Library Notes

Library Hours

Monday, Tuesday & Thursday 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

Wednesday and Friday 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Saturday 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

864-427-7140

www.unionlibrary.org

Job Fair

Staff One Plus will be at the library from 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 23, 2016 to recruit for a local distribution facility. Positions starting at $10-$14/hour and all shifts are available. Positions at facilities in neighboring counties are also available

Old Photos

If anyone has pictures from the interior of the Old Carnegie Library (pre-1985) please either drop them off at the library (they will not be returned) or email them to info@unionlibrary.org. This will assist us with our renovation plans.

Fall/Winter

Preschool Storytime

Tuesday Mornings

Ages — Birth-5

Time: 10 a.m.

864-427-7140, Ext. 302

September 13 — Chameleons

September 20 — Ocean

September 27 — Build a Bug

October 4 — Animals

October 11 — All About Me!

October 18 — Letters

October 25 — Halloween

November 1 — Shapes

November 8 — Presidents

November 15 — Thanksgiving

November 29 — Things that Go!

December 6 — Winter Clothes

December 13 — Christmas

After School Events

(Ages 6-12)

Time is 3:30-4:30 p.m. for all events.

846-427-7140, Wxt. 302

October 13 — Makerspace Kids Fun!

October 27 — Pumpkin Bowling

November 15 — Kids Iron Chef — Battle Of The Cupcakes

November 30 — Makerspace With Kids

December 8 — Christmas Cookie Decorating

Teen Events

(Ages 13-17)

Time is 3:30-4:30 p.m. for all events.

846-427-7140, Ext. 302

September 20 — Makerspace Fun

September 29 — Introducing An Anime Club For Teens

October 11 — Chocolate Day (Games And Art With Chocolate)

October 26 — Zombie Makeup Contest With Prize

November 9 — Iron Chef Competition — The Battle of the Twinkies

November 16 — Makerspace Fun

December 7 — Tattoos And Nails

Family Events

846-427-7140, Ext. 302

October 5 — 3:30-4:30 p.m. — Book Swap for families

October 17 — 4:30-6 p.m. Star Wars Reads Day

November 7 — 5-6 p.m. — Pajama Family Fairy Day Storytime

November 14 — 4:30-6 p.m. — International Games Day

December 12 — 5-6:30 p.m. — Wear tacky Christmas Clothes — a Family Winner will be selected

New Books

(Available 9/21/16)

Adult Fiction

Puppet Master by Dale Brown

Robert B. Parker’s Debt to Pay by Reed Farrel Coleman

Pirate by Clive Cussler

The Real Deadbeat Dad’s of DC by Cashmere Jones

No Loyalty, No Love by Shelli Marie

I Stay Down to Ride by Fatima Munroe

A Female’s Hustle by Dominique Shanta

Triptych by Karin Slaughter

Juvenile Non-Fiction

Guinness World Records 2017 by Guinness World Records LTD.