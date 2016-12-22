USC Union receives scholarship

UNION COUNTY — The Benevolent, Patriotic Order of DOES #148 has been established in Union, SC since 1957. They were organized on October 15, 1957 and had forty members present to sign the charter at the Union Elks Lodge #1321 on November 15, 1957.

For over 20 years, the Does #148 of Union has presented a scholarship to University of South Carolina Union to support higher education. The scholarship is awarded annually to one male and one female who are new incoming freshmen. The 2016-2017 recipient was Timothy Farr.

The Does promote social activities among members, promote generous work in the community and they are active with their charity and social projects. Every year the Does have bake sales and other campaigns to raise funds for Meals on Wheels, Ronald McDonald House, and even more philanthropies.

The deadline to submit an application for USC Union scholarships is May 15, 2017.

For more information about USC Union scholarships, please visit our website (uscunion.sc.edu) or call our Financial Aid office at (864) 424-8024.

Photo courtesy of USC Union DOES Sandy Montgomery and Becky Moss of B.P.O. Does #148 present USC Union Acting Dean Dr. John Catalano with the annual scholarship the group has been awarding USC Union each year for more than 20 years.

Annual award from the B.P.O of DOES #148

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of USC Union.

