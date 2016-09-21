Missing Union man found safe

UNION — A Union man missing since last week was found safe at his home this past Saturday.

In a statement released Monday, the Union County Sheriff’s Office announced that Russell Vassey had been found after being missing for most of last week.

Vassey had last been in contact with family and friends on Tuesday, Sept. 13. Deputies attempting to serve Vassey with a subpoena the next day were unable to find him. A report issued on Vassey’s disappearance stated that he had left home without his keys and cellular phone and that the TV was still on in his house. His disappearance lead to a search by the Sheriff’s Office which entered him into the NCIC and requested help from the public in finding him.

The announcement released Monday states that the Sheriff’s Office was notified Friday by a member of the SC Department of Natural Resources that Vassey had returned home. The DNR officer said that he was near Vassey’s residence and would check on him.

The report states the DNR officer said he found Vassey to be okay and that Vassey told him that he had taken a road trip and that he was fine.

As a result of his returning home safely, Monday’s press release states that the Sheriff’s Office removed Vassey from the NCIC.

While his office had originally sought to serve Vassey with a subpoena, Sheriff David Taylor said Monday that his office was no longer attempting to do so. Taylor said that his office was attempting to serve the subponea because Vassey was a witness in a case. He said his office would not again attempt to serve Vassey with a subpoena now because the case he had been scheduled to testify in has been dismissed.

