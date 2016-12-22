Enjoy reading some ‘silly stories’

MONARCH — If you like “silly stories” here’s your chance to read some.

The students in Candi Osborne’s 2nd grade class at Monarch Elementary School really enjoy the “Silly Sentences” part of their afternoon literacy bloc. The students enjoyed it so much that Osborne decided to have them each write a story based on a silly sentence they wrote and have the results compiled and published as a book.

The result of that effort is “Silly Stories from 2nd Grade,” a collection of 22 silly stories written by Osborne’s students. The students were recently honored for their efforts with a book signing in the Monarch Elementary School Library attended by school and district officials.

In addition to writing the stories in the book, the student also illustrated their stories and those illustrations were published alongside the stories they illustrate.

Here are the “Silly Stories from 2nd Grade” by the 2nd grade students of Candi Osborne at Monarch Elementary School. Read and have a good — and silly — time.

• Her Sweet Principal

By: Shyknequa Johnson

A little girl named Nicole goes to Monarch. She is the the 5th grade. The principal is named Cocky Boy. He pulls for Carolina. He is scared of Clemson people because they have dogs. They were at a football game. The Gamecocks and Clemson were playing. The dogs were chasing Cocky Boy. The dogs were trying to bite him. He ran to the truck. That’s why her sweet principal cheers under the truck. It is funny.

• The Glittery Cheetah

By: Isaiah Garland

Your glittery cheetah wiggles under the table. You mean Lucy’s glittery cheetah wiggles under the table? Oh, yes, he is bad. He is mean to people. He crawls up under the table and draws on the table. He got up under people’s table. He hit him and he hit the teacher on her desk. It is glitter. She got her glitter and poured it on him. She said, “That’s what you get. Ha! I got him, class!” “Good job!” It is alright and then stayed happily ever after.

• My Sweaty Brother

By: Wyatt Fowler

My sweaty brother trips in the snow. A rock was in Chase’s way. Then he started to roll down the hill. Next, Chase hit his head on 5 rocks because he was so mad. In the meantime, he fell in a lake because he front-flipped down the hill. After he got out he was so muddy. In the end, Chase really should be careful in the snow.

• My Puppy

By: Marissa Dowis

Our angry puppy limbos in the snow. I was like, “Wow!” when I saw her. It was crazy. We play music when she does it. She loves the music. My mom taught her how to limbo in the snow. Our puppy also likes snow. She eats snow like every time it snows. OMG! She can’t resist snow. My puppy’s name is name is Allyne but we call her Angry. That is what my puppy does.

• Your Sticky Penguin

By: Tanner Gibson

Did you know that your sticky penguin can sing near a chair? How did he learn how to sing? How did he get a chair? I taught him how to sing. The zookeeper gave him a chair. I taught him the words to the “Whip and Nae Nae.” He likes to sing, “watch me whip, watch me nae, nae” near his chair. He knows all the words. You’ve got to hear him. I took the penguin to the talent show and he won first place.

• My Crazy Elephant

By: Caydon Thomas

My crazy elephant hula hoops under the rainbow because I am hula hoping under the rainbow. When I get done, we’ll play together. Then, I will go back to do my thing again. Suddenly, I will start running and I will be going to be acting crazy. In the end, I will stop acting crazy and go back hula hoping again.

• The Sleepy Chicken

By: Bayla Morrow

Jaila is my chicken. She is so tired. Normally, her sister, Savannah, is asleep by then but not tonight. Her sister was stuck in the mud yelling. So Jaila went out there and said, “Shh! I’m trying to sleep here!” Then she stepped in a mud puddle on the way to her room. Now, she was screaming, “HELP! HELP!” Then Claire, the horse, came and helped both out of the mud. Now, they both went to sleep.

• My Twirling Father

By: Hannah Cali Coker

OK, first of all, I have a short father named Cyle. Can you believe that he twirls about my desk? Well he does and it’s funny sometimes, mostly a lot and my mom could laugh her heart out. I bet you could too. It’s so so so FUNNY watching him twirl about my desk. I love him twirling!!! Did you know that he’s been doing it since I was two years old? Don’t ask if he gets dizzy. I’ll think you’re crazy. He does it in public all right, too. He does it when he’s sad because it makes him happy always! It’s so so crazy when he twirls!!!

• Your Moody Mother

By: Jaila Davis

Your moody mother jumps under the table. I think she was jumping under the table because she was mad at who was messing with her. I know why she did that under the table because they were aggravating her and she wanted to be left alone. She is probably tired of people.

• The Skinny Polar Bear

By: Sahara Bell

The skinny polar bear never ate anything and she knows how to jump rope. Her owner said, “Stop jumping rope in the house!” Her owner gave her a donut and the skinny polar bear burped and laughed. “Excuse you!” The skinny polar bear said, “You scared me!”

• The Dinosaur at School

By: Skylynn Vaughn

Our chunky dinosaur jumps between the desks. Why? A dinosaur is not going to fit between a desk. Why would he be at school? Do you know of a dinosaur being at school? That is funny for a dinosaur to come to school. Is it not?

