. Some of the nice things I have done are helping others when they deed help and keeping my family safe. My wish list is Speed bumpers, Playstation 4, Grand Theft Auto for PS4, lean machine, 12 V Pules Electric Scooter, and a stars wars combo.

Thank you, Santa,

Ethan

Dear Santa,

My name is Morgan. I am 8 years old. I have been very nice this year. Some of the nice things I have done is to help my mama cook dinner. My wish list is a phone, a computer, some Shopkins, and some pink boots.

Thank you, Santa,

Morgan

Dear Santa,

My name is Kenya. I am 8 years old. I have been very nice this year. Some of the nice things I have done are helping my sister and my mom. My wish list is to get a laptop, an iPad and a four-wheeler.

Thank you, Santa,

Kenya

Dear Santa,

My name is Madison. I am 8 years old. I have been very nice this year. Some of the nice things I have done is being a friend. My wish list is an iPhone, tv, games, toys, a bike, clothes and shoes.

Thank you, Santa,

Madison

Dear Santa,

My name is Harrison. I am 8 years old. I have been very nice this year. Some of the nice things I have done are being nice to my friends. My wish list is marvel Legends Mark 42 Iron Man toy and Avenger Legos and a 2-seat go-cart.

Thank you, Santa,

Harrison

Dear Santa,

My name is Levi. I am 7 years old. I have been very nice this year. One of the nice things I have done is helping my teacher. My wish list is football cards, Legos, cowboy boots, a Jake Bentley jersey, and toy cars.

Thank you, Santa,

Levi

Dear Santa,

My name is Ben. I am 7 years old. I have been very nice this year. One of the nice things I have done is helping my friends. My wish list is camo duck books, a turn table, Forza Horizon 3 and a launch pad.

Thank you, Santa,

Ben

Dear Santa,

My name is Drew. I am 8 years old. I have been very nice this year. One of the nice things I have done is reading my broth, Luke. My wish list that I want a new bike for Christmas and a hoverboard.

Thank you, Santa,

Drew

Dear Santa,

My name is R.J. I am 8 years old. I have been very nice this year. Some of the nice things I have done are doing chores. My wish list is a hoverboard, a t.v. and tablet. I have been very good this year.

Thank you, Santa,

R.J.

Dear Santa,

My name is Josiah, I am 7 years old. I have been very nice this year. Some of the nice things I have done are helping people when they fall and cry. My wish list is to get a hi hat, a snare drum, one more cymbal, and drums ticks that go with my drum set.

Thank You Santa,

Josiah

Mrs. Hogan’s Class

Dear Santa,

Happy Holidays again! I wanted to let you know the things I’ve done really well this year. I’ve be a really great friend, reyspecting the teacher. I have a few Christmas wishes. I wot a sweter, shoes, colous, books, markers, Bobes dream haes for Christmas.

Love,

Tainyla Thomson-Smith

Dear Santa,

Happy Holidays again! I wanted to let you know the things I’ve done really well this year. I’ve been getting threes at school I’ve been doing good on work I have a few Christmas wishes. A four wzelly please and lots and lots of toy cars and a big big big thing of tile works.

Love,

Charles

Dear Santa,

Happy Holidays again! I wanted to let you know the things I’ve done really well this year. work, reading, spelling and vocabulary. I have a few Christmas wishes. I wish for chocolate, Iphone 5, a new bike, and $20.

Love,

Adrianna Johnson

Dear Santa,

Happy Holidays again! I wanted to let you know the things I’ve done really well this year. I have been good. And I been kind to others people but and my family I been kind to. I have a few Christmas wishes. I want a Barbia doll and nummy yummy mimes and shoes and clothos and Play-Doh.

Love,

Ja’Nya

Dear Santa,

Happy Holidays again! I wanted to let you know the things I’ve done really well this year. Santa you are a good and happy man. I have a few Christmas wishes. I want a drmene and I what cool gus. And cool stofe. And I nende 1,000,000,000 noney and pop joe, pop dine.

Love,

Camden

Dear Santa,

Happy Holidays again! I wanted to let you know the things I’ve done really well this year. I love Santa because he has toys and he has elfs. I have been really good this year and deserve toys. I have a few Christmas wishes. I would like to have a toy and a elfs and a warm coat.

Love,

Jeremiah B.

Dear Santa,

Happy Holidays again! I wanted to let you know the things I’ve done really well this year. I ben a good boy this year Santa. I have a few Christmas wishes. I would like for you to being me a Play saken four. Pevs Pevs Santa.

Love,

Jakamron

Dear Santa,

Happy Holidays again! I wanted to let you know the things I’ve done really well this year. helping pepple, being a fantastic kide old friend, being a good student. I have a few Christmas wishes. I what a elf anda trmpalen a nuw bike too and Nija turtals house.

Love, Unsigned

Dear Santa,

Happy Holidays again! I wanted to let you know the things I’ve done really well this year. I been looking and lesing to the teacher and being nice to others. I am chaitnilday. I have a few Christmas wishes. I wot shoe. I wot close. and a American girl boll.

Love,

Unsigned

Dear Santa,

Happy Holidays again! I wanted to let you know the things I’ve done really well this year. I been a good boy this year how I help my mom ia my baby sister hit me. I have a few Christmas wishes. I wot for Cristmas I[Phone, Samson tablet, and some VI’ dotx games for my Xbox and the last thing is a Lap top.

Love,

Unsigned

Dear Santa,

Happy Holidays again! I wanted to let you know the things I’ve done really well this year. I think it is reading and math. I’m really good at math reading I love to read. I have a few Christmas wishes. I really want a bike and roller skates, with a baby alive that you can feed and change.

Love,

Azariyah

Dear Santa,

Happy Holidays again! I wanted to let you know the things I’ve done really well this year. I have really been good at school Santa. I hope you give me some pestux. I have a few Christmas wishes. Santa I have been kind to people Santa and I hve been so good I love you Santa the end.

Love,

DaPrasha

Dear Santa,

Happy Holidays again! I wanted to let you know the things I’ve done really well this year. I have been good, kind and nice this year. I have been good to my parnets too. I have a few Christmas wishes. I want to tell you I want a doll, new coat, fish tells, markers, gloves, and ear phones.

Love,

Destiny

Dear Santa,

Happy Holidays again! I wanted to let you know the things I’ve done really well this year. I have got good grads. I have goten all S’s in my report card. I have a few Christmas wishes. I want a bell of your slay and a computer and a basketball goal.

Love,

Unsigned

Dear Santa,

Happy Holidays again! I wanted to let you know the things I’ve done really well this year. I have bing a good boy is chritmas. I have a few Christmas wishes. I want a gobl hoverbord and gta 5.

Love,

Rodrick Davis

More FPES Letters

Dear Santa,

I’ve been working hard in school I was wondering if you could get me a computer, Also, can you give me a xbox, Also can you get me some tickets to Caviliers game, Also, can you give me a trick bike, and can you give me a nice place to live with my family. I will leave you some chocolate chip cookies and some milk. I hope you have a safe jorney traviling around the world to deliver prezents to all kids or all teenagers on Earth.

Sincerely,

Zaylon Kerns

Dear Santa,

I’ve been good and nice this year. I think I deserve a few things. This year I would like a Xbox one, yeti cup. Also some Nikes, and some clothes. I will bake you some chocolate chip cookies and leave you some warm milk out.

Sincerely,

Sha’Kira N Eisom

Dear Santa,

All this year I have been acting very good. If you think I deserve it. I would like a good computer. I also want a Yeti with my anishiales. The main present I want is a hoverboard, a drone with a camera, a camera, 4 tickets to the Clemson game, and Iphone with a case from Personly yours. I hope I was good this year. Be safe.

Sincerely,

Gracie Root

Dear Santa,

I have been working very hard to get all the presents that I want. And I think I have worke hard enoufgh to get them. So for my Christmas list I would like a bike, a nd a huge monster truck witha remote controll, a helocpter with a remote controll, and a tablet or a phone I will leave that one up to you.

Sincerely,

Deionta Thompson

Dear Santa,

I’ve been a very good girl this year. I’ve worked hard at school and at home. If you think I have then what I like for Christmas is anew phone, Jordan shoes and what I “really” “really” “really” “really” want for Christmas is my family to be happy again please.

Sincerely,

Katlyn D. Waddell

Dear Santa,

I think I’ve been a good girl this year so, I put my name and number in the box at Wal-Mart and if you don’t get to call me there a few things I want like at tablet for ony $35 it’s on sale I hope you make it before they are all gone, oh and there is an American girl doll, I want a beautiful fluffy white, poodle with a fluffy white tail, I like matching makeup set at Wal-Mart for only $15 got catch the sale before it is over. Also, have a safe trip and awesome trip a I want you to eat all your cookies.

Sincerely,

Terece O. Hill

Dear Santa,

Ho Ho Ho! I’ve been good in school. You know if I have or not. It’s up to you Santa for Christmas I would like a Iphone 5, clothes (Tommy hill Figier and polo) Also some shoes (Jordans, Wrorches, and boots. One more thing is a doll head. Santa I really hope that I’ve been good enough to get all this stuff. If I have I want something extra and that is some Puff balls. Santa me and my family will have some good stuff for you. I hope I have been good.

Sincerely,

Zakyhia K. Beaty

Dear Santa,

I have been trying really hard this year to be good. If you think I deserve a new phone that is what I really want. Also a phone case would be nice. I have been wanting a new phone case for the longist plus a phone. If you get me those 2 things I would really love it. Tell all your elfs that I said Merry Christmas.

Sincerely,

Khaylah T. Morroco

Dear Santa,

I’ve working so hard I’m been good but people tell on me for no eseten I I been good I have Be in trouble Because they tell on me I don’t do enee thing I den’t do but I want for Christmas is my dog Booste want a brother so I want a nuther dog so they can play together.

Sincerely,

X’Zavious I. Means

Dear Santa,

Do you think I’ve been good girl? Cause if so give me presents because I’m going to give you cookies and milks and 8 carrots. If I get present I want a America girl good with gymnastics set. And I also want Iphone b5. And you will know the rest from my Christmas list. Well have a nice and safe trip.

Your friend,

Dakota S. Davis

Dear Santa,

I’ve worked on being good this year! If you don’t mind I would relly like a fourwheeler and some tickets to a Clemson football game. I’m going to let on an little secret, I’ll give you a bite of my gingerbread how how you like that? Be carful when you go on your trip.

Sincerly,

Anna G. Scott

P.S. I want some L.E.D. shoes!

Dear Santa,

How is it going down in the North Pole? How is your elf and rain deer doing? I’ve always been meaning to ask you, how do you live in the cold of the North Pole? There is a few things I want for Christmas: an acordean, a game boy, a X-box 360, a new Pokemon game, and a babladekit> I ‘ve been working on being very good this year. I can’t wait for Christmas.

Sencerely,

Malachi Gibson

Dear Santa,

I’ve good this semester some times I get frustrated if you think my a Christmas present. but there’s a little something I want from you …. it’s …. sort of a …. kinda car okay you got me it’s a electric motorcycle. So better hurry there are billions of kids to go to.

Sincerely,

Zydarian Duckett

Dear Santa,

I think I’ve been okay this year. I’ve been studying really hard. If I ever deserved it, I really hope I can get a few things like, a tripod stand, some gymnastics mats (and the one that’s shaped like a triangle), mic stand, a camera, led. light, shoes, parig things (for my room)! I don’t want to tell you everything I want, but I’ll be sure to leave you some yummy, yummy cookies and milk, and also some carrots for the rain deer! Also be safe going around the world.

