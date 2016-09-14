‘Passion for Fashion’ Thursday

UNION — This Thursday’s “Passion for Fashion” Fashion Show at the Mon Aetna Family Life Center will raise funds for not one but two good causes.

For the second year in a row, the Miracle League of Union County and the Union Civitan Club are joining forces to sponsor Passion for Fashion, a fashion show in which Miracle League players, families, and friends model fashions provided by area stores.

Civitan member and MLUC Executive Director Amy Austin said Monday that this year’s Passion for Fashion show will be different from last year’s in that the fashions modeled will not be from one but from a number of local stores. Austin said that at last year’s show the only fashions modeled were provided by Belk alone. This year, however, Austin said that the Civitans and the MLUC were approached by Catos which agreed to not only have its fashions being modeled, but those of other stores as well. The stores providing the fashions that will be modeled and the other sponsors of Thursday’s show are:

• Personally Yours

• Southern Pearls & Charm

• Karen Finch

• Nonies

• Almost Pink

• Catos

• Itty Bitty

• Oscars on Main

• USC-Union

Doors will open for Passion for Fashion at 6 p.m. Thursday. Light refreshments provided by Kirby’s Cake Shoppe will be served. The fashion show itself will begin at 7 p.m.

Preferred seating is First Come-First Serve and those who attend are asked to wear dressy casual attire and look their best as they may appear in the background of professional photos.

Jeff Dean will serve as guest emcee.

Tickets for Passion for Fashion are $10 and may be purchased from WBCU Radio Station (864-427-2411) or from any member of the Union Civitan Club or Miracle League of Union County. Tickets will also be available at the door.

Passion for Fashion is a fundraiser for both the Civitans and the MLUC which will share the proceeds. Each group will use those proceeds to fund their respective activities.

Civitans

The Union Civitan Club seeks to serve the community through a variety of projects including:

• Salvation Army bell ringing

• Special Olympics

• Miracle League Baseball

• Dixie Youth Baseball

• Union Services birthdays

• Clergy appreciation

• Secret Santa

• Civitan Research Center

• Union County School Special Services

• Foster Care

• Junior Civitan

• Fellowship of Christian Athletes

• Union Services Summer Camp

• Celebrate Seniors (UCCADA)

• March of Dimes

• Jerusalem Project

• Dream Team (Twist & Show Special Needs Competition Cheer Team)

For more information about the Union Civitan Club, please visit Civitan.org or “like” its Facebook page: Union Civitan Club.

MLUC

The Miracle League of Union County is currently raising funds for the construction of an all-inclusive “ALLstar Playground” which will be located next to the Miracle League of Union County ball field at the Timken Sports Complex. It will be designed to provide play and recreation for everyone including children and adults with disabilities or diseases like multiple sclerosis, older adults with physical challenges, injured veterans, and children with Autism.

To contribute to the MLUC’s efforts to raise funds for the playground call 864-466-7879, contact an MLUC board member, or visit The Miracle League of Union County Facebook page or website at www.themiracleleagueofunioncounty.org.

