7th grade Tigers beat Bulldogs

UNION — This week of Sims Middle School football resulted in a win for the 7th grade team and a loss for the 8th grade team as both teams took on Boiling Springs.

8th Grade

The Boiling Springs Bulldogs defeated the 8th grade Sims Tigers in a final score of 44-20.

Boiling Springs began Thursday’s game with a quarterback run to take the lead, but Sims’ Willie Jeter connected with CJ Coleman to get the Tigers close to the end zone. Ja Ruth then scored on a 10-yard run, and Tremaine Epps caught the two-point conversion pass.

Jeter connected with Coleman on a four-yard pass, and Ruth finished off the game with a 67-yard touchdown run. Sims’ Tarik Briggs also caught an interception.

“We came out flat,” said Sims Coach Mitchell Moss. “I’m not sure if it was because we were on the bus for an hour and 15 minutes due to traffic or what, but it was not the team I had seen in the pre-season. We turned the ball over five times which did not help.”

Moss said Boiling Springs could not stop the Tigers, however, due to the turnovers, the team became its own worst enemy.

“The good thing is we play next week, and we can correct our mistakes at practice,” Moss said. “The guys played hard, but when you lose the turnover battle, you cannot be successful.”

The Tigers season record fell to 0-2. They travel to DR Hill next week

7th Grade

The Sims Tigers 7th grade football team defeated Boiling Springs 20-14.

The Tigers took a 20-6 lead at halftime as Omarian Glenn — who scored the only two point conversion — connected with AD Jeter on a 47-yard touchdown pass, and also with Desmond Herbert on 72- and 55-yard touchdown passes. Jeter also connected with TJ Betenbaugh on two passes for 50 yards each.

The Bulldogs made a late push against the Tigers at the end of the game, but Jeter stopped their momentum after intercepting the quarterback with 11 seconds left.

Tayshawn Thompson recovered his second fumble as he has in several other games.

“I am really excited for the guys,” Coach Moss said. “The start of the game, we came out on fire offensively, but in the second half, we sputtered a little. The kids improved from Game 1 to Game 2, and that’s what we look for.”

Moss said he looks forward to seeing if the 7th grade Tigers can begin a winning streak as they host DR Hill on Wednesday. The 7th grade team’s season record is currently at 1-1 overall and 1-0 in their division.