Sincerely,

Hannah C. Williams

Dear Santa,

have been good this year if I have been can you brenge me a bike that is wath I wunt and I will brenge you some milk and cookies.

From,

Dannika Adams

Dear Santa,

I’ve tried to be good for a Elf on the shelf and a new tablet and a phone to talk to you. I will leave you some coties and milk. Be careful from storm and stuff. And merry Christmas.

Your Friend,

Antoine E. Moore

Jonesville Elementary School

Kindergarten

Mrs. Hembree’s Class

Dear Santa,

How are you? I want a Barbie Dream House and mermaids. I love you!

Bethany Vinson

Dear Santa,

How are you? I want a police car, a transformer robot, and a race car. I love you!

Jaylen Kershaw

Dear Santa,

I want Sky Landers, a Sky Lander Super chargers, and Hook Smash. Thank you!

Eli Ketterman

Dear Santa,

How are you? I hope you are good. I want a Barbie, Barbie house, and ornaments for my tree. I will leave you cookies.

Love,

Khloie Vaughan

Dear Santa,

How are you? I want a pink princess doll, a mermaid and a phone. I have been good.

Love,

Madison Robison

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? I want a robot that moves. I want Legos to play with and a magic kit. I have been a good big brother too!

Love,

Jace Roberts

Dear Santa,

How are you? I want a chalkboard for Chrsitmas. I have been a really good girl. Thank you.

Love,

Jacelyn Head

Dear Santa,

How are you? I want a kitchen set and a bean bag chair. I have been a good girl this year.

Love,

Bella Fisher

Dear Santa,

Are unicorns real? I want one. I want a stuffed animal mermaid and a toy train. Thank you!

Love,

Camryn Cochran

Dear Santa,

How are you? I want a easy bake oven, a Barbie house, and a doll. I have been good. I love you Santa.

Love,

Angel Brown

Dear Santa,

How is Rudolph? I want a dragon. A ninja turtle would be nice. Thank you!

Love,

Christon Harris

Dear Santa,

I will be a good girl. I want a new flower pot for my mom. I want a new dress.

Love,

Khloe Bennett

Dear Santa,

I want a doll house and a real goat. I will feed her every day. I will name her Dolly. I will leave you milk and cookies.

Love,

Ava Grace Whitehead

Dear Santa,

How are you? I want a puppy for Christmas. I will feed it everyday. I promise to take care of him.

Love,

Christiana Palmer

Dear Santa,

How is Rudolph? I want a big teenage mutant ninja turtle. I would like a BB gun. What kind of milk do you like?

Love,

Kylan Mullikin

Dear Santa,

I want a teenage mutant ninja turtle.

Love,

James-Peyton Nance

Dear Santa,

How are you? I want legos, doll house, and a mermaid please. I love you Santa. I will leave you cookies and milk. I love you so much!

Jessica Cruz

Dear Santa,

How is Rudolph? I would like a helicopter for Christmas. Thank you for the toys.

Love,

Hunter Taylor

Dear Santa,

I want a big box of ninja turtles and some puzzles. I am trying to be good. I love you

Santa.

Love,

Azylan Kirk

Dear Santa,

How are you? I want a jeep, a Barbie doll, and a new table. I have been good. I love you Santa!

Love,

Trinity Carter

Dear Santa,

I want a fighting box, race car play dough, and a go cart. How is Rudolph doing? I love your Rudolph.

Thank you Santa!

Love,

Hayden Terry

Dear Santa,

Is it cold at the North Pole? I want brown and black boots, and Barbie house, a mermaid. I love you!

Jah-Nariiyah Thompson

5K

Mrs. Johnson/ Mrs. Clayton

Dear Santa,

How are you? I would like a Kindle for Christmas. I would also like a toy cat.

Love,

Brynlee

Dear Santa,

I want a Mario that is big and has sharp teeth.

Love,

Wyatt

Dear Santa,

I have been a good girl this year. I would like a Barbie doll and a guitar for Christmas.

Love,

Jacie

Dear Santa,

How are your reindeer? I want a real dog. Her name will be Rose.

Love,

Nevaeh

Dear Santa,

How is Mrs. Clause? I want a Batman toy for Christmas. I will leave milk and cookies for you.

Love,

Jordan

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? I hope that you are okay. I am doing well. I want a Lego Ninja Turtle for Christmas.

Love,

Kaydence

Dear Santa,

I cannot wait until Christmas. I want a super big rocket.

Love,

Faith

Dear Santa,

I hope you are fine. I have been very good. I would like bunk beds for me and my sister for Christmas.

Love,

Kylie

Dear Santa,

I want a robe and some Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles for Christmas. I have been a good boy this year.

Love,

Mason

Dear Snata,

I want a bike and some blocks for Christmas. I have been good this year. I will leave milk and cookies for you.

Love,

Caleb

Dear Santa,

I want a Power Ranger for Christmas. I would also like a dinosaur. Thank you!

Love,

Drake

Dear Santa,

How are you? I hope you give toys for Christmas. I have been good and so has my sister.

Love,

Oliver

Dear Santa,

I hope that you are and Mrs. Clause are doing okay. I have been good this year and I would like a horse for Christmas.

Love,

Eva

Dear Santa,

How are you? I have been good this year. I hope that you will bring some toys.

Love,

Austin

Dear Santa,

How are you? I hope I get a toy motorcycle and a phone for Christmas.

Love,

Malachi

Dear Santa,

How are you? I want a big Batman robot for Christmas.

Love,

Logan W.

Dear Santa,

How are you? I hope you bring me a Barbie doll house.

Love,

Kinsley

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year. I would like lots of surprises for Christmas.

Love,

Bryson

Dear Santa,

I want a ball for Christmas. I will leave milk and cookies for you.

Love,

Chloe

Dear Santa,

I hope that the Rudolph is doing well. I have been very good this year. I would like a toy truck and a helicopter for Christmas. I also want lots of surprises.

Love,

Logan P.

Dear Santa,

I would like it if you brought me a new bike for Christmas. I also need new markers.

Love,

Zayden

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like a remote control helicopter and three new games for my PlayStation 3.

Love,

Tony

1st Grade

Mrs. Roberts Class

Dear Santa,

Greetings! How are you doing? I bet the elves are working hard. I hope Rudolph is doing well. I will need a few things. I want a unicorn toy, unicorn costume, Trolls DVD, markers, paper, and lots of books. I have been very good. I will always believe in you.

Love,

Erica

P.S. I’ll leave you some cookies and milk. You are so nice and sweet.

Dear Santa,

Greetings! Are the elves good? Is Mrs. Claus? Is she good? Are the toys ready for Christmas? I would like some monster trucks, a new rocket bike, a dirt bike, a Tiger gun, 1,000 dollars, and I Do 3-D. I will put you some cookies and some milk. I love the animals and people at the North Pole. Are they good? Good day Mr. Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus!

Love,

Jack Lawson

Dear Santa,

Is Rudolph ready for Christmas? I can’t wait until Christmas! Will you get me some things? I want a baby sister, baby food, diapers, and baby clothes. I also want an iPhone, iPod, iPad, and a bigger toy box.

Love,

Ryley Tesner

Dear Santa,

Greetings! How are you? How are the elves doing? I want a Barbie camper van, Baby Alive, fake car, a book, Barbie Dream House, and lots of books. I will leave you some cookies and some coffee. I hope you like the cookies and coffee.

Love,

Izzy Woody

Dear Santa,

I would like toys, Legos, and an iPhone for Christmas. How are you doing Santa? I will give you some cookies and milk.

Love,

Braeden Teague

Dear Santa,

Greetings! How are you? Have I been good? I want a scooter, winter clothes, shoes, and Barbies!

Love,

Keishauna Crawford

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? You may be great because I’m great. I can’t wait until Christmas. I want a Barbie camper van and a bed.

Love,

Kimorah Barber

Dear Santa,

I would like a Barbie Dream House and Barbies too. I want 500 dollars. How are the reindeer doing? I hope the elves are good.

Love,

Kynlee Robinson

Dear Santa,

Greetings! How are you? How is Rudolph and all the other reindeer? I would like Trolls, iPhone, Lego Trolls, chubby puppy, and silicone baby doll. What is Mrs. Claus doing? I will leave cookies and milk.

Love,

Jordy O’Shields

Dear Santa,

Hello Santa Claus! I want Trolls and a Lego Troll. Is Rudolph ready for Christmas? Are the elves working hard for all the kids? Are your elves working really, really, really hard on the toys? I will leave you some chocolate chip cookies.

Love,

Iretzi Cruz

Dear Santa,

I want baby food, a see saw, dog and a cat, dog boo game, and a nose that glows. How are the elves?

Love,

Lila Reynolds

Dear Santa,

Hi Santa! Can you bring me some snow books? Can you bring me some Trolls? But don’t make them rubber. Please make them metal and I love you. Thank you.

Love,

Catie Rodgers

Dear Santa,

Greetings! How are you doing? I want an X-box, a dirt bike, a phone, a football, and a jump rope.

Love,

Keyshawn Kershaw

Dear Santa,

I would like a Barbie camper van, a snuggles puppy, Barbie dance with the horse, a Baby Alive with Go Bye Bye, and elf on a shelf. How is Mrs. Claus? I also like an iPad.

Love,

Jodryn Allen

Dear Santa,

How is Mrs. Claus doing? Can I have a Zoomer monkey and a Baby alive also? Could you get me some Disney Land tickets? Can you get me a lot of Troll stuff? Does Rudolph’s nose really glow? If it does, I will go crazy. I will leave you some brownies and some milk. You will love them. They are homemade.

Love,

Bella Gowan

Dear Santa,

I want a computer. I want cars. I want movies. I want you to come eat cookies and drink milk.

Love,

Bryson Baker

Dear Santa,

I want a toy gun that shoots fake bullets. I want a Power Ranger gun. I will leave you some cookies and milk.

Love,

Elijah Glenn

Dear Santa,

I want an iPod for Christmas and a dirt bike. Will you bring me a new house? Will you bring me a new bed? Will you bring me a bb gun? Will you bring me a pellet gun? How are the reindeer? Are they doing good? Are the elves doing good? How is Mrs. Claus?

Love,

Ryan Wix

Dear Santa,

Greetings! How is Mrs. Claus? I will leave you milk and cookies. How is Rudolph? Is he ready for Christmas? I hope you will get me an iPhone 7, X-box 1, winter clothes, X-box controller, a computer, puppies, and a cat. I hope that you will get home safe. Will you check on the elves? I hope that they are good for you and Mrs. Claus too.

Love,

Becca Gallman

2nd Grade

Mrs. Byars’ Class

Dear Santa,

All I want for Christmas is for Jesus to be happy. I also want some video games and they are Laoe Damichins, WWe 2017 and Grandtho Thodo V Five. I also want a 22 rifle. I also want a 55 inch TV and a new remote control helicopter and a remote control Drone.

Sincerely,

Chase Heatherly

Dear Santa Claus,

I wsih for a puppy, a kitty, car, reindeer, gun, pet, squirrel, new TV, ball, bike, XBOX one, new book bag, a toy elf, a pony, a horse and a new pig.

Your friend,

Saydee

Dear Santa,

You bring our presents but some people don’t get presents. Please bring me a TV, new couch, Robot Dog, and a 4-wheeler. I have been good this year.

