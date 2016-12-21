The greatest Christmas gift

Church Holiday Worship Schedules

These are Holiday Worship Schedules for the following churches:

• Grace United Methodist Church

— Saturday, Dec. 24 — Christmas Eve — Candlelight Communion Service at 7 p.m.

— Sunday, Dec. 25 — Christmas Day — There will be NO Sunday School. Worship Service at 10:30 a.m.

• New Emanuel Chapel

— Dec. 25 Christmas Day Worship Service will be at 9 a.m. (No Sunday School)

— Jan. 1 New Year’s Day Worship Service will be at 9 a.m. (No Sunday School)

Dr. James L. Mason, Pastor.

• Wyatt’s Chapel Baptist Church, Buffalo.

— Sunday, Dec. 25 Worship Service at 10:30 a.m. No Sunday School.

Rev. Elijah Ray, Pastor.

Saturday, Dec. 31

10 p.m.: Combined Watch Night Services will be fellowshipped with Bethany AME, Bethel Baptist Church, and New Emanuel Chapel will be held at Bethel Baptist Church. The guest speaker will be Pastor Ronald McFadden of Bethany AME Church. All are welcome to attend.

10:30 p.m.: Joint Watch-Night Services will be held at Galilee Baptist Church in the Sedalia Community. The message will be delivered by Rev. Charlie Jennings, Associate Pastor of Macedonia Christian Church. The public is invited. Rev. Malochia Rodgers, Sr., Pastor, and the Galilee Church Family.

Saturday, Jan. 7

5 p.m.: St. Luke Baptist Church will host a Relay for Life program. Rev. George Shell, Pastor.

Charles Warner | The Union Times There is no greater joy the world has ever or will ever experience that it has with the birth, life, ministry, death, resurrection, ascension, and continuing, life-changing message of Jesus Christ. It all began more than 2,000 years ago when the human race received the greatest gift it will ever receive, the birth of its Lord and Savior. No greater gift was ever or will ever be given to humanity and no greater gift was ever or will ever be given to each and every person born since then and yet to be born. The greatest gift we can ever receive, at Christmas or any other time of the year, is the gift of Jesus Christ and the salvation He brings when we accept him as our Lord and Savior and let Him take control of our lives. So this Christmas, remember to give thanks for the greatest Christmas gift ever given and to accept that gift and all the blessings that acceptance brings with it. http://uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_IMG_0028.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times There is no greater joy the world has ever or will ever experience that it has with the birth, life, ministry, death, resurrection, ascension, and continuing, life-changing message of Jesus Christ. It all began more than 2,000 years ago when the human race received the greatest gift it will ever receive, the birth of its Lord and Savior. No greater gift was ever or will ever be given to humanity and no greater gift was ever or will ever be given to each and every person born since then and yet to be born. The greatest gift we can ever receive, at Christmas or any other time of the year, is the gift of Jesus Christ and the salvation He brings when we accept him as our Lord and Savior and let Him take control of our lives. So this Christmas, remember to give thanks for the greatest Christmas gift ever given and to accept that gift and all the blessings that acceptance brings with it.