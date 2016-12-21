The greatest Christmas gift

Church Holiday Worship Schedules
These are Holiday Worship Schedules for the following churches:
• Grace United Methodist Church
— Saturday, Dec. 24 — Christmas Eve — Candlelight Communion Service at 7 p.m.
— Sunday, Dec. 25 — Christmas Day — There will be NO Sunday School. Worship Service at 10:30 a.m.
• New Emanuel Chapel
— Dec. 25 Christmas Day Worship Service will be at 9 a.m. (No Sunday School)
— Jan. 1 New Year’s Day Worship Service will be at 9 a.m. (No Sunday School)
Dr. James L. Mason, Pastor.
• Wyatt’s Chapel Baptist Church, Buffalo.
— Sunday, Dec. 25 Worship Service at 10:30 a.m. No Sunday School.
Rev. Elijah Ray, Pastor.
Saturday, Dec. 31
10 p.m.: Combined Watch Night Services will be fellowshipped with Bethany AME, Bethel Baptist Church, and New Emanuel Chapel will be held at Bethel Baptist Church. The guest speaker will be Pastor Ronald McFadden of Bethany AME Church. All are welcome to attend.
10:30 p.m.: Joint Watch-Night Services will be held at Galilee Baptist Church in the Sedalia Community. The message will be delivered by Rev. Charlie Jennings, Associate Pastor of Macedonia Christian Church. The public is invited. Rev. Malochia Rodgers, Sr., Pastor, and the Galilee Church Family.
Saturday, Jan. 7
5 p.m.: St. Luke Baptist Church will host a Relay for Life program. Rev. George Shell, Pastor.