Love,

Azion Wood

Dear Santa Claus,

I have been good. I want you to bring us some toys and some games! I don’t care what the toys are. Bring some games. I want them for Christmas.

Love,

Ian Gibson

Dear Santa Claus,

I would like a toy robot. I want a

phone, a new desk and some teacher stuff. I really do not care

if I get a boy toy. I just really want to have the best Christmas ever.

Love,

Breyell Richardson

Dear Santa Claus,

I have tried to be a very good boy this year and I am doing really good in 5-Kindergarten. Thank you for all the presents you gave me last Christmas. This year please bring me a telescope so I can watch the stars at night and please bring me an electronic spaceship. Bring a surprise for my mom, my dad and my grandmother. I will leave cookies and milk for you.

Love,

Nolan J. Rogers

Dear Santa Claus,

I have been good and so has my brother and sister. I want a fake truck and a new bookbag.

Love,

Taylor Pettie

Dear Santa,

I go to Carowinds every Christmas. I want a fourwheeler for Christmas. I want some wrestlers and a ring and I want a Plaris I. I want a D’s, a tablet, a treehouse. I want a basketball goal and a basketball.

Love,

Bryan Ochiltree

Dear Santa,

I have been a good boy so I want Spider-Man and Batman toys. I want Lego toys.

Love,

Keymar Scrivner

Dear Santa,

I want a remote-control Hot Wheels for Christmas, a guinea pig, and a big Monster High doll that sings for Christmas. I want a remote-control dinosaur for me and my dad, a smiley face bean bag and a flash car.

Love,

Christina Messer

Dear Santa Claus,

I have been good in school for 30 days. I have been bad in school for 43 days, I hope you don’t bring me coal! I will try to be good. I will tell you what presents I want now: a Smart Watch and some football books. I will tell you which football books I want: Carolina Panthers, Pittsburgh Steelers and the Seattle Seahawks.

Sincerely,

Gavin Ingle

Dear Santa Claus,

I have been good at home. I want toys for Christmas. I will have a Christmas tree with presents at home. So I got a car and Nascar last Christmas. I want Diary Of A Wimpy Kid Dog Day for Christmas. I love you and thank you Santa Claus for the car last Christmas.

Love,

Jayden MacClain

Dear Santa Claus,

I wish to have a XBOX One and FL 2016 for the XBOX One. My nana is returning my XBOX 360 to you Santa. My dad is going to get Guitar Hero Live and controller too. I want a guitar and a $50 Steam card. Get Papa Bob a new set of glasses and get Dad some new glasses too.

Love,

Jacob D. Plemons

Dear Santa Claus,

Thank you for bringing us presents. Tell the elves that I said thank you for their hard work. I want some Monster High dolls, a Tinker Bell costume, a sewing kit, some new clothes and shoes, Lil Mice and Snuggles the Puppy from Little Live Pets. I want to know if you’re a Gamecock or Clemson fan? We will leave you a Coke and a piece of cake near the Christmaas tree.

Love,

Shawna Crisp

Dear Santa Claus,

I’ve been good at home. I would like some Star War legos, a big Mickey Mouse toy, an art kit, some Paw Patrol shoes in a size 9, clothes that glow in the dark, a coloring book that is Scooby-Doo, a metal Pokeman card box, a poster book of dragons, some Wii game of Lego Hobbit and a puzzle of Skylanders.

Sincerely,

Juan Pablo

Dear Santa Claus,

Thanks for bringing me a toy car last Christmas. It was great. Please bring me a remote control toy and Gameboy.

Thank you,

Myles Diamond

Dear Santa Claus,

I have been good this year. I just want to tell you I hope that Havean gets back on the nice list and do n’t tell lies anymore so she can get more presents. Thank you for all the presents you gave me. Can I have one of those sour spray bottles, a diary and a picture of you?

Love,

Alana Brannon

Dear Santa Claus,

I have been good this year. I would like to get a hoverboard and a computer. I would like some boots with my initials on them, emoji earrings, a painting kit, an emoji beanbag, a queen bed, a TV, an Elf on the Shelf, a desk to do my homework on and a crystal bracelet.

Love,

Shayla Brandon

Dear

Santa Claus,

For Christmas I want a tablet please, and also a Frozen jeep. I hope I’m not on the bad list. Also, I want to get a Trolls book with two microphones so my sister and I can sing. I want to get the Harry Potter books, the Ghost Busters book, the slime that comes out as a ghost, and you can get my sisters some things too. Please let us get our sister home before Christmas.

Love,

Aaliyah Perez

Dear Santa Claus,

I have been very good. Can I ask you for something? Can I get a laptop and a phone, arts and crafts and a dresser with drawers and a mirror. I would like a jewelry box, a diamond ring, a bean bag chair, a desk for my things, a table and a chair, my own new bed, some paper, perfume, dresses and a watch. Thank you Santa.

Love,

Aniyah Leigh D’Ambrosio

Dear Santa Claus,

I have been good this year. I want a Power Ranger toy for Christmas. Thank you for the nice toys you gave me last year. I like the notes you write me.

Love,

Nathan Kingdon

Mrs. Jenkins’ Class

Dear Santa,

How are you and your reindeer? Is Rudolph going to guide your sled this year? I am in second grade now. Are the elves being good? I have been good this year. This year I want a BB gun, a desk, a gamer chair, a Nightmare Magle Plush, a Bonnie Action Figure, and a Lego set. Have a Merry Christmas, Santa!

Love,

Gage

Mrs. Jenkins

2nd Grade

Dear Santa,

How is Mrs. Claus doing? How are you doing, and can I get a ride on your sled? How are the reindeer doing, especially Rudolph? I would like a go-cart, Barbie house with a car, and I want a pool.

Love,

Jy’nia

Mrs. Jenkins

2nd Grade

Dear Santa,

I hope that you are well. How are your Reindeer? I want Hotwheels DI. I want Skylanders Imaginators. I would like a Green Bay Packers Jerzee, a pack of 152 crayons, and something that transforms when you put it in water. I will leave you Oreos on Christmas Eve. Have a Merry Christmas!

Love,

Landon

Mrs. Jenkins

2nd Grade

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? Have you been eating chocolate chip cookies lately? How is Mrs. Claus doing? I hope you are doing good. I really want a camera with a case to go with it. Can I get an iPOD 5. Thank you.

Love,

Amaria

Mrs. Jenkins

2nd Grade

Dear Santa,

How are the reindeer doing, Santa? DO you have a reindeer that is called Rudolph? Santa, can you get me a Furby, Holiday Doll, Doll House, a puppy robot, make-up kit, a jewelry kit, and a Baby Alive?

Love,

Gabrielle Mrs. Jenkins

2nd Grade

Dear Santa,

I would like to know if you are okay. Can I keep one elf? I would like a Play Station and a car and two fish. I will leave you Oreos and milk. I want a throne that a king sits on.

Love,

Jaycun

Mrs. Jenkins

2nd Grade

Dear Santa,

How are you today? Are your reindeer okay? I am fine. My dogs are fine too. A tree hit our house and another hit our chicken coop. Could you bring me a Hatchable, a chubby puppy toy, a toy dinosaur. I kinda need to think.

Love,

Aubrie

Mrs. Jenkins

2nd Grade

P.S. How are your elves?

Dear Santa,

I want Paw Patrol Air Pup, The Secret Life of Pets toys, a bracelet, and toys. How are you? How are your reindeer? Can I get a ride on your sleigh?

Love,

Haley

Mrs. Jenkins

2nd Grade

Dear Santa,

How are you? How are your reindeer? I have two new dogs. My room is overloaded with Christmas. I can’t wait until it is Christmas Eve. Can you bring me a few surprises? I really want Shopkins, spy kit, bracelet kit, a Computer, and a real camera. Thank you! I want to know what a real elf looks like.

Love,

Savana

Mrs. Jenkins

2nd Grade

Dear Santa,

I hope you are okay. I want a Sky Shot, a Drone, a Hyper Stunt Drone, an airplane, and an air climber too, Oh, I want a kitten. I am going to get you some milk and cookies too. One more thing…..a Terra Climber. Thank you.

Love,

Josiah

Mrs. Jenkins

2nd Grade

Dear Santa,

How is Mrs. Claus? How are you doing this year? I now have three dogs instead of two. How are Rudolph and the other reindeer doing? How are your little elves doing? Can you bring me a Little Live frog that is blue and white, Little Live turtle that is blue with stars on the back, and Shopkins?

Love,

Zaniyah

Mrs. Jenkins

2nd Grade

Dear Santa,

I hope that your reindeer are okay. Are you doing good too? I want a car. I want a computer, a Play Station 3 and 4 too. And a football.

Love,

Zach

Mrs. Jenkins

2nd Grade

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? It would be great if you could bring gifts everyday! How are your reindeer? I want to get diamonds. Can you fill my stocking up with money? Why do you only give presents out on Christmas?

Love,

C

Mrs. Jenkins

2nd Grade

Dear Santa,

I hope you are doing great. I bet Mrs. Claus makes the best cookies. So, now let’s get to the toy part. I want a lot of surprises. But please let one of the surprises be a go-cart. Can you bring me an Apple computer, too? That’s all I want.

Love,

Grayson

Mrs. Jenkins

2nd Grade

Dear Santa,

How are you, and how are your Reindeer? I hope that you are well. How is Mrs. Claus? Can you bring me a few surprises like Kinder Surprise Eggs, Shopkins, and some Non Nons? Can you bring me a Hatchable, a game called Pieface, and a Play Station 4? Thank you.

Love,

Sky

Mrs. Jenkins

2nd Grade

Dear Santa,

I hope you have a great time at the North Pole. How are you reindeer feeling? I have been good at home and at school, too. Can you bring me some paper that I can tear up? I want a go-cart, some shoes, and some clothing, too. How are your elves? I wish I was helping the elves to make toys. I hope you have a great time on Christmas.

Love,

Akeem

Mrs. Jenkins

2nd Grade

Dear Santa,

How are you today, Santa? How is Flake? I hope that he is all Right. I want a dragon for Christmas. I want a blue and white frog from Little Pets. I hope Flake is good because sometimes he gets in a mess. I will give you some cookies and coke.

Love,

Lilly

Mrs. Jenkins

2nd Grade

Dear Santa,

Are you doing good? Santa, how are your reindeer? I want a Yo-kai watch and a Pokemonsoon game, a 3DS, and a Skylander Imaginator.

Love,

Lukas

Mrs. Jenkins

2nd Grade

3rd Grade

Mrs. Gregory’s Class

Dear Santa,

Hey Santa! How are you doing? I’ve got one question. How do you deliver all those presents in just one night? I’ve got stuff that I want like an X-Box and Lego Deimanons. The characters are Red Ninja and Blue Ninja to go with the game. I want Imagine X 1 Batman and the Power Ranger and battlefield. I want two controllers for my X-Box, DS, and Retro12 dark blue shoes. My dad wants Retro 12 green shoes with white on them. I wish that every person gets 30 presents!

Love,

Dreshawn

Mrs. Gregory

3rd Grade

Dear Santa,

How are you? I hope you are doing well. About how many presents do you deliver each Christmas? I would estimate 100 million.

I would like a Zoomer Kitty, a Zoomer Puppy, Cosmo Robot with color changing boxes, a dinosaur fossil kit, a Little Pom Pom Wow Kit, and some surprises. I deserve these because I have been good. My teacher, Mrs. Gregory, says I am an awesome student!

