Short graduates from SCGSAH

CARLISLE — A Carlisle native has graduated from an exclusive high school and plans to move on to get a degree in music education.

Gino Lamont Ferguson Short graduated from the South Carolina Governor’s School of the Arts and Humanities during the last week of May, and since then Gino performed at Greenville’s Peace Center as part of the Sinfonia Chamber Orchestra under the direction of Conductor Joseph Young.

Gino plans to attend North Greenville University in the fall of 2016, for which he has a music scholarship. He plans to major in music education. Until then, Gino will work as a camp counselor at the Bethelwoods Presbyterian Summer Camp.

