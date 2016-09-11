Rotary Club donates $800

UNION — Two groups that embody the Rotary Club’s motto of “Service Above Self” recently received a total of $800 from the Union Rotary Club.

Club President Torance Inman presented Union County Carnegie Library Director Rieta Drinkwine with a check for $500 for the library and Rotarian Mike Cassels with a check for $300 for the Union County High School Interact Club.

“Rotary Club of Union historically supports service groups throughout Union County,” Inman said. “Each year in our budget planning we identify these groups that embody the Rotary motto of ‘Service Above Self.’ In doing so, Rotary fulfills that motto in and through these organizations. We are proud to present both the library and Interact with these donations.”

Carnegie

Drinkwine thanked Rotary for the donation which she said will be used to help the library continue providing its eBooks service to the community.

“We will be using that to help with our eBooks,” Drinkwine said. “We are part of a consortium which is composed of 18 county library systems. Through the consortium we are able to share an eBooks collection so that we have access to more eBooks than we would independently.”

Each member of the consortium is required to contribute to it financially and Drinkwine said Carnegie’s share is $3,000. She said the $500 donated to the library by Rotary will go toward it paying its share to the consortium.

Drinkwine said the library is grateful to the Rotary Club for helping it make this service available to the people of Union County.

“We are very grateful for their generosity,” Drinkwine said. “Their support allows us to continue that service.”

Interact

Cassels, who serves as Rotary’s representative to Interact, said the donation will be use to help fund the club’s meetings.

“The Rotary Club gives the Interact Club some working capital for their meetings,” Cassels said.

Cassels said that the membership of the Interact Club is made up of students who are among the most academically gifted in the 11th and 12th grades at Union County High School. He said this year there are approximately 60 students in the club which assists the Rotary Club with activities such as its annual Drama Dinner Theater at UCHS.

In addition to its support of the Interact Club, Cassels said that each year Rotary sends a student to RYLA, a statewide leadership camp at Erskine College.

Photo courtesy of Union Rotary Club Union Rotary Club President Torance Inman (right) presents Union County Carnegie Library Director Rieta Drinkwine (left) with a check for $500. The club donated the funds to the library as part of its commitment to aiding local organizations that embody its motto "Service Above Self." The library will use the donation to help fund its eBooks program.

Photo courtesy of Union Rotary Club Union Rotary Club President Torance Inman (right) presents presents fellow Rotarian Mike Cassels (left) with a check for $300 for the Union County High School Interact Club. The Interact Club is composed of students who are academically in the top of the 11th and 12th grades at Union County High School. The funds donated by Rotary will help the club hold its meetings.

Makes donations to Carnegie, Interact

By Charles Warner cwarner@civitasmedia.com

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

