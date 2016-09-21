UCHS has top three anglers

UNION COUNTY — Union County High School Bass Anglers started their season this past Saturday on Lake Murray with three members of the team taking the top three spots.
Saturday’s tournament was the first points event of the season for UCHS which had 24 kids in 12 boats take on the sun, wind, and the hard to catch Large Mouth Bass for nine hours. The following team members finished in the top three with the following catches:
• Cory Scott, a sophomore, took home the win with four fish that weighed a total of 6 pounds 9 ounces.
• Jay Vaughn, a senior, took home second place with two fish that weighed a total of 5 pounds 13 ounces.
• Matthew Floyd, a sophomore, took third place with two fish that weighed 3 pounds 7 ounces.
The following UCHS Bass Angler team members also finished in the top ten of Saturday’s tournament:
4th — Ce Fowler
5th — Hunter Enlow
6th — Joseph Lawson
7th — Garrett Durham
8th — Noah Scoggins
The team wishes to thank all the boat captains and sponsors that make it possible for them to compete.
Upcoming Tournaments
The UCHS Bass Anglers will be competing against each other in six tournaments for a spot in the SC State Championship in March in hopes of bringing home a State Championship to Union County.
The teams will also compete in six tournaments on the PBC Tournament Trail. The trail will pit the team against all the high schools in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. The tournament will see the team competing against hundreds of boats from the three states in hopes of earning a spot in the World Bass Nationals on Kentucky Lake.
Cory Scott, a sophomore at Union County High School, is a member of the Union County High School Bass Anglers, the school’s fishing team. The team took part in a competition on Lake Murray this past Saturday and School finished first. Here he holds the four fish he caught to win the competition.
Jay Vaughn, a senior at Union County High School, is a member of the Union County High School Bass Anglers, the school’s fishing team. The team took part in a competition on Lake Murray this past Saturday and Vaughn finished second. Here he holds the two fish he caught to win second place.
Matthew Floyd, a sophomore t Union County High School, is a member of the Union County High School Bass Anglers, the school’s fishing team. The team took part in a competition on Lake Murray this past Saturday and Floyd finished third. Here he holds the two fish he caught to win third place.
The Union County High School Bass Anglers took part in a competition on Lake Murray this past Saturday. Three members of the team finished in the top three of the competition. The team members who caught fish during Saturday’s tournament were (back) Hunter Enlow, Mathew Floyd, Hunter Richardson, Garrett Durham, Jay Vaughn, (front row) Noah Scoggins, Joseph Lawson, Ce Fowler, and Cory Scott.
This story courtesy of the Union County High School Bass Anglers.