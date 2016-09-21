Bible Bowl Quiz winners

Wednesday, Sept. 21

7 p.m.: Bethlehem United Methodist Church, 1622 Kelly Road, Union, will hold Revival.

Homecoming will be Sunday with Sunday School from 10-10:45 a.m. and Worship Service at 11 a.m. Rev. Emily Sutton will bring the message.

Rev. Tuie Wentz, Duncan United Methodist Church and Bethel United Methodist Church will bring the message.

There will be special music night.

Come out and join us and receive a blessing.

Sunday, Sept. 25

11 a.m.: Bogansville United Methodist Church will have our Homecoming with guest speaker District Superintendent Paul Harmon, followed by dinner on the grounds. Join us with a well-filled basket!

2:15 p.m.: The Maple Ridge Baptist Church will have Annual Ushers Day program. The speaker for this occasion is Rev. Geoffrey Stevens of the Red Hill Baptist Church please come out and worship with us.

Courtesy photo On Aug. 6, the Pacolet River Congress of Christian Education of the Pacolet River Baptist Association of Union County held its annual Bible Bowl Quiz. The winners were (left to right) Brianna Ndemeye of Corinth Baptist Church (1st place), Markayla Cheek of Bethesday Baptist Church (2nd place), and Zion Eison of Bethesda Baptist Church (3rd place). Bible Quiz Director Joyce Walker. President Lena Thompson. Moderator Rev. James Mason.