Fisher is Teacher of the Year

BUFFALO — Buffalo Elementary School proudly honors Tammy Fisher as their Teacher of the Year this year!

Tammy Fisher has been employed with Union County Schools for 26 years. Tammy is a very special asset to Buffalo Elementary School. She assists with many things at school and constantly serves the students and teachers in an outstanding way!

Tammy Fisher is from Union, South Carolina and attended Union High School. There she met her husband Frank Fisher. They have been married for 38 years. Tammy and Frank have two children, Matthew Fisher and Maisie Fisher. Matthew lives in Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania, where he is a general surgery resident. Maisie currently attends Presbyterian College where she is studying biology. Her husband Frank is employed with Timken here in Union.

Tammy attended school in many places and has earned many degrees. She attended The University of South Carolina where she received her undergraduate degree in Media Library Science, a Master’s Degree from Converse College in Administration and Supervision, a Masters plus thirty hours endorsement, and a National Board Certification.

Tammy Fisher is such a great asset to Buffalo Elementary School. She serves as the media specialist, after school program coordinator, she is the leader of several committees and she works hard to help others in any way that she can. Tammy has worked for 26 year to make the library at Buffalo a great place to be. The children love to come to the library to do research, check out books, and to see Mrs. Fisher. She has written several grants throughout her time at Buffalo Elementary to add resources to the library. Tammy is al so a great resource for Buffalo’s Staff, she helps with the planning of instruction, orders great text to supplement the curriculum, and leads research and Science activities in the library.

The students love to see her each day. She encourages them to be critical thinkers, problem solvers and great readers! When visiting the library any visitor would see kids learning and a happy teacher. She encourages her students to do their best and that they can achieve anything that they set their minds to.

Tammy Fisher is the perfect example of a great teacher. The teachers of Buffalo Elementary School voted Tammy Fisher as their Teacher of the Year. It is an honor well deserved.

Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School Tammy Fisher (center) has been named Teach of the Year at Buffalo Elementary School. Fisher was voted Teacher of the Year by her fellow teachers and recognized during ceremony at the school this past Friday. She said was deeply honored to be so recognized by her peers and the school. Members of Fisher’s family attended the ceremony including her mother, Linda Smith (left), and her daughter Maisie Fisher (right). http://uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_thumbnail_IMG_3088-2-.jpg Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School Tammy Fisher (center) has been named Teach of the Year at Buffalo Elementary School. Fisher was voted Teacher of the Year by her fellow teachers and recognized during ceremony at the school this past Friday. She said was deeply honored to be so recognized by her peers and the school. Members of Fisher’s family attended the ceremony including her mother, Linda Smith (left), and her daughter Maisie Fisher (right).

At Buffalo Elementary School

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School.

This story courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School.