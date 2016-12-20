Three named ‘Outstanding Students’

UNION COUNTY — There are now three more Adult Education “Outstanding Students.”

Elizabeth Mitchell, Willie Dawkins, and Stephanie Burns were selected by faculty and staff at the Union County Adult Education Learning Center as the Outstanding Students for the second quarter of the 2016-2017 school year.

Each quarter of the school year three students at the center are selected as outstanding based on their achievement, attendance, and attitude.

