‘Blue Steel’ performs at MES

MONARCH — Those attending Monarch Elementary School’s first PTO meeting and Open House of the current school year got a musical treat courtesy of “Blue Steel.”

In a statement released this past Friday, MES Principal Mickey Connolly announced that Monarch Elementary hosted its first PTO meeting and Open House for the 2016-2017 school year on Sept. 6.

Connolly said that the evening included a performance by the MES “Blue Steel” Steel Drum Band. He said the performance previewed six members of the 10-pan band.

As part of their concert, Connolly said the Blue Steel Band performed “Beginner Bossa” and their G major scale for the crowd.

The MES Blue Steel Band is under the direction of Monarch Elementary Music Teacher Katherine Thrift-Winch.

Photo courtesy of Monarch Elementary School Monarch Elementary School’s “Blue Steel” Steel Drum Band performs under the direction of MES Music Teacher Katherine Thrift-Winch during the school’s first PTO meeting and Open House of the current school year on Sept. 6. http://uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_thumbnail_image-1.jpg Photo courtesy of Monarch Elementary School Monarch Elementary School’s “Blue Steel” Steel Drum Band performs under the direction of MES Music Teacher Katherine Thrift-Winch during the school’s first PTO meeting and Open House of the current school year on Sept. 6. Photo courtesy of Monarch Elementary School The Monarch Elementary School “Blue Steel” Steel Drum Band performed for those attending the school’s first PTO meeting and Open House of the current school year on Sept. 6. http://uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_thumbnail_image2-1.jpg Photo courtesy of Monarch Elementary School The Monarch Elementary School “Blue Steel” Steel Drum Band performed for those attending the school’s first PTO meeting and Open House of the current school year on Sept. 6.

During Sept. 6 PTO meeting, Open House

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of Monarch Elementary School.

