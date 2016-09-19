USC Upstate Ranked No. 2

SPARTANBURG — The University of South Carolina Upstate is pleased to announce that it improved its rankings among the top regional colleges in the south in U.S. News & World Report’s 2017 edition of “America’s Best Colleges.”

USC Upstate jumped to No. 2 among Top Public Regional Colleges South, having ranked third last year. The University also tied for 10th place among Regional Colleges South, up from 33rd last year.

In addition, among regional colleges with the least average student debt, USC Upstate ranked third in the south with an average student debt of $19,896 and was the only school from South Carolina ranked in the Top 5.

“Unlike many larger universities, our students receive individualized attention from faculty who are accessible and who truly care about them not only as students, but also as people,” said Dr. Clif Flynn, interim senior vice chancellor for Academic Affairs at USC Upstate. “Our commitment to excellence is evident and student success is our highest priority and I’m glad to see those things reflected in these rankings.”

USC Upstate also tied for No. 4 among Best Colleges for Veterans and tied for No. 8 for Ethnic Diversity. The University was ranked No. 372 in Business Programs.

U.S. News lists 113 institutions in its “Regional Colleges South” rankings. These colleges focus on undergraduate education, but grant less than half of their degrees in liberal arts disciplines, according to the publication.

The U.S. News Best Colleges rankings, now in their 32nd year, provide a starting point for students and parents researching colleges. Rankings are based on a wide array of criteria to include first-year retention rates, graduation rates and the strength of the faculty.

For more information on U.S. News rankings, visit www.usnews.com/colleges.

About USC Upstate

USC Upstate offers more than 40 bachelor’s degree programs in the liberal arts and sciences, business administration, nursing, and teacher education, and master’s degrees in education, informatics, and nursing. Among the fastest-growing universities in South Carolina, USC Upstate is a diverse and dynamic community of 6,000 students from across the Upstate, 36 states, and 51 countries. As a leading metropolitan universities in the Southeast, USC Upstate has its main campus in Spartanburg, two locations in Greenville, and a growing number of programs online. The USC Upstate Spartans, which fields 17 varsity sports, compete on the NCAA Division I level as a member of the Atlantic Sun Conference. Nearly 26,000 alumni have earned degrees from USC Upstate and approximately 85 percent choose to remain in the Upstate region to build their lives and careers, making a significant impact of the region’s economy and quality of life. Learn more at www.uscupstate.edu.

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of USC-Upstate.