I would like you to get my mom some colorful sprinkles. She loves to bake. She deserves them because she has been working hard, especially when she bakes. She is a great mom.

Love,

Sienna

Mrs. Gregory

3rd Grade

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? I hope you are doing great! I’m doing great! I bet you are working hard and so are the elves!

I would like to get Madden NFL17, NDA 2K 17, an X Box Call of Duty Black Ops 3, an I pod, some Labron James shoes, a flat screen TV for my room, WWE 2k17, some clothes, Call of Duty Infinite Warfare, and last but not least, football cards.

I wish I get all the presents that I want. I hope everybody in the world who is good gets presents.

Love,

Ethan

Mrs. Gregory

3rd Grade

Dear Santa,

I bet you are too busy to read this letter. I am waiting for Christmas. When Christmas comes, I will open my X Box 2S. It will be so fun, and I will be excited. It will be fun playing it all day. I hope you have a good Christmas. I would like for you to bring my Aunt Michelle something. She’s been very nice.

Your friend,

Cameron

Mrs. Gregory

3rd Grade

Dear Santa,

Are you doing well? I hope you are doing well. When are you going to send my elves? I really miss Willis and Snowflake. Are your reindeer doing good? This year for Christmas I want: an ipod, Pom Pom Wow, teacher stuff, nails, earphones, a kitten, a purse that hangs down, more movies, more board games, more pens, more paper, and emoji stuff.

I want gifts for my mom, Harley, and Mrs. Gregory. For Mrs. Gregory, I want some red pens because she grades a lot of papers. For my mom, I want a purse, and for Harley, I want a blue case with a capital “H” on it.

Love,

Savanna

Mrs. Gregory

3rd Grade

PS I forgot to tell you I want an emoji case for an ipad with a capital”S” on it.

Dear Santa,

Is my elf Spurier doing okay since my mom touched him? I want an X Box. I really want to play games on it. I’ve been good most of the time. I want you to bring my dad a new golden watch. I want to get him a new, cooler one. He has been good to me this year and took care of me when I fell off the stool. I hope you have a safe trip on Christmas.

Love,

Reid

Mrs. Gregory

3rd Grade

Dear Santa,

I know I haven’t been the best. I did all my work like clean my room, and pick up after myself, but I am tired of doing this. My bother and I did our best this year!

I just want one present this year, a Little Critter. I really deserve it because I do all my chores. I’m also good in school. My teacher says I deserve more surprises.

I wish you a Merry Christmas, Santa. Be careful on the way and be safe. I hope you’re not too busy to deliver presents.

Love,

Gabby

Mrs. Gregory

3rd Grade

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? Are you fine? How do you go down a chimney, and how do you ride a sleigh? Anyway, the first thing I want is my mother’s hand to get better so she can use it again. My sister needs some brown boots and my little sister a Baby Alive and a car seat. I want some red pens for Mrs. Gregory. I want a real live black and white horse, an X box game and a clay maker machine. I also want a big Barbie Doll house, a car, a cotton candy machine, a four wheeler, and some gray boots for my mom.

I think this is going to be a good Christmas. I hope you will come Christmas Eve. I wish you a merry Christmas!

Love,

Kinsley

Mrs. Gregory

3rd Grade

Dear Santa,

This is my Christmas letter. How are Mrs. Claus and you? I want two dress houses, treasure boxes, a Christmas book, an American Girl with clothes, a baby with a bathtub and clothes, some new shoes, a new elf, and an I phone. I have cleaned my house. I have not been bad. I have been good. My teacher says I’m doing great in school. I would like stuff for my mom. She is a sweet and nice woman. I would like for my mom to get a car, new shoes, a new bed, and a new phone. Merry Christmas!

Love,

Mantasia

Mrs. Gregory

3rd Grade

Dear Santa,

How are you and Mrs. Claus doing? I hope y’all are doing well. I think this is going to be the best Christmas ever.

This Christmas I would like an I phone, a case for my ipod because it’s tearing up. Please get me this stuff because I really want it, and I need it. My teacher says that I have been an extra good girl. I help her a lot because she is my aunt.

What I want for my family is a recliner because my dad really wants one because his old one is torn up. He works hard too so he deserves it. I hope you have a wonderful Christmas.

Love,

Harley

Mrs. Gregory

3rd Grade

Dear Santa,

A few weeks ago when I hit someone with the foot ball, I’m sorry, and I will stop throwing the ball in the house. For Christmas, I will take a dune buggy and an X Box with the Lego Batman game. Does my elf have wings, because I can’t see them? My mom needs a new pair of shoes. She likes shoes. I think.

Love,

Aiden

Mrs. Gregory

3rd Grade

Dear Santa,

I miss Elfis, but Merle is a good elf and funny. I feel bad for telling that I want big expensive things because some children don’t get anything for Christmas. This year all I want is a new JEMS book bag and a Jumba pack or football cards – the 88 pack. I want you to give children new toys. They need a good Christmas, too. I hope you have a great Christmas, Santa!

Love,

Hunter

Mrs. Gregory

3rd Grade

Dear Santa,

How are you? I was wondering how you get toys all over the world. Also, how old are you? You are my best friend! This is what I want for Christmas this year. I want all the My Little Pony Equestrian Girls mini sets and characters. I also want an i phone. I have been doing good this year because I help my mama a lot. I want my puppies to get chew toys. They deserve it because they are so adorable, and I love them. Do you like poinsettias? We are reading about them in my class.

Love,

Tia

Mrs. Gregory

3rd Grade

Dear Santa,

How are you, and how is Leonardo doing at the North Pole? Do you keep warm every Christmas? How is it living in the North Pole? I bet it is freezing! I want a tablet, Call of Duty Legos, X Box 1 Fall Out game, Titan Fall 2 on X Box, and a bird trainer book. I’m being good everyday now. My brother wants the Titan Fall game. He deserves it because he has been good. He loves this game so much.

Love,

Blake

Mrs. Gregory

3rd Grade

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? Is my elf telling you good things? How are your reindeer? Now I want tot ell you what I want for Christmas. I want a BB gun, the madden 17, NBA 2K17, and X Box 1 games. I also want a football helmet with a visor, Steller color rush jersey with number 26, a drum set, more imaginext batman toys, more slippers, a game set with 13 games on it in my man cave, money, video games for my X Box, and a remote control. I want you to get a new pair of shoes for my mom and some peace and quiet.

Why, you ask? Because she is always helpful to me. For my dad, just give him surprises that you know he likes, because you know everything. He gives me stuff and works hard.

Love,

RJ

Mrs. Gregory

3rd Grade

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? How can your elves make all those presents? By the way, how do reindeer fly? I know this is a lot of questions, but it’s something I’ve always wanted to know. Can I please have a Panda phone, panda cup, panda watch, panda earmuffs, and a panda BFF necklace? I want new pink, panda bike. I also want Skylander clothes and shoes for Eli because he has been good. I think I deserve this because I have been good, too. I want a build a bear Reindeer, candy, and clothes. I also want a girl elf and the elf dog and something for our dog. My mom wants a new vacuum cleaner. I think she deserves that because she helps me a lot.

Love,

London

Mrs. Gregory

3rd Grade

Dear Santa,

How have you been doing? Do you like poinsettias? How is Mrs. Claus Doing? How does your reindeer fly? Can I please have a panda phone, a girl elf, sparkly panda earmuffs, some shopkins, a panda phone case, a panda BFF necklace, and a ring. I think I deserve it because I have been good. My teacher, Mrs. Gregory, deserves some red pens because she grades papers a lot and makes corrections. Her pens are worn out! My brother needs games for his X Box 360. He has been mostly good. My sister needs clothes. My mom needs a new car, and my dad needs more tools for work. They’ve been good, too. Write back if you can.

Love,

Layla

Mrs. Gregory

3rd Grade

Dear Santa,

This is my Christmas letter. How are you doing? How are your reindeer? I hope you have a merry Christmas! This is what I would like for Christmas. I would like a small pink Christmas tree, bows, books, an I pad mini case, paint, coloring books, and ornaments for my pink Christmas tree. I also want a stuffed toy elf, a bow for my pink Christmas tree top, and some lights for my pink Christmas tree. I would like you to bring some ornaments for my nana’s big Christmas tree. She deserves them because she works hard, and she also helps people. I would also like you to bring some clothes for my mom.

She deserves them because she works hard. I hope you have the best Christmas ever! I wish you a very merry Christmas!

Love,

Libby

Mrs. Gregory

3rd Grade

Dear Santa,

I think you’re a great guy because every Christmas you bring me things. You spend all that time working. We need to pay money! This year I want trains for Christmas. Surprise, right? I’d also like a ring for my mom. I would like a Bible for my dad. I have a question. How can elves parachute? Mine got stuck doing it. Also, how do they make cookies because my elf made his homemade? He made my mom mad by putting marshmellows in the sink, too, but he cleaned it up. I wish you a merry Christmas!

Love,

Daniel

Mrs. Gregory

3rd Grade

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? I love my elf. He is very funny. How is Mrs. Claus doing this year? I ant an I phone 55, cowgirl boots, clothes, art stuff, and a new bike. I would like my mama and dad to get everything they want for Christmas. They spoil my sister and me. We want everything in the world it seems.

Love,

Carlie

Mrs. Gregory

3rd Grade

More JEMS Letters

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like an iPhone 5s, a water proof case for it, a UNICORN onesie size 14-16, $5,000, and a unicorn iphone 5s case.

P.S. I want everything unicorn!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Love,

Emma Knox

Dear Saint Nick /Santa Clause,

How does your slay fly because wands and things aren’t real, but I believe because of Chippy and snowflake. I want an ipod, headphones, a speaker, and makeup. Thanks! Oh and I wish you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year and tell Mrs. Clause I love her.

Love,

Delaney Newton

Dear Saint Nick / Santa Clause,

Hi! How are you today? What will you be doing today? What would you like to eat on your trip to every little boy & girls house? Would you like cookies and milk, cupcakes, or a gingerbread house with a lot of candy and icing? Santa I would like a new iphone 6, funnel cake maker, electric scooter , computer, American girl doll, spray marker, ugg boots, new clothing, rock collection, desk, pens, sharpies, skates, and a printer. If you can’t get all of it, it will be fine because I might be able to get it next year. If you do get all of it, I’ll leave you a present too. Do you know many people do not believe in you? I do believe in Saint Nick because you eat all of the Christmas cookies and my parents are sleep. So I know that you are a true person.

LOVE,

ZAMIYA HARRIS

DEAR SAINT NICK,

Hi! I want to get a shimmer stiller. I want a pie in the face game.

I want to get tablet and I want to get an iphone 7. I have a surprise for you I will get you some cookies and some hot chocolate and milk, but you will need a toothbrush. I will ask you to leave picture of you and I want you to give me an emoji book and a emoji bookbag. I want you to

bring me a teacher set, a computer, a Science site, an easy bake oven, a cupcake maker, an elf, a car, a best friend locket for me and my friend,

some new shoes, and some Beats Pill.

Love to Santa,

Ja’mariona Williams

Dear Santa,

My wish to Santa is I want a flat screen tv (a 100 inch). I want my mom to get a nice car for Christmas. I want a Panther white jersey. I want a Luke

Kuechly jersey. I want an xbox 1s. I want games to my ps4 and if I get an xbox 1s, I’ll want games to it. I want shoes and clothes. Santa please bring me all those things this is. It’s going to be the best Christmas!

