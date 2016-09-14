Uniquely Union a success

UNION — A Kidz Zone that was always busy, a diverse group of musical performers, vendors with a variety of things to sell, and a barbecue competition helped make this year’s Uniquely Union Festival a success.

As in years past, the 2016 Uniquely Union Festival was a two-day event that began on Friday and continued Saturday. This year’s festival took place largely on the grounds and in the immediate area of USC Union though a number of stores on Main Street were also open in conjunction with the festival.

The festival featured a number of activities for both children and adults including a Kidz Zone which included inflatables such as Frozen, Justice League of America, Kiddie Animal Land, and other fun activities such as Hamster Balls, 4-person trampoline, 26’ Lindy Dry Slide, and a Rock Climbing Wall. The Kidz Zone also featured a DJ who provided a steady stream of music for the children and their families.

Live music was also a big part of the festival, with a number of bands performing each day on the Main Stage in the USC Union Patrons’ Park. The park also hosted a number of vendors while other vendors lined Mountain Street next to the park. The festival also featured a BBQ competition that was easily the tastiest part of the festival.

For those who wanted to do a little shopping beyond what the vendors were offering, a number of stores on Main Street were open including the USC Union Bookstore, the Friends of the Library Bookstore, and a variety of gift, clothing, and jewelry shops. The Union County Museum was also open providing those attending the festival with the opportunity to learn about the history of Union County.

Uniquely Union Festival Chair Kim Lawson said that all of these attractions combined to make this year’s a festival a success.

“For the most part things went pretty smoothly,” Lawson said Monday. “The kids seemed to enjoy all the attractions we had in the Kidz Zone. It stayed busy all day both days.

“We had a good variety of bands and everyone seemed to enjoy the music,” she said. “We had a large number of people participate in Taster’s Choice (BBQ Competition) and that went well. The vendors that I spoke with seemed happy with the turnout and the crowd in their area.”

Lawson said that the festival committee is happy with how this year’s festival turned out and is looking forward to next year’s.

Sponsors

The following businesses and organizations sponsored this year’s Uniquely Union Festival.

• Presenting Sponsor — City of Union

• Platinum Sponsors — USC Union, Timken, Union County Tourism Commission, Gestamp

• Gold Sponsors — Lockhart Power, Founders Federal Credit Union, WBCU

• Bronze Sponsors — Quality Inn, Dollar General, Subway, Gutter Guard, Re-elect Mike Anthony House Dist. 42, Bi-Lo, Wells Fargo

• Friends of the Festival — Sam’s Club, Costco

Lawson said the festival committee wants to thank the festival’s sponsors for their support of Uniquely Union.

“We really appreciate all of our sponsors for the event,” Lawson said. “We really appreciate them, we could not do this without them.”

Success due to combination of attractions

