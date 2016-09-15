Petty is featured winner

CHEROKEE COUNTY — Lockhart native and race car driver Earl Petty was the featured winner of the Renegade Division at Cherokee Motor Speedway on Saturday.

Petty — who said he has been around racing most of his life, helping where ever he could — drives the No. 5 Monte Carlo car sponsored by Broad River Materials, The Tire Shop of Jonesville, Bailey’s Grill in Lockhart, Carter’s Auto Sales, Denton’s Gas Company, Mitchell Graphics and Mulls Starter and Alternator.

Petty’s races may be viewed on YouTube by searching “Earl Petty at Cherokee Motor Speedway” or by following him via www.earlpettyracing.shutterfly.com.

At Cherokee Motor Speedway