Love,

Ka’sten Sims

Dear Santa,

This year I want this stuff at my dad’s house. I want a 4-wheeler, a laptop with a sd card, a charger and a connecter cord, I want a new water mattress, a tablet, a musically t- shirt black with red musically sign, a suicide squad t-shirt, a twenty one pilots t- shirt, and a fairy garden with fairy doors.

Love,

Kaydence Chadwick

Dear Santa,

All I want of Christmas is a ps4, head set, 2 jerseys, a gold necklace, and Madden 17 2k17. I am going to leave you some cookies.

Love,

QA Brannon

Dear Santa,

I would like to get some make up, boots, electric pencil sharpener, lead pencils, clothes, erasers, straighter, curler, paper, glue, tablet, bendy pencils, and a book bag .

Love,

Samantha Lee

Dear Santa,

Can I have some Jordan’s, some Nike’s, a remote control car, and most of all some blue and white Nike high tops please!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Love,

Leeland Edenfield

Dear Santa

Hi! My name is Luke. Can you bring me a lot of presents? The first thing I want are some low-top shoes. Then I want a four-wheeler. Even more I want some Stephen Curry’s shoes. Plus some sweatpants, some Michael Jordan’s, a gamecock bookbag that has number1, and Lebron’s. Please give me an ipod. The last thing I want is some slides.

Love,

Luke Koepke

DEAR SANTA,

CAN I GET SOME GOLD AIR MAX SHOES, SOME CURRY’S, A SAMSUNG 6S, A PS4, AN XBOX ONE, A XBOX ONE-S, AND AN ELF?

LOVE,

ELIJAH GORY

Dear Santa /Saint Nick,

How are you doing, okay? I like Christmas like you. I hope you can come to my house this year. Do you know what I want for Christmas? I would like an American girl doll, iphone7plus, dog, a tablet, and a pair of Beats. I did all of my chores. I have helped my mom do special things .Please come to my house! I have been very, very good. I hope that every boy and girl has a Merry Christmas. I hope that every one can live in peace for Christmas .I will leave you a ginger bread house and man for Christmas Eve, all for you. I hope that you can come to everyone’s house for Christmas. I love the spirit and the feeling of Christmas!

Love,

Aniya Porter

Dear Santa,

Hi, I hope you bring me the stuff I want and I am so happy that my elf is ok because last night my elf had tissues all around her and I thought that she was sick. I thought that when she rode the rain deer she got a cold and she got sick. She left me a note and it said I better work hard studying and I said I will try my best. Love you Santa! Hope you have a Merry Christmas. Oh and tell Ariel, when she comes back into the north pole, I said I love her so much and that I hope I will see her next year and I will try to study hard work hard and follow my moms rules!!! I love you so much Santa, have a wonderful Christmas!

Love,

Jaidyn Knight

Dear Santa,

I would like a karaoke machine, school supplies a, bike, make up, books, candy lots of sugar candy, and a new phone case for a iphone 5s. Oh, how are you and Miss Clause doing? I hope you are doing well! CJ would like football cards. My important thing is to keep my bff!

Love,

Caylee Whitlock

Dear Santa,

I would like if you can get me a laptop for Christmas. My sister Jaylee wants to get a laptop too. And for both of us, a electric scooter and bikes.

Love,

Jasmine Parker

Dear Santa, I want a drone with a camera, a drumset, a horse, a boat, a gumball machine, $50,000, a go-cart with a go-cart track, tickets to a gamecock and panthers football game, a laptop, a supper power like Superman’s.

Love,

ADAM Hicks

Dear Santa,

I want a drumset, a dream set, an xbox one-s, and games: Blackops3, Madden17 2k17, GTA5, WWE17, Battle Field1. I also want a tv, electric scooter, pocket bike, nerf gun, and ipad.

Love, Timothy Jennings

Dear Santa,

I’ve been very good this year because I only had one 4! I’ve cleaned my brother’s room! May I please get for Christmas, a selfie mic, a huge play-doh

set, new school supplies, a cooking set for playing, and a Samsung Galaxy 6s and THE NIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMAS. I want to give you a hug, but I can’t because I’ll be asleep!

LOVE,

CALLY PALMER

Dear Santa,

I’ve been good this year. I cleaned my room and I washed the car. I want a new bike, a go-cart, a remote control truck, foot ball a hover board and a skate board.

Love,

Grayson Birchfield

Dear Santa,

Lockhart Elementary School

Dear Santa,

I want a baby doll. I want candy. I would like a kitten. I want a Smart Watch. I want pants and shirts. I want boots. I want a Christmas animal. I want a Peppa Pig movie. Love you Santa.

Love,

Hailey Gregory

Lockhart Elementary

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want Shopkins, Twosies, a toy pup and Barbies. I hope you like the milk and cookies! Merry Christmas!

Love,

Kansas Miller

Lockhart Elementary

Dear Santa,

I want you to bring me an owl Shopkins. I want you to bring me a toy puppy.

Faith Escalante

Lockhart Elementary

Dear Santa,

All I want for Christmas is a bow and arrow. I want a new four wheeler and an iphone. I can’t wait to see you.

From Jesse Rice

Lockhart Elementary

Dear Santa,

I want the PJ Mask Headquarters, a cat, car, owl gliders, and the Gecko mobile. Please and thank you.

Love,

Kyeler Gilbert

Lockhart Elementary

Dear Santa,

I want a Frozen jeep, a pocketbook, and drinking cup. Please leave some goodies in my stocking!

Love,

Izabella McLain

Lockhart Elementary

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? Here are some things I want for Christmas. I want a tablet and a dirt bike, and an iphone. I want a DS and a four wheeler. And that is all.

CJ Sanders

Lockhart Elementary

Dear Santa,

I want a baby and a bottle and also I want an American Girl doll with clothes. I want a new bike and an Easy Bake Oven and a Barbie Chair and an elf and a Nintendo, mop and broom, Doc McStuffins and clothes.

Emily Canupp

Lockhart Elementary

Dear Santa,

I would like to have lots of toys and a four wheeler. All the boys and girls need gifts. I love Christmas.

Thank you,

Joseph Rumfelt

Lockhart Elementary

Dear Santa,

I’ve been really good this year. I have a lot of smiley faces on my mama’s good or bad chart on her board, but my brother doesn’t, but please bring him something if it’s just a bag of switches. I’m wanting a real four wheeler, helmet to be safe, a bike, and a Nintendo 2DS or 3DS, clothes, shoes, boots, and ear rings. And most of all I want everyone to remember the real reason for Christmas. And one more thing, always make sure my family loves one another.

Thanks,

Love always,

Jaylyn Crawford

Lockhart Elementary

Dear Santa,

I’ve been a good boy this year Santa. I want a PJ Mask Headquarters and Cat Boy. I would also like a dog for my sister, Sarah. My mommy called you and told you I was very good to her. I hope I get my wish for Christmas this year.

Love,

Wyatt Blackmon

Lockhart Elementary

Dear Santa,

How are you and Mrs. Claus today? Are your elves still making presents for us? I hope the reindeer are doing ok. I really have been nice this year. Please bring me a few things. I hope my bell rings my most favorite thing that I want for Christmas is arbiez. Can you please by me it? It would bother me a bit. I hope I see your sleg. If I do, I will say hey! Im sure I am going to have a great day while you ride on your sleg. Have a good Christmas and a Happy New Year.

Haliya

Dear Santa,

I would like 1 pack of leadpencils. I want a real violin. I want a Big Box of Croons. May I get chalk? I want a purple pony luch Box and I want flowers on it. I want the first peat the Cat Book. I want a land Slaper thing. I wont it pink. I want to Be thankful for my presints Because there are some pore little children that doesn’t have any presents. I want cross neclis for my Brother CJ Because he past away. I want som clay a paint with a paitbush. I want a pensol Box. I want some bars of erasers. I want some expo markers that come with a eraser. I want a pack of Bollons for me and my sister. I want a toy redaster.

Sincerely, Grace

Dear Santa,

how are you doing? And the reindeer? And Mrs. Claus? this is what I want for Christmas. I want a Xbox 15 and a tv and a toy truck. have a marry Christmas.

Unsigned

Dear Santa,

I whant some new Bots. If you cant than can you Brang me a laBtog and a chran set. I manly want a chran set. Thank you Santa. I hope the reindeer are doing fine and Mrs. Claus. have a good time Santa.

Shyam

Dear Santa,

How is miss close and the radeer and the elves. Is it owe kae if I can have pupy. Next I want bordgame. Then I want some Shopkinds. last I want some nom noms. thta is what I want for for cresmes.

Love, Shylynn

Dear Santa,

How is Mrs. Claus? Is she doing good? How are you Santa Claus are you doing good? How are the elves and reindeer also Rudolph doing good? Do you know what I want for Christmas? I want LPS toys, and a ipade, tablet, a doll house, Legos, Shopkin toys, sown cone machine, bear da bear work shop machine, pop corn machine, candy machine, and cotti candy machine.

Zaria

Dear Santa,

I want for crismas. I want a meatal train set. I want a big smart wacth. I want a ps4 controller. How are you and your wife are elfs and deer.

Love, Dennis

Dear Santa,

This year for Christmas I want to have a tablet, 3DS, a real guitar a monopoley here and now, and a drum set. I’m wondering how the elves and reindeer are doing? How are you and Mrs. Claus doing. Am I on the nice list? Do you go to all the countrys in the world? Have a happy Christmas.

Your friend, Gabe

Dear Santa,

how are your elfs and reindeer? For crismas I want a mote control car, A puppy, A toy parret, a four weeler, Shopkins and the shopkins doll. I hope you have a safe trip aound the world dellivering toys.

Love, Ashlynn

Dear Santa,

This year my elf and reindeer have been watching me so they can tell you If I have been bad or good. If they tell you I’ve been good can you bring me some toys? I want a lot of toys. I want big toys and little toys. Thank you for going around the world. It is going to be fun.

Love, Bailey

Dear Santa,

Hello! How are the elves doing? How are the reindeer doing to? I want a few legos and a baseball bat. I love Christmas.

Love, Tsali

Dear Santa,

How are you and Mrs. Claus doing? I want a lot of books like Pete the cat books. A toy cat that goes fast and black, boots, shopkins. That is all.

Love, Kaylan

Dear Santa,

I want a X box one and a t.v and a skateboard. Allso I what a for weeler to. can I have a toy moster truck. and los of books? thank you so much.

Andrew

Dear Santa,

Hellow! How are Mrs. Claus and you doing? Are the elves and the reindeer ok? I hope so! Now do you know that I want for Chismas? I want a tablet, Shopkins, lps, orbes, toy bow and arrow and surprise me with more and give me a lot! you are the best!

Your friend, Adaisah

Dear Santa,

I want to thank you for all the gfts you bring. This year I want a remote control car. I hope you have a good time.

Love, Bryson

Dear Santa,

How are you and Mrs. claus? Are the reindeer and the elves doing well? I hope so? I want a Ipad. I want a playstashin. I want a remote control car. I want a nerf gun. I want a robot. I want a dune buggy. I also want a German shepherd. You have a good Critmas.

Love, Collin

Dear Santa,

Are you doing good are the elves making a lot of toys. I hope Rudolph can help you alot I hope you are safe on Christmas. I would like altchrick geter altchrick scoder mashen nerf guns my drum a phone.

