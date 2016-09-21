UCHS has top three anglers

UNION COUNTY — Union County High School Bass Anglers started their season this past Saturday on Lake Murray with three members of the team taking the top three spots.

Saturday’s tournament was the first points event of the season for UCHS which had 24 kids in 12 boats take on the sun, wind, and the hard to catch Large Mouth Bass for nine hours. The following team members finished in the top three with the following catches:

• Cory Scott, a sophomore, took home the win with four fish that weighed a total of 6 pounds 9 ounces.

• Jay Vaughn, a senior, took home second place with two fish that weighed a total of 5 pounds 13 ounces.

• Matthew Floyd, a sophomore, took third place with two fish that weighed 3 pounds 7 ounces.

The following UCHS Bass Angler team members also finished in the top ten of Saturday’s tournament:

4th — Ce Fowler

5th — Hunter Enlow

6th — Joseph Lawson

7th — Garrett Durham

8th — Noah Scoggins

The team wishes to thank all the boat captains and sponsors that make it possible for them to compete.

Upcoming Tournaments

The UCHS Bass Anglers will be competing against each other in six tournaments for a spot in the SC State Championship in March in hopes of bringing home a State Championship to Union County.

The teams will also compete in six tournaments on the PBC Tournament Trail. The trail will pit the team against all the high schools in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. The tournament will see the team competing against hundreds of boats from the three states in hopes of earning a spot in the World Bass Nationals on Kentucky Lake.

This story courtesy of the Union County High School Bass Anglers.

