A day of music, food, and fun

JONESVILLE — There will be lots of music, food, and fun including a petting zoo, a car show, and plenty of prizes this Saturday at the Jonesville Town Festival.

In a statement released Sunday, Jonesville Festival Committee Member Betsy Thompson announced that the festival, which will be held Saturday from noon-9 p.m. will be “a full day of music, food and fun.”

Thompson said that the festival will feature a “Kid Zone” for children who will get to enjoy inflatables, games, face painting, and a petting zoo.

For those with an interest in automobiles, Thompson said there will be a “Cruz-In” featuring “Show Cars, Vintage Cars, and Classy Motorcycles.”

Thompson added that “there are many vendors from throughout the area that will be taking part” in the festival. The vendors will have booths along Main Street which will be closed to traffic for the duration of the festival.

Also on sale will be raffle tickets which can be purchased from the Festival Committee Booth which will also be on Main Street. Thompson said that raffles will be held throughout the day with ticketholders having the opportunity to win the following:

• Two $100 gift cards

• Two $50 gift cards

• One day at Linda’s Beauty Shop

• A child’s bicycle.

• A 40-inch TV which will be the final prize of the day.

Each raffle ticket costs $1.

No festival is complete without music and the Jonesville Town Festival will have plenty of it with the following performers taking to the Main Street stage at the following times:

• Noon — Josh Lydia

• 12:30 p.m. — Elaine Dance Studio

• 1 p.m. — Jason Belue

• 1:45 p.m. — Bethel Divine Dancers

• 2 p.m. — Terry Young & Hwy 49 Band

• 3 p.m. — Foster Chapel Baptist Church Dance Ministry

• 3:30 p.m. — Emanuel Chapel Church Dance Ministry

• 4 p.m. — Chris Liakos Group

• 4:45 p.m. — Open Music

• 6 p.m. — Travis Smith Band

Thompson said that the Jonesville Festival Committee, which is composed of herself, Randy Spencer, and Ronnie Young “look forward to everyone coming out and being a part of this festival. Remember, we all are a part of the community. With your support it can be a success. All are welcome.”

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of the Jonesville Festival Committee.

