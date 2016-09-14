Yellow Jackets vs. Blazers

UNION COUNTY — Coming off a loss to Spartanburg on the road, the Union County Yellow Jackets will return to Union County Stadium this Friday to take on the Ridge View Blazers.

Union County lost to Spartanburg last week in a final score of 38-7. The Jackets’ only score came from an 18-yard catch from WR Shi Smith. The loss put Union County’s record at 2-2 for the season.

Coach Bradley Adams said after the game that he felt some of his players let a tough first half cause them to give up and quit in the second half. Adams said his team is working on being able to play four quarters of football, whether they are in the lead or not.

During the second quarter, the game was stopped when Union County punter Will Holacher grabbed his neck after another player landed on him at the end of a punt return. Holacher was taken off the field in an ambulance, but was able to hold up a “thumbs up” to the crowd after he was carried out. Then, in a show of sportsmanship, players from both teams met on the field to pray for Holacher.

Union County will return to Union County Stadium this Friday to host the Ridge View Blazers from Columbia. Ridge View is undefeated thus far in the season with a record of 4-0. The team has wins over Sumter, Blythewood, Ninety Six, and Fairfield Central. Friday’s match-up between the Yellow Jackets and the Blazers is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. at the stadium.

Photo by Sandy Moss Players from both the Union County and Spartanburg teams met on the field to pray for Union County punter Will Holacher, who was injured and carried off the field in an ambulance during the second quarter. http://uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_UC-Sburg-3.jpg Photo by Sandy Moss Players from both the Union County and Spartanburg teams met on the field to pray for Union County punter Will Holacher, who was injured and carried off the field in an ambulance during the second quarter. Photo by Sandy Moss Keeping with their season motto of “One blood,” the Union County Yellow Jackets walk onto the field with locked arms. http://uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_UC-Sburg-1.jpg Photo by Sandy Moss Keeping with their season motto of “One blood,” the Union County Yellow Jackets walk onto the field with locked arms.

This Friday at the Union County Stadium

By Derik Vanderford dvanderford@civitasmedia.com

Derik Vanderford can be reached at 864-762-4128.

Derik Vanderford can be reached at 864-762-4128.