Seven presented at Iris Ball

SPARTANBURG — The Grand Ballroom of Summit Point was the setting for the Annual Iris Ball, sponsored by Iris, Inc. Five young ladies and two young men were presented at the event that was held on December 10.

Each debutante and beau was introduced by Mrs. Hermenia Gardner of Gaffney, South Carolina, the Mistress of Ceremony for the evening.

Miss Meredith Mckissick Foster, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Michael Foster is a freshman at Presbyterian College in Clinton, South Carolina. She was presented by her father and sponsored by her mother. Her escort for the evening was Mr. Gerald Proctor, Jr. son of Mr. and Mrs. Gerald Proctor, Sr., of Spartanburg, South Carolina.

A freshman at the University of South Carolina Union, Miss Kiana Danielle Gregory is the daughter of Ms. Shannon Gregory and Mr. Warren Gregory. She was presented by her father and sponsored by her grandmother, Mrs. Arthur James Gore. Her escort for the evening was Mr. Dermarcus Brown, son of Ms. Melissa Brown and Mr. Scott Brown of Union, South Carolina.

Miss Nowell Elizabeth Madison, daughter of Ms. Brenda Madison and Mr. Jimmy Madison of Columbia, South Carolina. She is a freshman at Benedict College in Columbia. She was presented by her father and sponsored by Mrs. Albert Pettis Whitney, Sr. She was escorted by Mr. Jonathan Barr, Jr. son of Mr. and Mrs. Jonathan Barr, Sr. of Charlotte, North Carolina.

The daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Weldon E. Rodgers, Miss Olivia Marie Rodgers is a freshman at the University of South Carolina Union. She was presented by her father and sponsored by her grandmother, Ms. Sandra C. Foster. Her escort for the evening was Mr. Joshua Wood, son of Mr. and Mrs. Michael Wood of Gaffney, South Carolina.

Miss Jessica Naomi Suber, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Michael Suber of Columbia, South Carolina is a sophomore at Columbia College. She was presented by her father and sponsored by her aunt, Mrs. James Franklin Foster. Mr. Darius Derell Jones, son of Mrs. Geraldine Jones and Mr. Richard Jones of Columbia was her escort for the evening.

Mr. Marcus LaJuane Foster, Jr., son of Mr. and Mrs. Marcus L. Foster, Sr. is a freshman at Mars Hill College. He was presented by his parents and sponsored by his aunt, Mrs. Clifford E. Thomas. His guest for the evening was Miss Jasmine Abrams, daughter of Ms. Felicia Finger-Abrams and Mr. Albert P. Abrams, Jr., of Simpsonville, South Carolina

Mr. Jordan Reece Jeter, son of Mr. and Mrs. George Russell Jeter, Jr. is a freshman at Catawba Valley Community College in Hickory, North Carolina. Jordan was presented by his parents and sponsored by his mother. His guest for the evening was Miss Maya Whitener, daughter of Mrs. Marcella Whitener.

Guests were greeted by the Ladies of Iris as they entered the foyer of Summit Point which was decorated beautifully for the holiday with a magnificent tree, boughs of greenery and lighted snow villages. The grand ballroom was filled with sculptured topiaries draped with tiny sparkling lights and holly. The focal points were the breath taking Frazier Firs, decorated with copper, gold and ruby accents. Music for the evening was provided by Pride, of Duncan, SC.

The 2016 Iris activities included Parent Brunch/Orientation, Mrs. Albert Pettis Whitney, Sr. chair; Iris Pageant, Mrs. George Russell Jeter, chair; Annual Scholarship Golf Tournament, Mrs. Douglas Cleveland Brackett, chair; Cultural Outings, Mrs. James Franklin Foster, chair; Ball and Waltz Rehearsals, Mrs. Clifford Thomas, chair; and Presentation, Mrs. Charles Michael Foster, chair.

Miss Meredith McKissick Foster http://uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_thumbnail_IMGP5853-1-.jpg Miss Meredith McKissick Foster Miss Kiana Danielle Gregory http://uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_thumbnail_IMGP5919.jpg Miss Kiana Danielle Gregory Miss Nowell Elizabeth Madison http://uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_thumbnail_IMGP6026.jpg Miss Nowell Elizabeth Madison Miss Olivia Marie Rodgers http://uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_thumbnail_IMGP5778.jpg Miss Olivia Marie Rodgers Miss Jessica Naomi Suber http://uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_thumbnail_IMGP5883.jpg Miss Jessica Naomi Suber Mr. Marcus LaJuane Foster Jr. http://uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_thumbnail_IMGP5819.jpg Mr. Marcus LaJuane Foster Jr. Mr. Jordan Reece Jeter http://uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_thumbnail_IMGP5797.jpg Mr. Jordan Reece Jeter

Five debutantes, two beaus presented

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of Iris, Inc.

