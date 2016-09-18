Library Notes

Library Hours
Monday, Tuesday & Thursday 9 a.m.-7 p.m.
Wednesday and Friday 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
Saturday 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
864-427-7140
www.unionlibrary.org
Job Fair
Staff One Plus will be at the library from 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 23, 2016 to recruit for a local distribution facility. Positions starting at $10-$14/hour and all shifts are available. Positions at facilities in neighboring counties are also available
Old Photos
If anyone has pictures from the interior of the Old Carnegie Library (pre-1985) please either drop them off at the library (they will not be returned) or email them to info@unionlibrary.org. This will assist us with our renovation plans.
Fall/Winter
Preschool Storytime
Tuesday Mornings
Ages — Birth-5
Time: 10 a.m.
864-427-7140, Ext. 302
September 13 — Chameleons
September 20 — Ocean
September 27 — Build a Bug
October 4 — Animals
October 11 — All About Me!
October 18 — Letters
October 25 — Halloween
November 1 — Shapes
November 8 — Presidents
November 15 — Thanksgiving
November 29 — Things that Go!
December 6 — Winter Clothes
December 13 — Christmas
After School Events
(Ages 6-12)
Time is 3:30-4:30 p.m. for all events.
846-427-7140, Wxt. 302
October 13 — Makerspace Kids Fun!
October 27 — Pumpkin Bowling
November 15 — Kids Iron Chef — Battle Of The Cupcakes
November 30 — Makerspace With Kids
December 8 — Christmas Cookie Decorating
Teen Events
(Ages 13-17)
Time is 3:30-4:30 p.m. for all events.
846-427-7140, Ext. 302
September 20 — Makerspace Fun
September 29 — Introducing An Anime Club For Teens
October 11 — Chocolate Day (Games And Art With Chocolate)
October 26 — Zombie Makeup Contest With Prize
November 9 — Iron Chef Competition — The Battle of the Twinkies
November 16 — Makerspace Fun
December 7 — Tattoos And Nails
Family Events
846-427-7140, Ext. 302
October 5 — 3:30-4:30 p.m. — Book Swap for families
October 17 — 4:30-6 p.m. Star Wars Reads Day
November 7 — 5-6 p.m. — Pajama Family Fairy Day Storytime
November 14 — 4:30-6 p.m. — International Games Day
December 12 — 5-6:30 p.m. — Wear tacky Christmas Clothes — a Family Winner will be selected
New Books
(Available 9/21/16)
Adult Fiction
Puppet Master by Dale Brown
Robert B. Parker’s Debt to Pay by Reed Farrel Coleman
Pirate by Clive Cussler
The Real Deadbeat Dad’s of DC by Cashmere Jones
No Loyalty, No Love by Shelli Marie
I Stay Down to Ride by Fatima Munroe
A Female’s Hustle by Dominique Shanta
Triptych by Karin Slaughter
Juvenile Non-Fiction
Guinness World Records 2017 by Guinness World Records LTD.