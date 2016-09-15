Tractors and a ‘pool of corn’

UNION — New events like potato banking and egg candling, long-time staples like antique tractors and the “Parade of Power,” and a tub full of corn for children to play in are all part of the 14th Annual Union County Antique Farm Show.

The Farm Show will be held this Saturday from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Union County Fairgrounds.

Union County Antique Farm Show Committeeman Alan Owens said Monday this year’s Farm Show will not only feature many long-time activities but some new ones as well that harken back to earlier times on the farm.

“We’ve added ‘potato banking’ and ‘egg candling’,” Owens said. “Potato banking is when you’ve have potatoes and you’d put them out and cover them up with dirt to keep until you needed them and then you’d dig a hole to get them out.

“Egg candling is what they used to do to tell if an egg was good,” he said. “People would hold an egg in front of a candle to see if it was good.”

Antique tractors have always been a big part of the farm show and will be for this year’s show as well. While antique tractors will still be the focus of that part of the show, Owens said the show will also include some antique cars as well.

“This won’t be a car show,” Owens said. “We’ll just bring in a few antique cars along with the tractors.”

In addition to the display of antique tractors, the show will feature such traditional activities as the “Ugly Tractor Contest” and a “Parade of Power” to Walmart from the fairgrounds.

Other traditional activities that will be part of this year’s Farm Show are saw milling, farm animal display, woodcarving, woodworking tool collection, blacksmithing, a coyote demonstration, an antique homestead, and blue grass music.

The Farm Show also has a number of activities for children including a pedal tractor pull, soapbox derby races, and 4-H shooting sports. Perhaps the most unusual, but, according to Owens, very popular activity is the “pool of corn” which gives children the opportunity to play in, you guessed it, a pool of corn.

“We fill a pool with corn and the kids can get in it and play and wrestle around in it,” Owens said. “The kids love it. We didn’t have it one year and we got more complaints about that than we did anything else. So we brought it back and we have it again this year.”

With so much to do at the Farm Show, those attending will no doubt need some refreshment and Owens said there will be vendors on-site to sell food and drink.

Owens added that “due to the generosity of our we still have free admission for the Farm Show.”

For more information about the Union County Antique Tractor Farm Show call 864-426-0068 or 864-426-0922.

