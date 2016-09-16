Monarch Elementary flag helpers

MONARCH — Some Monarch Elementary School students are taking care of Old Glory after being trained in the proper way to handle the flag of the United States of America.

In a statement released Tuesday, MES Principal Mickey Connolly announced that students Andrew Latham, James Jeter, Gregory Garner, and Jaylan Salter are the school’s “flag helpers” for the 2016-2017 school year. As flag helpers, the four are responsible for the proper care of the school’s American flag.

Connolly said the students took on that responsibility after being trained by Taylor Thomas, Daniel Morgan Sr. District Executive for the Boy Scouts of America Palmetto Council. He said that Thomas taught the flag helpers how to raise, lower, fold, and sort the American and South Carolina flags.

“Congratulations to these young men for proudly displaying our nation’s and state’s flags at Monarch Elementary School each day,” Connolly said.

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of Monarch Elementary School.

