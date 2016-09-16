Nine go to Leadership Challenge

UNION COUNTY — Nine Union County High School JROTC cadets stood about among 936 from 63 high schools during a rigorous summer leadership program held from June 5-11 at Fort Jackson.

Cadets were billeted in the barracks of the 2nd Battalion, 39th Infantry; a modern basic training facility during the JROTC Cadet Leadership Challenge (JCLC Summer Camp).

The activities during the leadership programs included rappelling, high and low ropes, zip lines, obstacle courses, confidence courses, rope bridges, canoeing, land navigation, military stakes (cadet knowledge), organizational day sports activities, a math and science exercise, and a trip to the state museum.

At the graduation ceremony, UCHS cadet Xavier Nelson was selected as one of the Honor Graduates at JCLC.

Other JCLC graduates were Dylan Kendrick, Dimitri Dean, Joseph Steele, Randy Riddle, Anna Lipsey, Steven Childers, Matthew Roberts and Dillon Earls.

UCHS cadets stand out at summer camp

By Cassie Horne Special to The Union Times

Cassie Horne is UCHS JROTC S5.

