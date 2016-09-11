Coming in for a landing and lunch

BUFFALO — When it’s time to eat people are always dropping in to dine at Midway BBQ but on Labor Day some people literally dropped in from the sky to have lunch.

Regional One has made many trips to Union County over the years airlifting the very sick and the severely injured to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.

Those very sick and severely injured patients are transported to the various landing sites around the county by the Union County EMS.

Over the years the collaboration between the flight crews of Regional One and the paramedics of the Union County EMS — as well as the cooperation between the medical staffs of Union Medical Center and Spartanburg Regional — has saved many lives.

It is has been a great collaboration and one that the peoples of Union County and Spartanburg County can be proud of.

Usually when Regional One and Union County EMS come together, it is a matter of life and death, but not always.

Sometimes it’s just to enjoy some food and fellowship together.

That’s what happened Labor Day when residents of the Buffalo Community were treated to the sight of Regional One flying in and landing next to Midway BBQ where they were met by members of the Union County EMS. The flight crew of Regional One and the EMS teams were not there to save lives, but to enjoy lunch.

Sharing a meal together were the Regional One Flight Crew — Pilot Jim Biddle, Paramedic Amy Cherry, and Nurse Michele Keller — and number of EMS personnel including Supervisor Robert Martin and paramedics Yvonne Taylor and Andrew Lawson.

“We don’t often fly in to places to eat, but it’s convenient to land at Midway,” Biddle said. “It’s good barbecue. I like Midway.”

Biddle added that Regional One flight crews have also flown in to lunch at other restaurants where it is convenient to land including The Beacon in Spartanburg.

Martin said the EMS personnel have dine together before in Union County and is another sign of the strong ties that have developed between the members of the two organizations.

“They do it every now and then,” Martin said of the Regional One personnel flying in to dine with the EMS. “We’ve got an excellent working relationship with Regional One.”

Charles Warner | The Union Times Members of the Regional One flight crew and members of the Union County EMS make their way from the helicopter to Midway BBQ for lunch this past Monday. The flight crew flew in Monday afternoon to have lunch with their EMS counterparts who met them when they landed. http://uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_IMG_0003Helicopter.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times Members of the Regional One flight crew and members of the Union County EMS make their way from the helicopter to Midway BBQ for lunch this past Monday. The flight crew flew in Monday afternoon to have lunch with their EMS counterparts who met them when they landed. Charles Warner | The Union Times The Regional One flight crew and members of the Union County EMS walk past EMS ambulances in the parking lot of Midway BBQ Monday afternoon. The Regional One flight crew flew in to Buffalo and landed next to Midway to have lunch with their EMS counterparts who were there to greet them when they arrived. http://uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_IMG_0005Helicopter.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times The Regional One flight crew and members of the Union County EMS walk past EMS ambulances in the parking lot of Midway BBQ Monday afternoon. The Regional One flight crew flew in to Buffalo and landed next to Midway to have lunch with their EMS counterparts who were there to greet them when they arrived. Charles Warner | The Union Times Regional One flight crew members and members of the Union County EMS stand in line at Midway BBQ to order lunch this past Labor Day. The flight crew flew in and landed next to Midway and were greeted by their EMS counterparts who joined them for lunch. http://uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_IMG_0007Helicopter.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times Regional One flight crew members and members of the Union County EMS stand in line at Midway BBQ to order lunch this past Labor Day. The flight crew flew in and landed next to Midway and were greeted by their EMS counterparts who joined them for lunch.

Regional One, EMS have lunch at Midway BBQ

By Charles Warner cwarner@civitasmedia.com

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.