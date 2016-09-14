Caldwell baptizes 41 in Tyger River

Wednesday, Sept. 14-Thursday, Sept. 15

6 p.m. & 7 p.m.: St. Paul Baptist Church invites you to come and fellowship with us during our Annual Revival Services.

Wednesday-Thursday evening services will be begin at 7 p.m. with the message to delivered by Dr. Charles B. Jackson, Sr., pastor of Brookland Baptist Church, West Columbia, a mega church with over 6,000 or more members. Dr. Jackson is also the chairman of the Morris College Trustee Board, Sumter.

Dr. A.L. Brackett, Pastor.

Saturday, Sept. 17-Sunday, Sept. 18

6 p.m. & 10:30 a.m.: Outreach Deliverance Church, 4317 King-Kennedy Street, Carlisle, will “Worship Xplosion 2016.” The theme will be “Bringing Back The Fear Of God.”

Featured speaker will be Minister Will Lewis of Gary, Indiana, a “dynamic orator and psalmist.”

The event will be a “combined praise and worship ministries” and include “a heart-wrenching skit,” prize giveaways and more.

“Worship, praise, and a life changing word. You don’t want to miss this free event.”

Eddie M. McConnell, Pastor.

Sunday, Sept. 18

10 a.m.: Trinity Baptist Church, 309 Barnado Road, will celebrate Homecoming.

Sunday School starts at 10 a.m. and Worship Service follows. Plan to join us for lunch. Bring a well-filled basket and drinks.

We welcome you.

11 a.m.: Wesley United Methodist Church will hold Homecoming.

Sunday School at 10 a.m. and Preaching at 11 a.m.

Gary Byrd will be preaching.

All former members are invite. Bring a well-filled basket.

12:30 p.m.: The Culinary Committee of Bethel Baptist Church, 904 Pea Ridge Highway, Jonesville, will sell dinners beginning Sept. 18 at 12:30 p.m.

The meal will consist of cabbage or green beans, macaroni and cheese, rice and gravy, Salisbury Steak and gravy or fried chicken, homemade desserts, drinks, and rolls.

Eat in or take out. Dinners will be $8 per plate.

Call Ms. Viola Rice at 864-427-2246 for takeout orders or more information.

3 p.m.: Wyatt’s Chapel Baptist Church, Buffalo, will hold Family and Friends Day.

Dr. Derrick Barksdale of Ducan Creek Baptist Church of Laurens will be the speaker.

Rev. Elijah Ray, Pastor.

3 p.m.: Corinth Baptist Church will hold its annual Revival.

Rev. Lewis Duckett of Galilee Baptist Church in Blacksburg will be the revivalist

Rev. JA Calhoun, Pastor.

6 p.m.: St. Luke Baptist Church, 718 Lukesville Road, Buffalo, will hold the Annual Banquet for the J.E. Dickson Consistory #217.

Guest speaker will be Rev. Adrian Kollock, Poplar Springs AME Church, Laurens.

The public is invited.

Sunday, Sept. 18-Wednesday, Sept. 21

10 a.m., 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m. & 7 p.m.: Bethlehem United Methodist Church, 1622 Kelly Road, Union, will hold Homecoming and Revival.

Homecoming will be Sunday with Sunday School from 10-10:45 a.m. and Worship Service at 11 a.m. Rev. Emily Sutton will bring the message.

There will be a covered dish supper Sunday at 12:30 p.m. following the morning service. Everyone is invited to stay for the fellowship over in the Family Life Building. Please bring a well-filled basket. Tea will be provided.

Sunday Evening Service begins our revival at 7 a.m. Rev. Emily Sutton will bring the message.

Revival will be held Monday-Wednesday at 7 p.m. each night. The following ministers will bring the message the following evenings:

• Monday — Rev. David Bauknight, Grace United Methodist Church.

• Tuesday — Rev. Mike Scales, Carlisle United Methodist Church and Whitmire United Methodist Church.

• Wednesday — Rev. Tuie Wentz, Duncan United Methodist Church and Bethel United Methodist Church.

There will be special music each night.

Come out and join us and receive a blessing.

Sunday, Sept. 25

11 a.m.: Bogansville United Methodist Church will have our Homecoming with guest speaker District Superintendent Paul Harmon, followed by dinner on the grounds. Join us with a well-filled basket!

2:15 p.m.: The Maple Ridge Baptist Church will have Annual Ushers Day program. The speaker for this occasion is Rev. Geoffrey Stevens of the Red Hill Baptist Church please come out and worship with us.

Photo courtesy of Padgett's Creek Baptist Church On a picture perfect Sunday afternoon (Sept. 11, 2016), Padgett's Creek Pastor Carol Caldwell baptized 41 participants in the Tyger river in Cross Keys, SC. Thirty-four signed up for the service and seven more from the crowd on the shore decided to participate. The 83-year-old pastor is celebrating his 12th year at Padgett's creek and 56th in service to God. While many were re-affirming their commitment to Jesus others were being baptized for the first time in what will be a lifelong memory for them. Padgett's Creek Baptist Church is located at 843 Old Buncombe Rd in Union, SC and has been in existence 232 years.