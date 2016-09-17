Roach speaks about ‘Winsome Culture’

September At The Arts Council

The following events/activities will take place at the Union County Arts Council in September.

• Corky Canvas — Corky Canvas is back! Ladies, grab your friends and your favorite drink and join us for an evening of fun!

Friday, Sept. 30 at 6 p.m. — $25 members/$30 non-members.

• Painting with Coffee — Whether you are a beginner, or a lifelong artists join us every Tuesday morning at 10 a.m.

• Monday Night Music — Looking for something new to do? Join us Sept. 19 at 6:30 p.m. for a night full of local, musical talent!

• Toddler Time — Friday, Sept. 23, 10:30-11:30 a.m. & 12:30-1:30 p.m. will be all about the little ones! Any child 4 years old or younger is invited to join us! $10.

• 2016 Art Exhibition — Join us Thursday, Sept. 22, for our Annual Art Exhibition. Artists from all over the state have filled the Main Building of USC-Union with their work. Our Juror, Dwight Rose, will be presenting awards and speaking briefly on the pieces.

The Art Exhibit will be held at the USC-Union Main Building at 6 p.m. with a reception following.

• Dreams of the Waking World — The artwork of Sheldon Bennett will hang in our Main Gallery until Sept. 19. This exhibit has a variety of technique, colors, and mediums.

PPG Hosting Workshops

The Piedmont Physic Garden will host these upcoming workshops:

• Saturday, Sept. 24, 10 am.-noon.”Herbalism” Workshop with Clinical Herbalist, Meredith Mizell of Red Fern Farm in Gray Court, SC. Cost is $20 for Non-members. Early Bird Special of $16 for those registering prior to Friday, Sept 9. To reserve your spot, please call us at 864-427-2556 or sign up online via our website www.piedmontphysicgarden.org.

• Saturday, Oct. 1, 10 a.m.-noon. “Plant Identification” Workshop with Dr. John Nelson, Curator of the Herbarium at the University of South Carolina and also a frequent guest on Clemson’s “Make it Grow!” SCETV series. Early Bird Special of $16 for registering prior to Friday Sept. 16. To reserve your spot, please call us at 864-427-2556 or sign on online via our new website www.piedmontphysicgarden.org.

Fall Charity Golf Classic

The Union County Health Care Foundation will hold its annual Fall Charity Golf Classic at Woodfin Ridge on Oct. 7. The event will be a Captain’s Choice Tournament. Persons wanting to participate must register to do so by Sept. 30. For more information contact Union County Health Care Foundation Executive Director and Volunteer Coordinator Greta Bailey at 864-301-2466.

Jonesville Town Festival

The Jonesville Town Festival will be held on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016 from noon-9 p.m.

The festival will feature a Car-Motorcycle Cruz In from 1 p.m.-until that will include Vintage Cars, Show Cars, and Classy Motorcycles.

Saturday, Sept. 27

5 p.m.: The Sims High School Class of 1969 will have a cookout at the Post 22 building at Foster Park.

Please contact Mamie Gore for more information at 864-427-2119.

Monday, Sept. 26

6 p.m.: The UCDP will hold it monthly meeting in the City of Union Municipal Building, 101 Sharpe Avenue. The public is invited.

Lions Club

Lions Brooms for sale every Friday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Friends on Main, 126 East Main Street, Union.

Alzheimer’s Support Group

The Alzheimer’s Support Group meets the first Tuesday of each month at Grace United Methodist Church at 5:30 p.m.

For more information contact Penny Adamo at 864-427-8322.

Post 22 To Improve 2016 Baseball Team

Union American Legion Post 22 is currently working on much-needed improvements for their 2016 baseball team. Changes will be made from top to bottom, and will go back to the 1925 roots of American Legion Baseball, teaching “young Americans the importance of sportsmanship, good health, and active citizenship.” This quote is from the historical article at www.legion.org/baseball/history

Legion Post 22 is currently looking for enthused volunteers to help carry the proud tradition of American Legion baseball forward in Union County. If you love baseball and working with teenagers, or just like helping out in your community, and are able to contribute in any way at all, please consider volunteering. There are many ways to contribute your time, from being one of the coaches for the regular or junior teams, to just helping out for a few hours at a time. To volunteer yourself, please give the head of the Post 22 Baseball Committee, Joe Tracy, a call at 931-249-9686 or email him at crazy_joe46@yahoo.com.

2016 Democratic Party Election Dates

October 8, Voter Registration Deadline, November General Election.

November 8, 7 a.m.-7 p.m., General Election.

Please volunteer and get involved in your local voting precincts and vote in all elections.

Contact: Ann Stevens, Union County Democratic Party Chair, 864-429-1108 (v/t)

Bereavement Program

Medi Home Hospice is sponsoring a Bereavement Program. Anyone who has lost a loved one and needs guidance with their loss is invited to attend.

The Bereavement Program will be held at the Medi Home Hospice office located at 720 Duncan Bypass, Suite C, Union, on the top floor of Austin Rehab.

Meetings will be every first Monday of the month at 5:30 p.m.

Facilitators are Rev. Richard Brown, Chaplain; Kanisha Benjamin, Social Worker.

For more information contact 864-426-7784.

2016 Union County Council Meetings

Second Tuesday of each month at 5:30 p.m.

The meetings will be held in the Grand Jury Room at the Union County Courthouse unless otherwise noted.

Tuesday, October 11, 2016 (Jonesville Town Hall)

Tuesday, November 15, 2016 (Election held on November 8, 2016)

Tuesday, December 13, 2016

2016 Union County School Board Meeting Dates

September 26, 2016 — Buffalo Elementary School

October 10, 2016 — Union County Career and Technology Center

October 24, 2016 — Foster Park Elementary School

November 14, 2016 — Union County Career and Technology Center

November 28, 2016 — Jonesville Elementary Middle School

December 12, 2016 — Union County Career and Technology Center

All meetings are at 7 p.m.

The public and media will be notified if location or times change 24 hours prior to meetings.

Photo courtesy of Union Rotary Club Rotarian John Baarcke (right) recently introduced Dr. William 'Bill' Roach to the Union Rotary Club. Dr. Roach is the Superintendent of the Union County School District. In his address to the club, Dr. Roach spoke about his vision, behaviors that can lead to a positive life, and his "Winsome Culture."