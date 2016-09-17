Tigers fall to Bearcats, Indians

UNION — Despite some strong performances by its players the Sims Middle School volleyball team lost to Dawkins and Gaffney.

Coach Tracy Duncan said that the Tigers lost 3-1 to the Bearcats in Wednesday’s home game with scores of 25-10 in each game. Despite the loss, Duncan said she felt her players performed well.

“I thought that we played really game in all three games,” Duncan said. “We passed, set, and had some nice hits. Carmen Glenn had some kills along with Kendele Sullivan. Carra Rice served well. Jasmine Martin made some passes and (so did) Kayla Sinclair. We moved more and served much better than we did Monday.”

Monday’s game was in Gaffney against the Indians where Duncan said the team lost 3-1 with scores of 25-6, 22-25, 25-17, and 25-18.

“We should have won against them,” Duncan said.

Looking back at both games and the stronger performance against Dawkins, Duncan said “we are improving and it showed today. My setters, Kallee Garner and Caitlin Davis gave some great set to hitters Abbey Freeman and Carmen Glenn.”

Duncan said Sims will play an away game against Gable on Monday at 5 p.m. She expressed confidence about the team’s ability to to grow, improve, and win.

“I think getting our first win will build our confidence.”

http://uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_SimsTigerPaw2_whitebg-1-.jpg

Sims Volleyball to play Gable Monday