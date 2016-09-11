Paintings to view, books to read

UNION — What do you do when you are sitting in a waiting room? At one local chiropractor’s office you can enjoy some books written by a local author and some paintings by a local artist.

On the walls of the waiting room and throughout the rest of the office of Sparrow Family Chiropractic are paintings by local artist Roxanne Kingsland. The reading material on the table in the waiting room includes “Where Have You Gone Ted Williams?” and “Busted Until Christmas,” both by local author Daniel O’Shields.

Kingsland’s paintings and O’Shields’ books are in the office because both the artist and the author are patients of Dr. Kat Sparrow, the owner and operator of Sparrow Family Chiropractic.

Sparrow said that both Kingsland and O’Shields had expressed an interest in having their work displayed at the office where they could be enjoyed by patients as they were waiting. She said she enjoys having them in the office and so have her patients, many of whom have commented on the paintings and the books adding that several copies of the books have been sold from the office since they were placed there.

Sparrow Family Chiropractic, 214 South Mountain Street, Union, is open Monday from 2-7 p.m., Wednesday from 9-11 a.m. and 2-6 p.m., Thursday from 12-4 p.m., and Friday from 9-11 a.m. and 2-6 p.m. It is open Saturday by appointment. It is closed Tuesday.

For more information about Sparrow Family Chiropractic, the services it provides, and the works of Kingsland and O’Shields on display there call 864-441-0441.

Charles Warner | The Union Times “Magnolia Seeds” by Roxanne Kingsland is one of a number of paintings by the local artist to adorn the walls of Sparrow Family Chiropractic. The artist is a patient of Dr. Kat Sparrow who has placed the paintings in her waiting room and on the walls throughout her office. The paintings, which Sparrow said have drawn positive comments from many of her patients are available for sale. http://uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_IMG_0001Paintings.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times “Magnolia Seeds” by Roxanne Kingsland is one of a number of paintings by the local artist to adorn the walls of Sparrow Family Chiropractic. The artist is a patient of Dr. Kat Sparrow who has placed the paintings in her waiting room and on the walls throughout her office. The paintings, which Sparrow said have drawn positive comments from many of her patients are available for sale. Charles Warner | The Union Times “Beginning to End” by Roxanne Kingsland is one of a number of paintings by the local artist to adorn the walls of Sparrow Family Chiropractic. The artist is a patient of Dr. Kat Sparrow who has placed the paintings in her waiting room and on the walls throughout her office. The paintings, which Sparrow said have drawn positive comments from many of her patients are available for sale. http://uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_IMG_0002Paintings.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times “Beginning to End” by Roxanne Kingsland is one of a number of paintings by the local artist to adorn the walls of Sparrow Family Chiropractic. The artist is a patient of Dr. Kat Sparrow who has placed the paintings in her waiting room and on the walls throughout her office. The paintings, which Sparrow said have drawn positive comments from many of her patients are available for sale. Charles Warner | The Union Times “Where Have You Gone Ted Williams?” and “Busted Until Christmas” by local author Daniel O’Shields are among the reading material available to patients in the waiting room at Sparrow Family Chiropractic. The author is a patient of Dr. Kat Sparrow who has placed his books in her waiting room for the enjoyment of her patients. The books are popular with Sparrow’s patients and are available for sale. http://uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_IMG_0003Sparrow.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times “Where Have You Gone Ted Williams?” and “Busted Until Christmas” by local author Daniel O’Shields are among the reading material available to patients in the waiting room at Sparrow Family Chiropractic. The author is a patient of Dr. Kat Sparrow who has placed his books in her waiting room for the enjoyment of her patients. The books are popular with Sparrow’s patients and are available for sale. Charles Warner | The Union Times “Kanagaroo Express” by Roxanne Kingsland is one of a number of paintings by the local artist to adorn the walls of Sparrow Family Chiropractic. The artist is a patient of Dr. Kat Sparrow who has placed the paintings in her waiting room and on the walls throughout her office. The paintings, which Sparrow said have drawn positive comments from many of her patients are available for sale. http://uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_IMG_0003Paintings.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times “Kanagaroo Express” by Roxanne Kingsland is one of a number of paintings by the local artist to adorn the walls of Sparrow Family Chiropractic. The artist is a patient of Dr. Kat Sparrow who has placed the paintings in her waiting room and on the walls throughout her office. The paintings, which Sparrow said have drawn positive comments from many of her patients are available for sale. Charles Warner | The Union Times

"Motherly Love" by Roxanne Kingsland is one of a number of paintings by the local artist to adorn the walls of Sparrow Family Chiropractic. The artist is a patient of Dr. Kat Sparrow who has placed the paintings in her waiting room and on the walls throughout her office. The paintings, which Sparrow said have drawn positive comments from many of her patients are available for sale. http://uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_IMG_0004Paintings.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times

"Motherly Love" by Roxanne Kingsland is one of a number of paintings by the local artist to adorn the walls of Sparrow Family Chiropractic. The artist is a patient of Dr. Kat Sparrow who has placed the paintings in her waiting room and on the walls throughout her office. The paintings, which Sparrow said have drawn positive comments from many of her patients are available for sale.

Work by local artist, author at Sparrow Family Chiropractic

By Charles Warner cwarner@civitasmedia.com

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.