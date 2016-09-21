500 enjoy food, fun, and music

JONESVILLE — The approximately 500 people who attended the Jonesville Town Festival found themselves enjoying a day of food, fun, and music.

The 2016 Jonesville Town Festival was held Saturday on Main Street in downtown Jonesville from noon-9 p.m. During those nine hours those attending at street full of activities including, at one end of the street, a “Cruz-In” featuring classic cars and motorcycles. At the other end of the street was “Kid Zone” which provided the children attending with an inflatable slide, two bouncy house, and horse rides.

In between were the vendors who lined the street, ranging from those selling food and drinks to those selling toys and other items of interest to both adults and children. Candidates for local office also had booths at the festival, meeting and greeting potential voters.

Music was also a big part of the festival with a stage placed in the parking lot next to the Jonesville Municipal Complex. A number of bands performed throughout the day, entertaining those sitting in the nearby bleachers enjoying their performances and providing a musical accompaniment to the rest of the goings on at the festival. The performers providing that musical accompaniment were Josh Lydia, A Touch of Gray, Terry Young & Hwy 49 Band, the Chris Liakos group, Arthur Gory; and, The Travis Smith Band. The Foster Chapel Baptist Church Spiritual Dance Ministry also performed.

Persons attending the festival also had the opportunity to purchase raffle tickets for a chance to win prizes, including the grand prize, a 40-inch HDTV. The winner of the grand prize was Jonesville residents Aubrey Jeter.

The 2016 Jonesville Municipal Festival was organized by the Jonesville Municipal Festival Committee composed of Randy Spencer, Betsy Thompson, and Ronnie Young. Thompson said Monday that the committee was pleased with the festival and felt the community was pleased as well.

“The day was sunny and beautiful,” Thompson said. “About 500 people came out to enjoy the day. We feel the community was pleased with the festivities that was offered throughout the day.”

Thompson added that the committee “would like to say a special thank you to the community for helping making the festival a success. To the Chief of Jonesville’s Police Department Carl Jennings and his staff. To the Chief of Jonesville’s Fire Dept. D. J. Long and his staff. To all the sponsor’s that supported the festival.”

Thompson added that “much gratitude to the Spencer, Gory, Dehart, and Lindsay families for all the hard work that was done in cleaning up.”

Thompson concluded by saying that “our love goes out to the entire community. Again, thank you so much.”

