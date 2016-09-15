First Steps seeking nominees

UNION COUNTY — In December of 2016, members of the Union County First Steps Board Nominating Committee will meet to consider nominations for new members of the Union County First Steps Board. We are asking for nominations from the public to be considered by the committee so that a pool of qualified nominees can be presented to the full board.

Keep in mind that the board is looking for members to meet certain membership categories and who are willing to make the necessary time commitment to Union County First Steps Board. Those categories are: Pre-kindergarten through primary educator; family education, training, and support provider; childcare and/or early childhood development/education provider; healthcare provider; local government; nonprofit organization that provides services to families and children; faith community; business community; philanthropic community; and parents of preschool children.

A nomination form should be completed and returned to Laura Wade, by Tuesday, November 22 at 120 Lakeside Dr., Union, SC 29379 or by email, lwade@union.k12.sc.us.

Please call Mrs. Wade at 864-429-1748, ext. 722 for more information or to request a nomination form, a Board Responsibilities information sheet, and the categories of individuals as defined in the First Steps legislation that must be elected to the board.

For new members of First Steps Board

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of Union County First Steps.