Love, Daylyn

Dear Santa,

This year I what a Barbie pop up camper, some Shopkins a phone. I want orbiez and a great Christmas with my family. I you and the elves are doing fine. They might need a break. I hope you have a wonderful christmas.

Love, Karrah

Dear Santa,

How are you. Thish year I want a new ipode I want a horse for Christmas and a face for the horse. I want a puppy for Christams. I want a play phone for Christmas. I really want a fourwheeler for Christmas. I want a Barbie pop up camper sema Shopking 60 of tham. I love Christmas.

Love, Miah

Dear Santa,

Hello! How are you Santa and the elves and the reindeer? Can I have a few things for Christmas? I want a pool and a Barbie Dream house and a 4 Wealer and also Shopkins I want for Christmas.

Love, Kenyai

Monarch Elementary School

5K

Dear Santa,

For Christmas this year I want a Barbie Dream House, Shopkins Tall Mall, Peppa Pig House, a new bike, and many more surprises.

Love,

Sophiya Smith

5k

MES

Dear Santa,

I have been a good boy this year. I want a tv mount and a tv back.

Love,

Cullen Morrow

5k

MES

Dear Santa,

I want a bike, a dollhouse, orbies, a puppy, and a turtle.

Love,

Nevaeh Rice

5k

MES

PS I’ve been a good girl.

Dear Santa,

I have been a very good girl this year. Santa, I do all all my chores at home, so I would like a unicorn and a horse to play with my unicorn.

Thank you,

Khloe Stephens

5k

MES

Dear Santa,

I have been a very good boy. I want a Spiderman bike, a UNC Tarheel football uniform, and mini football helmet machine.

Love,

Ethan Gough

5k

MES

Dear Santa,

I have been a very good boy. For Christmas I want a green bike, a Clemson football uniform, and peddle race car.

Love,

Eli Gough

5k

MES

Dear Santa,

I love you. I want a trampoline, an ipod, and lots of surprises for Christmas. You are the best.

Love,

Ben Sherbert

5k

MES

Dear Santa,

I love you. I hope I’m on the nice list and so is my sister.

Love,

Chloe Hall

5k

MES

Dear Santa,

I want a helicopter, a football, and a beachball. I will be very good, so can you please tell my mommy I really want it. And I want a bike too.

Love,

Jeremiah Henderson

5k

MES

Dear Santa,

I would like a dirt bike, Legos, and a race track for Christmas.

Love,

Cooper Turner

5k

MES

Dear Santa,

My name is Mason. I am 5 years old. I would like a toy computer, a smart watch, a drone, a Paw Patrol set, a toy phone, and some surprises. Please remember my sisters. I will leave you some cookies and 2 gallons of milk. One to dunk your cookies in and one to drink. Thank you.

Love,

Mason Haney

5k

MES

Dear Santa,

I’ve been good. I want everything except girl and baby things. Feed the reindeer.

Love,

Kason Adams

5k

MES

Dear Santa,

My name is Colton Anthony. I would like a Kindle tablet please. I would also like Toy Story toys and all kinds of candy. I would like Disney Infinity too.

Love,

Colton Anthony

5k

MES

Dear Santa,

I have been a good girl this year. For Christmas I want an American Girl Doll bed, a Barbie Dream House, Moana doll, a makeup kit, and surprises.

Love,

Isabella Hope Sumner

5k

MES

Dear Santa,

I want a fast car, headphones, and a book bag.

Love,

Brady Greer

5k

MES

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. Can you please bring me Legos, a scooter, a big Barbie, a Sophia doll, and lots of surprises. Can you also bring a squeaky ball for my cat Max and my doll Daisy?

Love,

Savannah Williams

5k

MES

PS – I will leave you your favorite – milk and cookies.

Dear Santa,

I want a snow globe, an ipad, a Barbie camper, color books, a diary, and gingerbread man on a key chain. I hope you have safe travels. Merry Christmas!

Love,

Lydia Ramos

5k

MES

Dear Santa,

My name is Camiyah Smith. I’m 5 years old. I would like for you to bring my two front teeth for Christmas. Thanks, Santa.

Love,

Camiyah Smith

5k

MES

Dear Santa,

I want an army boat, 2 packs of army men, 19 army trucks, Pokemon Cards, and a Nintendo DS.

Love,

Ezra Smith

5k

MES

Dear Santa,

I’ve been a very good girl. I would like a mermaid tail for Christmas. Thank you, Santa.

Love,

Jada Johns

5k

MES

Dear Santa,

I want an Elsa doll for Christmas and a Catwoman toy. I’ve been very good this year. I love you, Santa.

Love,

Jiyah Coleman

5k

MES

Dear Santa Claus,

I would like a cotton candy machine, a My Little Pony, and some surprises. My teacher says that I’m a very good girl. Thank you, Santa.

Love,

Celeste Mims-Sandoval

5k

MES

Dear Santa,

I am a good girl. Please bring me a Barbie doll and some surprises. Merry Christmas!

Love,

Kamri Boler

5k

MES

5K

Mrs. Tonya Johnson & Mrs. Cindy Wix

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want a car, a gun, and a helicopter. I have been a good boy.

Dakota

Vanderford

5K MES

Dear Santa,

For Christmas, I would like some trolls, Blind Bags, Barbies, Calico Critters, Shopkins, a microphone, clothes, books, and an American Girl doll.

Love,

McKenzie Brewington

5K MES

Dear Santa,

My name is Addy Haney. I have been good. I want a Blazing Dragon, a Baby so Real, and some surprises, if you can. Please remember Mason and Sara Grace. I will leave you some goodies.

Love,

Addy Haney

5K MES

Dear Santa,

I hope you’re having a good year. I have been a good boy. I want Pokemon for Christmas please. Tell Rudolph I said hello. I will have you some cookies.

Love,

Colton Makowski

5K MES

Dear Santa,

I would like a Baby Alive that comes with food and diapers, a Baby Alive stroller, a MC Doll, and a hover board.

Love,

Quenn’Asia Johnson

5K

MES

Dear Santa,

For Christmas, I want good guy and bad guy stuff and LEGOS. Seth wants hard candy and bring Nonna fuzzy socks. Tell Rudolph I said hey.

I love you,

Grayson McMillian

5K MES

Dear Santa,

I want a big great white shark, a black Zoomer kitty, and a stuffed toy tiger.

Love,

Carter Parker

5K MES

Dear Santa,

I’m writing you hoping to get a Godzilla. I have been a good boy.

Love,

Elijah White

5K MES

Dear Santa,

I want a laptop, a bike, and a baby doll. I have been a good girl.

Thank you,

Alaina Rector

5K MES

Dear Santa,

Can you bring me a dollhouse and a baby doll? I also want a new bike for Christmas. I have been a good girl.

Love,

Trinity Martin

5K MES

Dear Santa,

I’ve been a good boy this year! Could you bring me a four wheeler, a football suit, a helmet, and a puppy? Thank you.

Love,

Chandler McKeown

5K MES

Dear Santa,

My name is Aria Hill. For Christmas, I want a lot of toys. I have been a good girl!

Love,

Aria Hill

5K MES

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the presents you bring my brothers and me. I hope you get one too.

Merry Christmas,

HarleyEarl McAlister

5K MES

Dear Santa,

For Christmas, I want a toy motorcycle, Lebron James shoes, jersey, and shorts, and a real computer.

Love,

Lydge Gregory

5K MES

Dear Santa,

I would like a horn for my bike, a Barbie house, and a baby crib. I have been a very good girl.

Love,

Madeline Rodriguez

5K MES

Dear Santa,

This year I want a football helmet, a wrestler, and a wrestling ring. I have been a good boy.

Love,

Kiyan Young

5K MES

Dear Santa,

I hope you and Mrs. Claus had a good year. I can’t wait to spend Christmas this year with my brother and mommy in our new house. I have been alright this year, hope you can overlook some things. I hope you enjoy the cookies I leave you. I love you.

Love Always,

AnnaLeigh Spencer

5K MES

Dear Santa,

I want a BB gun. I have been very good this year.

Love,

Brayden Eller

5K MES

Dear Santa,

I want high heels and a baby doll that is real and has diapers. I have been a good girl this year.

Love,

Aubrey Gaffney

5K MES

Dear Santa,

I want a Wolf Sonic, Knuckles, a skateboard, and Tails. I have been a good boy this year.

Love,

Jack Brown

5K MES

Dear Santa,

I want a BIG train. I also want a big house for my toys.

Thanks,

Nicayden

5K

MES

Dear Santa,

How are the reindeer? I want an ice cream maker, cotton candy machine, and in iPad.

Thank you,

Flo’Lena

5K

MES

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want a phone, Drone plane with a camera, and a tablet.

I have been good. I hope I get to see you soon.

Love,

Kylen

5K

MES

Dear Santa,

I want a pink guitar, Legos and a Barbie Head. I also want some clothes, shoes, and me and mama trolls. I been trying to be good so I can get all of this.

Love,

Breanna

5K

MES

Dear Santa,

I have been a very good girl all year. I was hoping to get a baby doll, a new bike, shoes, clothes, and an iPad.

Thank you,

Ivey

5K

MES

Dear Santa,

I want superman and batman toys. I want an xbox and iPod. I want action figures.

Thank you Santa,

Easton

5K

MES

Dear Santa Clause,

My name is Shanyia.

I have been good everyday.

This is what I want for Christmas:

1. New bookbag

2. Lala loopsy baking oven

3. Bike

4. New shoes

5. Clothes

6. A new bed

7. Toys

8. Candy ball

9. Jewelry

10. Head bands

Thank you,

Shanyia

5K

MES

Dear Santa,

I want a Star Wars toy. It’s a jet pack storm trooper. It’s my first toy.

I want some surprises too.

Drew

5K

MES

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like the following things:

*a bike

*an ice cream maker

*a dragon

*easy bake oven

*troll stuff

*Hatch

imal

*a doll house

Love,

Kyleigh

5K

MES

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want a truck and the Trolls movie.

Julia

5K

MES

Dear Santa,

I want a snuggie, and electric scooter, pajamas and shoes.

Thank you,

Shanya

5K

MES

Dear Santa,

I want a Baby Alive doll and Easy Bake Oven.

Khloe

5K

MES

Dear Santa,

I love all the presents you give me and Bubba.

Love,

Brittany

5K

MES

Dear Santa,

I have been a good girl this year.

I would like an iPod, Hatchimals, a dog, baby doll, and Elsa.

Love,

Saneah

5K

MES

Dear Santa,

I want a play station, a new tire for my bike, and an iPad.

From Rylan

5K

MES

Dear Santa,

I have been okay. Please bring me an Xbox and Minecraft, and dudes.

Thank you,

Joshua

5K

MES

MES

Dear Santa Claus,

I’ve been a good little boy all year. All I want for Christmas is a dirt bike, four wheeler, clothes, shoes, and games for my Xbox One.

Thank you,

Ja’Kiyan

5K

MES

Dear Santa,

I want a Baby Alive and a trampoline.

From Morgan

5K

MES

Dear Santa,

I would love to have a dirt bike, an ice maker, and I would love a play house just for the rain. Santa, could you bring TJ a four wheeler. Please give the homeless food and a house and a car to get around.

Thank you,

Torri

5K

MES

1st Grade

Dear Santa,

I want a Bop It and a little mouse. The box says, “I move and squeak like a mouse” and a turtle that swims and dives and a bird.

