New team experiencing success

UNION — A local travel softball team has experienced success since its inception over the summer.

Local parents Billy and Nikki Burgess launched the non-profit, Union-based travel softball team known as SC Xplosion this summer. The team is based in Union.

“We have two daughters that have played softball for years, and we had been on a travel softball team located in Spartanburg, but we decided that we would like to try to make our own team here in Union and give the girls here a chance to play softball at a new competition level than what is offered through (local) recreational sports.”

The team began practicing in July, and Nikki said the team was successful, playing in two tournaments so far. The tournaments — which took place in Gastonia, N.C. — were part of the Top Gun Series. The team placed second in its first tournament on Aug. 27, and they won the Gold Bracket Championship on Sept. 10.

For their practice on Sept. 12, Save-A-Lot donated items to give players an ice cream party as a reward for their win.

The team’s next tournament is Saturday, Sept. 24, and it will also be part of the Top Gun Tournament Series in N.C. Then, they will play a Pink Out Tournament for Breast Cancer Awareness in Cherokee, N.C. on Oct. 15, and another tournament in Union on Oct. 29. The team’s last tournament of the season will be the Support Our Troops Tournament on Nov. 12 at Tiger River Park in Duncan.

“This is one of the biggest tournaments of the year, where all teams will give donations to the soldiers overseas,” Nikki said. “Our team will collect non-perishable items to make care packages for this tournament.”

The team currently practices at the grassy ball field at Foster Park School. Nikki said one of the players’ parents sprayed the field with weed killer due to the height of weeds on the field during their first practice there.

“We hope to find a better location at some point,” she said.

Local sponsors which have helped the team with costs of uniforms and player fees are Vapor Warehouse, Kendall Austin Roofing and Construction, Toya’s Tasty Treats, Lewis Funeral Home, CU Pharmacuetical Research, Palmetto Transportation Division and Tammy Russel Income Tax & Bookkeeping. Other personal donations have been given as well.

In addition to the Burgesses, the other two coaches are Mark Lawson and Donte Williams.

SC Xplosion consists of, pictured left to right, Orianna Stewart, Averie Lewis, Precious Rice, Caylee Lawson, Savannah Fowler, Morgan Gilmore, Laken Lewis, Morgan Chesnut, Haleigh Burgess, Zioe Cromer, Abbie Benfield and Janiyah Glenn. The team received a celebratory ice cream party courtesy of Save-A-Lot following an afternoon practice.

By Derik Vanderford dvanderford@civitasmedia.com

Derik Vanderford can be reached at 864-762-4128.

