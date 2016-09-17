Richer than the rich young ruler

Saturday, Sept. 17-Sunday, Sept. 18

6 p.m. & 10:30 a.m.: Outreach Deliverance Church, 4317 King-Kennedy Street, Carlisle, will “Worship Xplosion 2016.” The theme will be “Bringing Back The Fear Of God.”

Featured speaker will be Minister Will Lewis of Gary, Indiana, a “dynamic orator and psalmist.”

The event will be a “combined praise and worship ministries” and include “a heart-wrenching skit,” prize giveaways and more.

“Worship, praise, and a life changing word. You don’t want to miss this free event.”

Eddie M. McConnell, Pastor.

Sunday, Sept. 18

10 a.m.: Trinity Baptist Church, 309 Barnado Road, will celebrate Homecoming.

Sunday School starts at 10 a.m. and Worship Service follows. Plan to join us for lunch. Bring a well-filled basket and drinks.

We welcome you.

11 a.m.: Wesley United Methodist Church will hold Homecoming.

Sunday School at 10 a.m. and Preaching at 11 a.m.

Gary Byrd will be preaching.

All former members are invite. Bring a well-filled basket.

11 a.m.: Covenant Baptist Church is having Homecoming.

The speaker will be Daniel Bratton. He is the son of Jack Bratton.

Lunch will be served after the service. Please bring a well-filled basket.

Everyone welcome.

12:30 p.m.: The Culinary Committee of Bethel Baptist Church, 904 Pea Ridge Highway, Jonesville, will sell dinners beginning Sept. 18 at 12:30 p.m.

The meal will consist of cabbage or green beans, macaroni and cheese, rice and gravy, Salisbury Steak and gravy or fried chicken, homemade desserts, drinks, and rolls.

Eat in or take out. Dinners will be $8 per plate.

Call Ms. Viola Rice at 864-427-2246 for takeout orders or more information.

3 p.m.: Wyatt’s Chapel Baptist Church, Buffalo, will hold Family and Friends Day.

Dr. Derrick Barksdale of Ducan Creek Baptist Church of Laurens will be the speaker.

Rev. Elijah Ray, Pastor.

3 p.m.: Corinth Baptist Church will hold its annual Revival.

Rev. Lewis Duckett of Galilee Baptist Church in Blacksburg will be the revivalist

Rev. JA Calhoun, Pastor.

Sunday, Sept. 18-Wednesday, Sept. 21

10 a.m., 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m. & 7 p.m.: Bethlehem United Methodist Church, 1622 Kelly Road, Union, will hold Homecoming and Revival.

Homecoming will be Sunday with Sunday School from 10-10:45 a.m. and Worship Service at 11 a.m. Rev. Emily Sutton will bring the message.

There will be a covered dish supper Sunday at 12:30 p.m. following the morning service. Everyone is invited to stay for the fellowship over in the Family Life Building. Please bring a well-filled basket. Tea will be provided.

Sunday Evening Service begins our revival at 7 a.m. Rev. Emily Sutton will bring the message.

Revival will be held Monday-Wednesday at 7 p.m. each night. The following ministers will bring the message the following evenings:

• Monday — Rev. David Bauknight, Grace United Methodist Church.

• Tuesday — Rev. Mike Scales, Carlisle United Methodist Church and Whitmire United Methodist Church.

• Wednesday — Rev. Tuie Wentz, Duncan United Methodist Church and Bethel United Methodist Church.

There will be special music each night.

Come out and join us and receive a blessing.

Saturday, Sept. 24

6 p.m.: St. Luke Baptist Church, 718 Lukesville Road, Buffalo, will hold the Annual Banquet for the J.E. Dickson Consistory #217.

Guest speaker will be Rev. Adrian Kollock, Poplar Springs AME Church, Laurens.

The public is invited.

Sunday, Sept. 25

11 a.m.: Bogansville United Methodist Church will have our Homecoming with guest speaker District Superintendent Paul Harmon, followed by dinner on the grounds. Join us with a well-filled basket!

2:15 p.m.: The Maple Ridge Baptist Church will have Annual Ushers Day program. The speaker for this occasion is Rev. Geoffrey Stevens of the Red Hill Baptist Church please come out and worship with us.

Charles Warner | The Union Times In the biblical story of the rich young ruler, a wealthy young man asks Jesus what must he do to be saved. In answering his question, Jesus tells him to sell all he has, give the proceeds to the poor, and follow Him. This is not what the rich young ruler wanted to hear and so goes away disappointed, apparently loving his earthly riches more than eternal salvation. The story of the rich young ruler is a prime example of the great truth that while many desire the salvation offered by Jesus they are unwilling to commit to Him to attain that salvation because it requires them to make a commitment that will interfere with the life they know. The salvation offered by Christ is free, but in order to truly enjoy it we have to be willing to make a commitment to Christ that will interfere with our lives. That interference involves letting Christ change the way we view and treat ourselves and others and putting aside the things of the world. In other words, it requires us to respond to Christ positively and embrace the life He has planned for us rather than turn our back and walk away into a godless eternity like the rich young ruler did. Those who make that commitment, who welcome that interference, will enjoy riches far greater than any earthly fortune, riches that will last an eternity.