Closed for Christmas

UNION COUNTY — With Christmas falling on Sunday this year, local banks, post offices, and other government offices will be closed the last part of this week and/or the beginning of next week in celebration of the holiday.

Banks

Arthur State Bank, Park Sterling Bank, and Well Fargo Bank will all be closed Monday.

Government Offices

Local government offices will in most cases close at the end of this week and remain closed at the beginning of next week in celebration of Christmas.

The Union County Courthouse will be closed Friday, Monday, and Tuesday as will the Carlisle Town Hall. The City of Union Municipal Building and the Jonesville Town Hall will be closed Friday and Monday. The Lockhart Town Hall was closed yesterday (Wednesday), is closed today (Thursday), and will be closed tomorrow (Friday).

Post Office

The US Post Offices in Union, Jonesville, Lockhart, Carlisle, and Buffalo will be closed Monday.

Schools

The Union County School District Office and the schools of Union County are closed and will remain closed until Jan. 3.

By Charles Warner cwarner@civitasmedia.com

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

