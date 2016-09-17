‘Battle of the Badges’ at 10 a.m.

UNION COUNTY —Law enforcement personnel and first responders take to the field this morning in a “Battle of the Badges” to help the Miracle League of Union County build its “All-Inclusive Playground.”

The softball tournament, which begins at 10 a.m. and is being held at the Timken Sports Complex, will pit law enforcement against first responders to see which group is the most physically fit.

Once that has been determined, the tournament will continue with the winning team again taking to the field, this time to take on the Miracle League of Union County Major Players.

The losing won’t be left out as they will serve as “buddies” for the Major Players.

Today’s tournament is a fundraiser for the MLUC which is in the process of raising funds to build an All-Inclusive Playground.

The playground, which will be built at the Timken Sports Complex, will be designed to enable children and adults with disabilities and their families to enjoy activities that others take for granted. The MLUC has been working to raise $350,000 for the construction of the playground. The donations at the gate for today’s tournament will go toward helping the MLUC raise those funds and proceed with the playground’s construction.

Other donations may be mailed to the Miracle League of Union County, PO Box 425, Union, SC 29379. All donations should be marked “Battle of the Badges.”

Courtesy photo The “Battle of the Badges’ softball tournament gets under way today at 10 a.m. at the Timken Sports Complex. The tournament begins with law enforcement personnel squaring off against other first responders. The winning team will then play the Miracle League of Union County Major Players with the losing team serving as “buddies” to the Major Players. The event is a fundraiser for the Miracle League with donations collected at the tournament going toward helping pay for the construction of an “All-Inclusive Playground” at the complex. http://uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_thumbnail_Battle-of-the-Badges-Softball-Flyer.jpg Courtesy photo The “Battle of the Badges’ softball tournament gets under way today at 10 a.m. at the Timken Sports Complex. The tournament begins with law enforcement personnel squaring off against other first responders. The winning team will then play the Miracle League of Union County Major Players with the losing team serving as “buddies” to the Major Players. The event is a fundraiser for the Miracle League with donations collected at the tournament going toward helping pay for the construction of an “All-Inclusive Playground” at the complex.

Tournament raising funds for Miracle League

By Charles Warner cwarner@civitasmedia.com

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.