Love,

Britney Nipper

First Grade

Monarch Elementary School

Dear Santa,

I want a new bike , a tablet, a cup for me to take to school, and some makeup, and chapstick for my lips, and a phone for Christmas.

Love,

Colia Savage-Gray

First Grade

Monarch Elementary School

Dear Santa,

I would like a toy elf that I can hold. My sister and I would both like a Cabbage Patch doll and a pet to go with it. I would like a pair of orange sunglasses. Thank you, Santa!

Love,

Claire Wilson

First Grade

Monarch Elementary School

Dear Santa,

I have been a good girl. My wish for Christmas is a pottery wheel, an Elsa bank, a bathrobe, Barbie dolls and lots of surprises.

Love,

Skylar Grant

First Grade

Monarch Elementary School

Dear Santa,

Here is my list: 1. Cinderella carriage 2. hoverboard 3. phone 4. shoes 5.mermaid suit 6. hair extensions – orange 7. robot dog 8. Barbie house – big 9. clothes 10. headphones- orange and purple 11. coloring book, markers, crayons 12. cheeseballs

Love,

Sara Kate Slaughter

First Grade

Monarch Elementary School

Dear Santa,

I want a hoverboard, a phone, a blue dragon with fire. And Santa, please, can you tell my mother I want a bike with purple ribbons and a baby doll?

Love,

Tationia Cameron

First Grade

Monarch Elementary School

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas! I have been a good girl this year. My name is Iyonna Grubbs. I should be on your nice list. I would like a Zoomer Kitty, Baby Alive, car, and a kitchen set. I would love to open one gift during Christmas Eve. I can’t wait to see your reindeers! I’m going to leave you some delicious chocolate chip cookies and a tall glass of milk. Tell your helpers and Mrs. Claus Merry Christmas.

Love,

Iyonna Grubbs

First Grade

Monarch Elementary School

Dear Santa,

I want a doll head so that I can learn how to do hair. I want a learning game so it can help me learn. I want a phone so I can call my friends. I want clothes and shoes. Santa, I will be good.

Love,

Ty’tionna Woods

First Grade

Monarch Elementary School

Dear Santa,

My name is Noah Tucker. I’m 7 years old. I live with my 2 brothers, my Mama and my uncle with my Nanny! I’ve been very good! Can you please bring me Ninja Turtle Legos, a ball for my guinea pig, Power Ranger Legos, a coat, Elf Legos, a light-up racecar track, my own home for my family to help my mama, and a tablet, please, please? And a real iphone and something for my Nanny, too. She takes care of me! Thank you very much. I love you very much, Santa.

Love,

Noah Tucker

First Grade

Monarch Elementary School

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year. I would like a Gizmo watch, a 4-10 gun, and a Nintendo DS. I will leave you some milk and cookies.

Love,

Trent LeMaster

First Grade

Monarch Elementary School

Dear Santa,

For Christmas, I want a go-kart. I also want an xbox one. I want a Nintendo 2DS, too. I have been a good boy. I hope you bring me all of that for Christmas.

Sincerely,

Caron Wilson

First Grade

Monarch Elementary School

Dear Santa,

I want a DS and a Batman set with the Joker and a Nerf gun.

Sincerely,

Zach Williams

First Grade

Monarch Elementary School

Dear Santa,

Thank you for my presents. I want a Barbie Dream House, Barbie hairstyler, volcano, a stuffed cat, science kit, and a Barbie Doll.

Love,

Norah

First Grade

Monarch Elementary School

Dear Santa,

I would like an xbox 360, a race car set, and a Lego City set, a skate board, and an electric scooter.

Love,

Corley Turner

First Grade

Monarch Elementary School

Dear Santa,

For Christmas, I want a go-kart. I also want an xbox one. I want a Nintendo 2DS, too. I have been a good boy. I hope you bring me all of that for Christmas.

Sincerely,

Caron Wilson

First Grade

Monarch Elementary School

Dear Santa,

I want a DS and a Batman set with the Joker and a Nerf gun.

Sincerely,

Zach Williams

First Grade

Monarch Elementary School

Dear Santa,

Thank you for my presents. I want a Barbie Dream House, Barbie hairstyler, volcano, a stuffed cat, science kit, and a Barbie Doll.

Love,

Norah

First Grade

Monarch Elementary School

Dear Santa,

I would like an xbox 360, a race car set, and a Lego City set, a skate board, and an electric scooter.

Love,

Corley Turner

First Grade

Monarch Elementary School

Dear Santa,

I want a puppy, a dirt bike, a drone, red Beats, visor glasses, muckboots, elbow guards, ankle guards and a big surprise (dirt bike).

Thank you, Santa!

Love,

Parker

Monarch Elementary School

2nd Grade

Mrs. Tucker’s Class

Dear Santa,

For Christmas, I want a dirt bike, board game, Shopkins, teacher and art stuff, and a go cart.

Love, AniJa

2nd Grade Mrs. Tucker’s Class MES

Dear Santa,

For Christmas, I want a four wheeler, IPhone 6, Xbox and video games.

Love, Zyrion

2nd Grade Mrs. Tucker’s Class MES

Dear Santa,

For Christmas, I want an Xbox one, television and a big doll house.

Love, Latricia

2nd Grade Mrs. Tucker’s Class MES

Dear Santa,

For Christmas,

I want a golf cart and a football.

Love, Jamyri

2nd Grade Mrs. Tucker’s Class MES

Dear Santa,

For Christmas, I want a board game and a dog.

Love, Malorie

2nd Grade Mrs. Tucker’s Class MES

Dear Santa,

For Christmas, I want an Xbox, a 3DS, a bike, a furby toy and a dog.

Love,

Genesis

2nd Grade Mrs. Tucker’s Class MES

Dear Santa,

For Christmas, I want an easy bake oven, Ana and Elsa singing and an Elf on the Shelf.

Love, Lailah

2ND Grade Mrs. Tucker’s Class MES

Dear Santa,

For Christmas, I want a dirt bike.

Love, Isaac

2nd Grade Mrs. Tucker’s Class MES

Dear Santa,

For Christmas, I want a four wheeler, trampoline, a tablet and Shopkins.

Love, Kynlee

2nd Grade Mrs. Tucker’s Class

Dear Santa,

For Christmas, I want a drone, a race car, toy car and pogo stick.

Love, Christopher

2nd Grade Mrs. Tucker’s Class MES

Dear Santa,

For Christmas, I want some Lego Minecraft set, Chrono bomb, a Wii U, and Ninja Turtles.

Love, Peyton

2nd Grade Mrs. Tucker’s Class MES

Dear Santa,

For Christmas, I want a Monster High doll, a new tablet, a diamond earrings and necklace set and a set of bird earrings.

Love, Rowan

2nd Grade Mrs. Tucker’s Class MES

Dear Santa,

For Christmas, I want some shoes, Shopkins toy and a tablet.

Love, Reanna

Dear Santa,

For Christmas, I want a basketball goal, a dirt bike and a drum set.

Love, Tyre

2nd Grade Mrs. Tucker’s Class MES

Dear Santa,

For Christmas, I want a dirt bike, ear phones, Shopkins and an Elf on the Shelf.

Love, Jayla

2nd Grade Mrs. Tucker’s Class MES

Dear Santa,

For Christmas, I want a Lego Ninja Set, a phone and some clothes.

Love, Braylon

2nd Grade Mrs. Tucker’s Class MES

Dear Santa,

For Christmas, I want a drum set, a hoover board, Xbox 360, a dirt bike, a tablet and some clothes.

Love, Travion

2nd Grade Mrs. Tucker’s Class MES

Dear Santa,

For Christmas, I want a Drone with a camera, a go cart, Pokemon cards, remote control snake, Redskins Jersey and an Xbox 360.

Love, Justin

2ND Grade Mrs. Tucker’s Class MES

Dear Santa,

For Christmas, I want a remote control and a phone.

Love, Tony

2nd Grade Mrs. Tucker’s Class MES

Dear Santa,

For Christmas, I want an electric scooter.

Love, Steven

2nd Grade Mrs. Tucker’s Class MES

4th Grade

Mr. Wix’s 4th Grade Class

Dear Santa,

I would like an Xbox 1S, an iphone 7s, Farming Simulator 17 and mods to go with it, a Coleman go-cart, and steel toed water proof rubber boots.

Sincerely,

Andrew Anders

4th Grade

Mr. Wix’s Class

Monarch Elementary

Dear Santa,

I want an Xbox 1 with Minecraft. Next, I want a Star Wars Lego set with all three Kylo Ren figures (hoody, masked, and no mask). Then, I would like a tablet. I would also like all of the Suicide Squad figures. Finally, I would like an elf for Khloe.

Sincerely,

Taegan Bishop

4th Grade

Mr. Wix’s Class

Monarch Elementary

Dear Santa,

All I want for Christmas is the two seater go-cart from Walmart. Oh yeah, there’s this game called Battlefield 5 and a pair of shoes that I would like. I would also like an Odell Beckham Jr. jersey. Can you get me a red hover board?

Sincerely,

Elijah Byrd

4th Grade

Mr. Wix’s Class

Dear Santa,

How are you? How have you been? Now, let’s get started on my list. I want an iphone, an electric scooter, an ipad, an ipod, a make-up kit, a necklace that says my name, a bracelet that says Denise Duffy, a hair flat iron, and a PlayStation with the NBA game. That’s all I want for Christmas.

Sincerely,

Kare-ra Duffy

4th Grade

Mr. Wix’s Class

Monarch Elementary

Dear Santa,

I want a turtle and Call of Duty Infinite Warfare for the PlayStation 4. I hope I get these things for Christmas.

Sincerely,

Brayden Edenfield

4th Grade

Mr. Wix’s Class

Monarch Elementary

Dear Santa,

I want a dune buggy, a trampoline, and a basketball goal for Christmas. That’s all I want for Christmas. Have a safe journey! Thanks for everything.

Sincerely,

Trey Fowler

4th Grade

Mr. Wix’s Class

Monarch Elementary

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I think, Santa, for Christmas, I want an ipad, trolls, and a gingerbread man made by Mrs. Claus.

Sincerely,

Gracie Garland

4th Grade

Mr. Wix’s Class

Monarch Elementary

Dear Santa,

For Christmas, I would like a drone with a camera. I would also like a dirt bike and an iphone 5s with an Otterbox case. I want the game Googly Eyes and Nerf guns. I would also like a RC monster truck and a PS4 with games.

Sincerely,

Donald Gist

4th

Grade

Mr. Wix’s Class

Monarch Elementary

Dear Santa,

I only want three things for Christmas. I want series 1, 2,3,5,8, and 9 of Mixels, Paper Mario Color Splash, and Skylanders Imaginators. Hey Santa, how do you get your magic and how are you so fast? Some people think you’re a fake, but I believe in you! How many elves do you have? I can’t wait until you come on Christmas Eve!

P.S. I have been good this year!

Sincerely,

Nathan Hembree

4th Grade

Mr. Wix’s Class

Monarch Elementary

Dear Santa,

I want a PS4 controller, Call of Duty Infinite Warfare, a $50 PS4 card, and a phone with a sim card.

Sincerely,

Blaine Henderson

4th Grade

Mr. Wix’s Class Monarch Elementary

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? I hope you are doing well. It must be cold in the North Pole. How many elves do you have? It must be a lot. How are your reindeer doing? They must be tired after flying your sleigh around the world. For Christmas, I would like to have some games for my PlayStation 4. I hope you have a safe trip Christmas Eve.

