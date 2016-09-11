Help us update our Church Page

UNION COUNTY — A long-time staple of Saturday’s edition of The Union Times is about to get an update and we want your help in updating it.

Page 4 of the B Section of Saturday’s edition of The Union Times is home to our Church Page which lists the churches of Union County including information about each church.

The information about the churches of our community have not been updated in some time, but that’s all about to change and we want your help to make that change.

We are asking that the churches of our community send us the following information for our planned update:

• The denomination to which the church belongs.

• The name of the church.

• The address including street name and number, name of city or town, and zip code.

• The hours of services.

• Contact information including phone number, email, website, and Facebook page.

We will be collecting this information and, once we have all the information we need about our community churches, we will put them together and publish a new, updated Church Page.

Send all the requested information to cwarner@civitasmedia.com.

Thank you for your support, and may God bless each and every one of our churches and their members.

Churches asked to submit updated information

By Charles Warner cwarner@civitasmedia.com

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

