City gets $40,000 for sidewalks

UNION — The City of Union will use $40,000 in C-Funds to replace sidewalks along six streets.

Mayor Harold Thompson announced this week that the city has been allocated $40,000 for sidewalk replacements and repairs by the Union County Transportation Committee. He said that with the funds the city will be able repair and replace sidewalks along the following streets:

• Catherine Street

• South Pinckney Street

• South Street

• Arthur Boulevard

• Douglas Heights

• Cherokee Avenue

Thompson said the city has prioritized its sidewalk needs and that the sidewalks along these streets are at the top of its priority list. He said the sidewalks to repaired/replaced have many damaged, cracked, and broken areas, especially those sections near trees whose roots have caused the sidewalks near them to break.

The $40,000 allocated to the city by the Transportation Committee is twice what it normally gets. Thompson said that the city automatically gets $20,000 each year, but that this year the committee added in another $20,000. He said that, depending on the work that has to be done, the additional funds will allow the city to do twice as many sidewalks as it could have done with its regular allocation.

Thompson said the city is continuing to work to address its sidewalk and other infrastructure and beatification needs and that more projects designed to address those needs will be undertaken in the near future.

Charles Warner | The Union Times This section of sidewalk along South Street in the City of Union is badly in need of replacement and that’s what the city is planning to do with $40,000 in C-Funds allotted it by the Union County Transportation Committee. The city will use the funds to replace/repair sidewalks along a total of six city streets. http://uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Sidewalk.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times This section of sidewalk along South Street in the City of Union is badly in need of replacement and that’s what the city is planning to do with $40,000 in C-Funds allotted it by the Union County Transportation Committee. The city will use the funds to replace/repair sidewalks along a total of six city streets.

Sidewalks to be replaced along six streets

By Charles Warner cwarner@civitasmedia.com

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.