Sincerely,

Lee Kitchens

4th Grade

Mr. Wix’s Class

Monarch Elementary

Dear Santa,

Hi! What do you do with your spare time? Anyway, let’s get on with the list. I want an iPhone 6 or 7. Also, I want a HP laptop, clothes from Justice, Kylie Jenner lip gloss, an eye shadow pallet (real), and some clothes for my dog. I would also like $100 to go to kids with cancer at Greenville Children’s Hospital. Thank you for reading my letter.

Sincerely,

Maggie Grace Lancaster

4th Grade

Mr. Wix’s Class

Monarch Elementary

Dear Santa,

For Christmas, I want a hover board, a Nerf Hyperfire, an Xbox 1, a Coleman go-cart and a motorcycle helmet, Forza Horizon 1-6, Grand Theft Auto 6, 2K17, 2K16, Madden 17, and Watch Dogs.

Sincerely,

Sam Lindler

4th Grade

Mr. Wix’s Class

Monarch Elementary

Dear Santa,

For Christmas, I want a guitar, a Fitbit, and some Polo shirts. Also, I would like an Easy Bake Oven and some shoes. I have been a great girl this year!

Love,

Ni’Asia Lindsey

4th Grade

Mr. Wix’s Class

Monarch Elementary

Dear Santa,

Hi Santa! Let’s get this over with. This is all I want for Christmas. I want a make-up kit, a pair of shoes, and a Hatchimal. I was wondering if you could make it snow? I would also love it if you could give me the cure to cancer. I would like it if you could give all the kids who have cancer a lot of candy. I want Just Dance 2017, an ipad Pro, and that’s all I want for Christmas.

P.S. I would also like to see you!

Sincerely,

Ja’Taria Mills

4th Grade

Mr. Wix’s Class

Monarch Elementary

Dear Santa,

This year I want Monster High Dolls, a phone, a pretty phone case, Beados, a pair of new high tops, a make-up kit, 5 plane tickets to Florida, and some puppy toys for my doggy, pretty please!

Sincerely,

Aniah Rainwater

4th Grade

Mr. Wix’s Class

Monarch Elementary

Dear Santa,

I would like some Duck boots and more clothes. I would also like an art kit because I love to do art. I also want more puff balls and another bike. The next thing I want is a kitty. I also want matching clothes for my doll and me. One more thing is that I want to see my mom and dad.

Love,

Kylie Roberts

4th Grade

Mr. Wix’s Class

Monarch Elementary

Dear Santa,

For Christmas this year, I want a four wheeler, a drone with a camera, criss-cross-crash, and the thing that transforms from tank to boat, a mini model of Neil Armstrong, a poster of Neil Armstrong, and other colors of Stick Bots that I don’t have. That is what I want for Christmas this year. I hope you are doing well!

Your Friend,

Drake Sealy

4th Grade

Mr. Wix’s Class

Monarch Elementary

Dear Santa,

I am so glad you’re almost here. I can’t wait! Just to give you the details, I really want an iphone 6+, a fold up laptop, a Polaroid camera, Chameleon putty, Chip the robotic dog, science kits, a $15,000 credit card, a $100 gift card to Star Bucks, a $100 gift card to iTunes, lots of craft stuff, and lots of fancy rings.

Love,

Reagan Turner

4th Grade

Mr. Wix’s Class

Monarch Elementary

Dear Santa,

I’ve been good this year! I want a new puppy for Christmas and a new bike. Also, thanks for our elf. She is great! I want 18 puff balls, a Fitbit, and an iphone. I also want my Daddy to feel better. Please bring Dalton a behavior list. He has been naughty this year.

Love,

Destiney Vanderford

4th Grade

Mr. Wix’s Class

Monarch Elementary

Dear Santa,

Are you busy this Christmas? Will you please give me a Samsung tablet, an Easy Bake Oven, Duck boots, red Nike Huaraches, an emoji purse, and I really, really, really want a make-up kit and an iphone 6. That’s all I want for Christmas Santa. I hope you have a Merry Christmas!

Sincerely,

La’Zaria Worthy

4th Grade

Mr. Wix’s Class

Monarch Elementary

Mrs. Kelly’s

4th Grade Class

Dear Santa,

For Christmas, I want a gold hover board, a Paris phone case, a microphone, a microphone holder, new outfits, pink Jordan’s, and a nail maker.

Sincerely,

Shaniiyah Beaty

Mrs. Kelly’s Class

Dear Santa,

For Christmas, I want to be back with my mom, dad, sisters, brothers, and nephews. I also want a new phone, tablet, and a hover board. That’s all I want for Christmas.

Sincerely,

Celine Bell

4th Grade

Mrs. Kelly’s Class

Monarch Elementary

Dear Santa,

What I want for Christmas is a 3DS with games and stuff of your choice. I don’t really care.

Yours Truly,

Jamarion Cathcart

4th Grade

Mrs. Kelly’s Class

Monarch Elementary

Dear Santa,

For Christmas, may I please have some knives, a hover board, a South Carolina hat, and lots of surprises?

Sincerely,

Cade Coker

4th Grade

Mrs. Kelly’s Class

Monarch Elementary

Dear Santa,

I want a new phone, some new shoes, a lot of nails and glue, some new games for my DS, some bracelet making stuff, a new collection of Barbies, a big Barbie house, and this time, I want some boy dolls, and some perfume. That’s all I can think of right now.

Sincerely,

Tristen Davis

4th Grade

Mrs. Kelly’s Class

Monarch Elementary

Dear Santa,

Can you bring me a snake for Christmas? Thank you for coming around every part of the world just to bring kids present for Christmas, but the real meaning of Christmas is Jesus’ birthday! Some people forget the real meaning of Christmas is that Jesus was born.

Sincerely,

Kameron Dunn

4th Grade

Mrs. Kelly’s Class

Monarch Elementary

Dear Santa,

For Christmas, I want a lot of Pokémon cards and a PS4. The games I want are Star Wars Battlefront, Minecraft, Fifa 17, and Roblox. I want TMNT 2, the movie. I want a Fitbit like Harrisons. I also want an iPod.

Sincerely,

Ben Fowler

4th Grade

Mrs. Kelly’s Class

Monarch Elementary

Dear Santa,

I would like a Messi soccer ball, a pair of Messi cleats, Modern Warfare, an iPad Nano 5, and a ton of Mega Ex Pokémon cards.

Sincerely,

Benton Ivey

4th Grade

Mrs. Kelly’s Class

Monarch Elementary

Dear Santa,

I think this is a lot to ask, but let’s do this. I want a lot of dogs that are grown ad big, like bulldogs. I want a new tv so I can play my PlayStation 4. My tv is small. I have to get close to see what is going on. The last thing I want is a new desk for my PlayStation and games.

Sincerely,

Jakevious Jennings

4th Grade

Mrs. Kelly’s Class

Monarch Elementary

Dear Santa,

I want a Stephen Curry and Odell Beckham Jr. jersey. I also want a phone. Thank you for all the presents over the years, and for not bringing me coal. You are a good man, then, now, and forever. I’ve been a good boy this year, and I can’t wait for Christmas. I hope you bring my family and friends presents. They all have been good too. Thank you for everything. Also, I like PS4 games. Thank you!!!

Sincerely,

Keylan Jeter

4th Grade

Mrs. Kelly’s Class

Monarch Elementary

Dear Santa,

I want a watch, shoes, clothes, and a new phone. I want a Cowboy’s shirt, beats that are purple, Adidas, and clothes to match. I want UGG boots and Jordan 12 and 23. I also want my family for Christmas.

Sincerely,

Makenzie Jeter

4th Grade

Mrs. Kelly’s Class

Monarch Elementary

Dear Santa,

For Christmas, I want an iPhone, the pink one that can fit cases and you have to put your thumb on the button to unlock it. I want a tablet with a blue case. Can the tablet be blue too? I also want my very own American Girl doll and a dog. Can I get a boxer? Finally, I want a Battle Bot.

Sincerely,

Tierrany Jeter

4th Grade

Mrs. Kelly’s Class

Monarch Elementary

Dear Santa,

Hi Santa! This is Harrison. Now, let’s get down to business. Listen carefully. This is what I want for Christmas. I want a tan youth Recruit 100 crossbow from Barnett, an Xbox, lots of knives, most fixed blades, and Pokémon cards. Please get them for me Santa. Oh, sorry I didn’t ask before. How are you and Mrs. Claus doing? I am doing fine, and so is Joseph. Please get him his wheels, tires, and lift so he will quit talking about it. Bye Santa.

Your Friend,

Harrison Lawson

4th Grade

Mrs. Kelly’s Class

Monarch Elementary

Dear Santa,

For Christmas, I would like a make-up kit, socks, underwear, Barbie dolls, a Barbie house, a Barbie car, and Barbie clothes. I would also like a kitchen set.

Sincerely,

Nicole Padgett

4th Grade

Mrs. Kelly’s Class

Monarch Elementary

Dear Santa,

I am going to tell you what I did not tell you. I want a jacket that has A/C in it, a Baby Mouse book collection, every set of Yummy Nummies, an iPhone 6s, a nail set, and every American Girl doll set.

Sincerely,

Shakira Renwick

4th Grade

Mrs. Kelly’s Class

Monarch Elementary

Dear Santa,

For Christmas, I want a chocolate pen, fake nails, some Chinese food, a cat, baby stuff for my baby brother, Jace, candy, and clothes. That is all I want for Christmas. I hope I get to see you on Christmas. If you come, I will make you some cookies with warm milk.

P.S. I love you Santa. Thanks for everything!

Sincerely,

Skylar Sartor

4th Grade

Mrs. Kelly’s Class

Monarch Elementary

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I have some things that I would like this year. The first thing I want is a big, huge, large, Shopkins kite. What kind of cookies are your favorite? Is it chocolate chip or sugar cookies? I hope that I can have my favorite toy to play with….toy bears! I also could get a new soccer ball. Have a Merry Christmas!

Sincerely,

Trinity Smith

4th Grade

Mrs. Kelly’s Class

Monarch Elementary

Dear Santa,

I would like a Nintendo 3DS with games and Pokémon cards. I would also like an Xbox 1 and football games.

Love,

Ryan Vassey

4th Grade

Mrs. Kelly’s Class

Monarch Elementary

Dear Santa,

I want an Antonio Brown bumble bee jersey. I also want some old cars. I want some football and basketball cards too. I also want some money and a skateboard.

Sincerely,

Houston Ward

4th Grade

Mrs. Kelly’s Class

Monarch Elementary

Dear Santa,

Hey! I have been ok. I think that I would like you to bring my uncles, my dad, and me a new (NES) Nintendo Classic. I would like an iPhone 5, phone cases, and a lot of chargers for the iPhone 5 and 6s. I would like some cool bracelets and a Dipper hat from Gravity Falls. I would like some glue sticks for my hot glue gun. I would like lots of colors of fabric and lots of canvases. That is all I would like for Christmas.

Sincerely,

Jolene West

4th Grade

Mrs. Kelly’s Class

Monarch Elementary

Dear Santa,

I want an Xbox 1S, the movie Storks, Mag Sticks, Stick Bots, and Battle Bots.

Sincerely,

Hunter Woods

4th Grade

Mrs. Kelly’s Class

Monarch Elementary