Uniquely Union continues today

UNION — The second day of the Uniquely Union Festival gets under way this morning providing the people of Union County with another day of food, fun, and music.

The day begins at 10 a.m. with the opening of the Kidz Zone which will remain open until 7 p.m. providing children with a number of fun activities including inflatables such as Frozen, Justice League, Kiddie Animal Land, Hamster balls, 4-Person Trampoline, 26’ Lindy Dry Slide, and a Rock Climbing Wall.

There will also be a dunking booth with candidates for local office sitting to be dunked.

Music

At 11 a.m. the musical performances and other activities get under way on the Main Stage in the USC Union Patrons’ Park. The Main Stage will be host to the following acts and events at the following times:

11 a.m.-12 p.m. — Mellow Night

12:45-1:45 p.m. — United Sound Entertainment

2:45-3:45 p.m. — Mattie Phifer

4-5 p.m. — BBQ Cook-Off Awards

5:30-6:30 p.m. — JaE

8-9:30 p.m. — Mill Billy Blues

Vendors

As on Friday, the first day of the festival, today will feature merchandise and food vendors, fine arts and crafts, sponsors and non-profits set up along North Mountain Street from 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Barbecue

Barbecue and the competition to see who can cook the best barbecue has long been a staple of Uniquely Union and this year is no different.

As in years past, the festival will host a Southern BBQ Network sanctioned BBQ competition. The schedule for today’s part of the competition is as follows:

• 11 a.m. — Pork Turn-In

• 11:30 a.m. — Chicken Turn-In

• 12 p.m. — Ribs Turn-In

• 12:30 p.m. — Kidz Q and Sauce Turn-In

• 1 p.m. — Tasters’ Choice*

• 4 p.m. — Cook-Off Awards

The turn-ins will be held at the Judge’s Quarters on the bottom floor of the USC Union Main Building.

* Tasters’ Choice tickets are available at Welcome Center on North Mountain Street.

Main Street

Those attending the festival are urged to also “take a stroll down Union’s beautiful and historical Main Street” and visit the following:

• USC Union Bookstore — Get your Bantam and Gamecock gear, gifts, Yeti cups and more!

• Union County Museum — Stroll through Union’s history and cool off.

• Friends of the Library Bookstore — Stop in and discover great deals on used books.

• Variety of gift shops, clothing and jewelry stores and more!

For more information about the Uniquely Union Festival call Festival Chair Kim Lawson at 864-680-7526.

Charles Warner | The Union Times This inflatable slide is part of the Kidz Zone at the Uniquely Union Festival in downtown Union. The festival began Friday and continues today. Kidz Zone will open today at 10 a.m. http://uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_IMG_0015Festival.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times This inflatable slide is part of the Kidz Zone at the Uniquely Union Festival in downtown Union. The festival began Friday and continues today. Kidz Zone will open today at 10 a.m. Charles Warner | The Union Times The streets around the USC Union campus are lined with vendors selling a variety of wares during the Uniquely Union Festival. The festival continues today beginning this morning and continuing into the evening. http://uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_IMG_0003Festival.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times The streets around the USC Union campus are lined with vendors selling a variety of wares during the Uniquely Union Festival. The festival continues today beginning this morning and continuing into the evening. Charles Warner | The Union Times “Dazed Renegade” is one of a number of bands performing on the Main Stage in USC Union Park as part of the Uniquely Union Festival. The band performed yesterday afternoon. Musical performances resume today at 11 a.m. http://uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_IMG_0006Festival.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times “Dazed Renegade” is one of a number of bands performing on the Main Stage in USC Union Park as part of the Uniquely Union Festival. The band performed yesterday afternoon. Musical performances resume today at 11 a.m.

Kidz Zone opens at 10 a.m., music at 11 a.m.

By Charles Warner cwarner@civitasmedia.com

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.