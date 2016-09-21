Haley pays visit to JEMS

JONESVILLE — Students in the after school program at Jonesville Elementary/Middle School supported by Gov. Nikki Haley’s The Original Six Foundation had a very special visitor Monday afternoon when Haley paid them a visit.

The Original Six Foundation was established by Haley in 2011 as a non-profit organization dedicated to help people at the grassroots to help one another and their communities. The Foundation focuses on uniting public and civic leaders and resources to identify the issues facing their community in the areas of education, quality of life, and workforce readiness and address them.

One of those efforts is the new after school program at JEMS which is supported by The Original Six Foundation. The program, according to a press release issued by the Foundation about Haley’s visit, encourages learning through “interactive hands-on activities and serving (the) 5th through 8th grades.”

Haley visited the after school program at JEMS Monday afternoon and spent her visit talking with students about their studies, listening to them talk about the subjects they are studying, and asking them questions about their studies and favorite courses. She also spoke with teachers involved in the program which, according to the press release, operates Monday-Friday from 3-5 p.m.

The press release further states that the program focuses on “improving students’ academic performance teaching skills based in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics and offering students individualized help with their homework. While activities will primarily focus on STEM subjects, instructors have the flexibility to tailor student’s programs to focus on specific areas or subjects where the student is struggling or needs extra attention.”

It further states that “each month students will focus on building a character trait that will be incorporated in each activity the students complete — including but not limited to life skills and social skills development, engaging in community outreach and participating in visits from mentors. This month students will focus on communication skills with future months highlighting focus area such as: respect and self-responsibility, food and nutrition, finance, health and hygiene, and leadership.”

The press release also states that transportation and snacks are provided to each student in the program. It further states that “organized and funded by The Original Six Foundation, local teachers are paid a stipend to implement the program.”

Jonesville Elementary/Middle School joins the ranks of other schools across the state that have also implemented the after school program. They include Richard Carroll Elementary School in Bamberg for students in the 5th and 6th grades and Manning Junior High School in Clarendon for 7th and 8th grade students.

Charles Warner | The Union Times Gov. Nikki Haley talks with Janiyah Glenn Monday afternoon during the after school program at Jonesville Elementary-Middle School. Haley visited the school to publicize and celebrate the program which is supported by The Original Six Foundation. The Foundation was established by Haley when she took office in 2011 to bring together local individuals, groups, and organizations to address the challenges facing their communities.

Charles Warner | The Union Times Gov. Nikki Haley listens as Jonesville Elementary-Middle School student Jessica James talks about the work she is doing in the school's after school program. Haley visited the school Monday afternoon to publicize and celebrate the program which is supported by The Original Six Foundation. The Foundation was established by Haley when she took office in 2011 to bring together local individuals, groups, and organizations to address the challenges facing their communities.

Charles Warner | The Union Times Gov. Nikki Haley talks with Jonesville Elementary-Middle School 5th grade teacher Stephanie Durham about the after school program at the school. Haley visited the school Monday afternoon to publicize and celebrate the program which is supported by The Original Six Foundation. The Foundation was established by Haley when she took office in 2011 to bring together local individuals, groups, and organizations to address the challenges facing their communities.

Charles Warner | The Union Times Gov. Nikki Haley talks with Jonesville Elementary-Middle School students Aubrey Mabry and Kassidy Robinson about the subjects they are studying Monday afternoon during the school's after school program. Haley visited the school Monday afternoon to publicize and celebrate the program which is supported by The Original Six Foundation. The Foundation was established by Haley when she took office in 2011 to bring together local individuals, groups, and organizations to address the challenges facing their communities.

