24 named to SCC’s Dean’s List

SPARTANBURG — The following Spartanburg Community College students from the Union County area have earned Dean’s List honors for fall term 2016.

Buffalo

Brandon J. Lewis

Paul R. White Jr

Jonesville

Cody A. Groves

Cheyenne L. Kerr

Britny P. Martin

Cameron B. Queen

Lockhart

Austin H. Keatley

Pacolet

Stephen R. Barker

Axl V. Bartlett

Nina A. Batchelor

Andrew B. Breitenbach

Christian D. Ellis

Kristian S. Johnston

Madison R. MacLoughlin

Andrew J. Pickard

John C. Williams III

Union

Peter C. Cribbs

Justin M. Dudley

Montana D. Franklin

Michael D. Johnson

Dylan A. Lowe

Kathryn Moore

Kirsten R. Smith

Whitmire

Megan N. Mundy

http://uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_SCC.jpg

For the 2016-2017 fall term

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of Spartanburg Community College.

This story courtesy of Spartanburg Community College.