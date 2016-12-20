24 named to SCC’s Dean’s List

SPARTANBURG — The following Spartanburg Community College students from the Union County area have earned Dean’s List honors for fall term 2016.
Buffalo
Brandon J. Lewis
Paul R. White Jr
Jonesville
Cody A. Groves
Cheyenne L. Kerr
Britny P. Martin
Cameron B. Queen
Lockhart
Austin H. Keatley
Pacolet
Stephen R. Barker
Axl V. Bartlett
Nina A. Batchelor
Andrew B. Breitenbach
Christian D. Ellis
Kristian S. Johnston
Madison R. MacLoughlin
Andrew J. Pickard
John C. Williams III
Union
Peter C. Cribbs
Justin M. Dudley
Montana D. Franklin
Michael D. Johnson
Dylan A. Lowe
Kathryn Moore
Kirsten R. Smith
Whitmire
Megan N. Mundy
This story courtesy of Spartanburg Community College.