• Tiny Giraffe

By: Key-Lee Jennings

I have a tiny giraffe named Princess. She likes to ice skate for her friends. She wants to be famous, so she skates beside the swimming pool. She does not wear a costume because she gets hot when she skates. Princess can’t wear skates because her feet are too tiny. She can do tricks like a back-flip and a front-flip. I think she will be famous.

• The Stinky Hamster

By: Gwenda Sartor

His stinky hamster shouts above the house because it is hyper and it ate too much food. She is so hyper that she won’t listen because she is so so hyper. Maykala shouts because she is out of control. She won’t stop and if I get good, she might follow me. When she comes close she will smell stinky. If you give her more, she will be super hyper. She is so stinky that she made the flowers rotten. She is so hyper that she’s trying to talk to a tv and a bug.

• The Dancing Mrs. Osborne

By: Nyla Hooker

Mrs. Osborne dances all day. That’s how she got smelly. I was like, “Mrs. Osborne, what are you doing?” She said, “Dancing.” I said, “You are dancing too crazy! Really, you are embarrassing me! Are you crazy? You are dancing above the house! Great! You danced the house down! Get down NOW!!!!! Okay Sassy, would you like it if I danced like that on your house?” Then she got down and still did not take a bath in 1,000 years and she was smelly all her life.

• The Gliding Flamingo

By: Sharmari Edwards

Their skinny flamingo glided beside the pool. I said, “Stop gliding beside the pool.” The flamingo said, “No.” Then Skyy said, “Stop.” The flamingo said, “No.” So, the flamingo’s mom came and said, “Stop!” “Yes mam,” said the flamingo. Then the flamingo stopped. It made everyone happy when the skinny flamingo stopped gliding beside the pool.

• Her Strange Chicken

By: Saniyah Rice

Her strange chicken cartwheels at the circus. She dreams about she is at the circus doing cartwheels with her cousins and friend. She is doing tricks for everybody like a whale and let people ride on her back like a dolphin. She will race like a penguin. She says that she is not strange.

• Your Tiny Horse

By: Eden Keisler

Once upon a time, there was a horse and his owner, too. Her name is Twixy. Her horse’s name is Benjamin. He is a brown horse. One day, Twixy lost Benjamin at the zoo. The owner found someone. The person was Charlie. He was a very nice man. Twixy asked him where her horse was. He said, “Oh, I know. He is at the zoo. Today is zoo day. He is making money.” “Money, how?” “Well, your tiny horse is hopping.” “Oh, no! He will fall down and get hurt.” Twixy rode her horse, Benjamin back home.

• Her Cold Kangaroo

By: Jayden Smith

Her cold kangaroo shouts across the road. Her name is Sally. Her kangaroo is mad. She wants it to be happy and it isn’t. Sally is going to make it happy and brings a present to the kangaroo. He got happy and they ate ice cream together. It made them say, “AHHHH! Brain Freeze!”

• Bayla’s Strange Polar Bear

By: DJ Gregory

Bayla bought a polar bear from a pet store. That pet store teaches animals to jump rope. She took it to the circus and let it perform for a bunch of people. After she left the circus, it was raining. Then, Baylo took the polar bear to the rainbow. The polar bear was excited to see a real rainbow. At last, the day was over and Bayla’s strange polar bear jumps rope under the rainbow.

• My Sparkly Elephant

By: Hallie Beth Gregory

My friend Stacy said she is going to get me an elephant for my birthday. She said it would be sparkly and it would always smile around the table. Now, why would she get me an elephant any way? My birthday is Saturday and it’s Wednesday now. She thinks I should get a sparkly elephant cake. Finally, it was my birthday. I went outside and I saw a sparkly elephant cake. My cat ran out of our house and hissed at the elephant. The elephant went peanuts! That was the best birthday ever but there was a mess in the yard.

• The Hula Hooping Hamster

By: Key-Lee Jennings

Hannah Cali Coker

Bayla Morrow

Hi, my name is Candi. I’m a hamster that hula hoops. People say I’ll be famous. But who knew a hamster could hula hoop? I didn’t. Well, I’m a hamster with an owner who thinks I’m crazy; which I am not. Duh! I know I’ll be famous, everybody knows that! Even I do. I love being a hula hooping hamster!

• The Alligator that Whispers

By: Audrey Sealy

Your smart alligator whispers outside. Her name is Zoey. How do you know she is smart? When I do my homework, she always gets every answer right. I’m not sure how she knows all those answers. But, she is smart. She will always be my friend.

Charles Warner | The Union Times "Silly Stories from 2nd Grade" is a collection of stories written by the students of Candi Osborne's 2nd grade class at Monarch Elementary School. The book grew out of the "silly sentences" segment of the children's school day during which they write silly sentences as part of their practicing and sharpening their writing skills. In addition to writing the stories included in the book, each student also illustrated their stories which were published alongside their stories.

Special to The Union Times

These stories are courtesy of Candi Osborne and her students.

