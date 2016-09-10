Uniquely Union continues today

UNION — The second day of the Uniquely Union Festival gets under way this morning providing the people of Union County with another day of food, fun, and music.
The day begins at 10 a.m. with the opening of the Kidz Zone which will remain open until 7 p.m. providing children with a number of fun activities including inflatables such as Frozen, Justice League, Kiddie Animal Land, Hamster balls, 4-Person Trampoline, 26’ Lindy Dry Slide, and a Rock Climbing Wall.
There will also be a dunking booth with candidates for local office sitting to be dunked.
Music
At 11 a.m. the musical performances and other activities get under way on the Main Stage in the USC Union Patrons’ Park. The Main Stage will be host to the following acts and events at the following times:
11 a.m.-12 p.m. — Mellow Night
12:45-1:45 p.m. — United Sound Entertainment
2:45-3:45 p.m. — Mattie Phifer
4-5 p.m. — BBQ Cook-Off Awards
5:30-6:30 p.m. — JaE
8-9:30 p.m. — Mill Billy Blues
Vendors
As on Friday, the first day of the festival, today will feature merchandise and food vendors, fine arts and crafts, sponsors and non-profits set up along North Mountain Street from 10 a.m.-8 p.m.
Barbecue
Barbecue and the competition to see who can cook the best barbecue has long been a staple of Uniquely Union and this year is no different.
As in years past, the festival will host a Southern BBQ Network sanctioned BBQ competition. The schedule for today’s part of the competition is as follows:
• 11 a.m. — Pork Turn-In
• 11:30 a.m. — Chicken Turn-In
• 12 p.m. — Ribs Turn-In
• 12:30 p.m. — Kidz Q and Sauce Turn-In
• 1 p.m. — Tasters’ Choice*
• 4 p.m. — Cook-Off Awards
The turn-ins will be held at the Judge’s Quarters on the bottom floor of the USC Union Main Building.
* Tasters’ Choice tickets are available at Welcome Center on North Mountain Street.
Main Street
Those attending the festival are urged to also “take a stroll down Union’s beautiful and historical Main Street” and visit the following:
• USC Union Bookstore — Get your Bantam and Gamecock gear, gifts, Yeti cups and more!
• Union County Museum — Stroll through Union’s history and cool off.
• Friends of the Library Bookstore — Stop in and discover great deals on used books.
• Variety of gift shops, clothing and jewelry stores and more!
For more information about the Uniquely Union Festival call Festival Chair Kim Lawson at 864-680-7526.
Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.