Lockhart filing deadline Thursday

LOCKHART — Time is running out for persons interested in filing to run for the Office of Mayor of the Town Lockhart and for two seats on the Lockhart Town Council.

The Town of Lockhart will hold its next municipal elections on March 7, 2017 and filing is currenly open for candidates interested in running for mayor or the two council seats that will be on the ballot.

Residents of the town interested in running for one of the offices that will be on the ballot may file to do so at the Lockhart Town Hall at 118 Mill Street. They must pick up their candidate petition at the town hall and collect the signatures of 5 percent of the registered voters living with the municipal limits of the town. They must then turn in their petition at the town hall before noon Thursday.

The Office of Mayor is currently held by Mayor Ailene Ashe while the town council seats that will also be on the ballot are held by Councilman Barry Canupp and Council Member Beverly Shrader.

Voting

While the filing period to run for mayor or council will close this Thursday, town residents wanting to register to vote in the election have until Feb. 5, 2017 to do so.

On election day, Lockhart residents who go to the polls will be asked to provide one of the following pieces of photographic identification in order to cast their ballot:

• SC Driver’s License

• Identification card issued by the SC Department of Motor Vehicles

• SC Voter Registration Card with photo

• Federal military identification

• US Passport

Residents who have one of these pieces of identification with them on election day will be able to vote are advised to make sure they have it with them when they go to the polls.

A voter who is unable to get photographic identification should bring their paper voter registration card with a photo with them to the polls. They can then sign an affidavit swearing to their identity and the obstacle that prevented them from obtaining their photographic identification. They will then be allowed to vote using a provisional ballot.

The provisional ballot cast by the voter will count unless the Union County Election Commission has grounds to believe it is false.

For more information about photographic identification, visit scVOTES.org or contact the Union County Voter Registrar’s Office at 864-429-1616.

Voting Absentee

Lockhart residents who will not be able to vote in person on March 7, may do so by absentee ballot.

Absentee voting will be under way Feb. 7, 2017 and continue until March 6. Absentee ballots must be cast the Union County Voter Registrar’s Office at 1246 S. Duncan Bypass, Union.

Persons who want to vote absentee must bring the same photographic identifcation they would to the polls on election day.

Absentee votes may be cast at the Voter Registrar’s Office or voters can also opt to vote absentee by mail. They can call and have one sent to them or they can pick up one. All absentee ballots cast by mail must be received by the Voter Registrar’s Office by 7 p.m. election day.

Election Day

Voters in Lockhart will cast their ballots at the Lockhart Town Hall. Polls will be open Election Day, March 7 from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

